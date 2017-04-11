Yum China Holdings: One Of The Few Good Emerging Market Plays

The urban population of China is expected to grow by another 75 million over the next five years, which only bodes well for Yum China.

Remember what the world was like ten years ago? The 'BRICs' investment thesis was all the rage and everyone wanted to get a piece of the "emerging markets." That phrase has fallen out of favor, to say the least. Brazil became a mess, particularly after the hard commodities bull market ended. The climate for foreign investment in Russia has since worsened, and the economy took another hit as the price of oil plummeted, not to mention sanctions from the US. India and China are still there, but their economies are growing much slower. Not to mention, it is often very difficult for US investors to find shareholder-friendly companies there, especially with businesses in China as opaque as they often are.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) is an exception to that. Yum China is a US-based company, but is, for all intents and purposes, entirely a China-based business. Much, but not all, of its upper management is Chinese. The best part about Yum China Holdings is its brands: Pizza Hut and KFC. This isn't a foreign search engine, resource company, bank telecom or any other industry the People's Republic has decided is too strategically important to allow major foreign competition in.

This article takes a look at Yum China Holdings Inc. This article includes Yum China's growth prospects, the possibility of a dividend in the future, and of course valuation.

A competitive advantage

KFC and Pizza Hut in China are both something to behold. They are very dominant in their respective fields of quick service and casual dining.

Courtesy of Yum China Holdings Inc.

Pizza Hut and KFC are the gold standard of quick service and casual dining brands in China. People trust it for repeatable quality pretty much anywhere, which in China is quite a feat. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), the original parent company, was an early mover in China with quick service name brand food, if not the first mover; it entered China way back in 1987.

Yum China's growth prospects ahead are very fundamental. Over the next five years the urban population of China is expected to grow by another 75 million, and more and more of people in cities will be less likely to make food at their home and more likely to go out to eat. Transportation hubs (largely airports) will double in the next five years, and Yum China will be following that and looking to open restaurants there. There will also be 1,250 new malls, and Yum wants one or two restaurants in each of the top malls.

Up against those ambitions are the real-world results of last quarter, which were good, but not stellar. Systemwide same-store sales grew only 1% year-on-year over the quarter. System sales overall grew 4% year-on-year. Margins were up from 19.3% to 23%, a very nice gain partially due to increasing payments by smart phone. By now over 30% of payments are by mobile smartphone. Operating profit grew by a more impressive 9%; driven in no small part due to margin expansion.

Since the company was lapping double-digit system and same-store sales growth in 1Q 2016, I'm not too surprised to see this muted growth. For this reason, I believe that growth over the next few quarters should be somewhat better, particularly in same-store sales. While management has not provided guidance for 2017 earnings, the Wall St. expectations are for 9% EPS growth. I'm not sure what to think of that, but I generally take street EPS consensus with a grain of salt.

Valuation and dividends

Yum China doesn't yet pay a dividend, but I think that might change if President Trump can get a deal on reducing the repatriation tax to 10% or so. If that happens I believe that Yum China will be more likely to return profits to the United States and distribute them to shareholders.

I say this because Yum China has no debt whatsoever, and $1.25 billion in cash and seemingly growing each quarter: Over the last twelve months operating cash flow was $848 million, capital expenditure $430 million, leaving another $418 million in free cash flow and no dividend, so there's the potential for cash to really pile up over time. President Trump's agenda includes a drastic reduction to repatriating cash to the US. If he can achieve that, and that is a big if, then Yum China Holdings could become a great dividend-payer.

As far as valuation goes, Yum China is pretty expensive. At the same time it does not have a very long history as a public company. Right now Yum China trades at almost 24 times trailing earnings, so you're definitely paying up for quality here. Looking at things from a growth perspective, the price-to-earnings over growth ratio would be 2.7 times or so. From that vantage point Yum China is also pretty expensive.

All-in-all that's a wee bit too high for me, especially because I am an income investor and there's no guarantee that a reduction in the repatriation tax will happen soon, or ever. If valuation were to come down to under 2 times PEG, which would be 18 times earnings, then I might consider adding some shares of this terrific company. Until then, I will keep Yum China on my watch list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.