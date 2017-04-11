Buyer Beware: Global Net Lease May Be A Sucker Yield

Investors are often distracted by high paying dividend yields, and they can sometimes become hypnotized by the allure of fool’s gold.

If a stock pays a dividend yield that is exceptionally high, investors should look harder at the sources of payment behind the dividend. That is, how profitable is the company? Can the sources of income cover the dividend payment? How sustainable is the dividend? Are there threats to the underlying business model?

This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to – impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality. I defined the term “sucker yield” as follows,

A “sucker yield” is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.

As a true measure of protection, it’s critical that investors analyze the underlying safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock.

It’s absolutely critical to recognize that there are two ways to make money in the stock market – capital appreciation and dividends.

When a stock is paying an extraordinarily high dividend yield combined with an unsustainable business model, there will almost always be loss of principal. Investors should always proceed with caution and focus more on dividend safety than dividend yield. As I explained (Investopedia):

Be careful of chasing sucker yields as “the raised nail always gets hammered.

Photo Source

Looks Like a Golden Opportunity, On the Surface

Global Net Lease (GNL) began trading on June 3, 2015. Formerly American Realty Capital Global Trust, a non-traded REIT, GNL was rebranded hoping to create distance from the creator, Nicholas Schorsch, formerly Co-founder and Chairman of American Realty Capital, now VEREIT (VER).

GNL may have changed its name, but the REIT is being externally managed by AR Global Investments, LLC. As a result, GNL’s executive officers, advisor and its affiliates face conflicts of interest, including significant conflicts created by the Advisor's compensation arrangements with U.S. and other investment programs advised by AR Global Investments, LLC’s affiliates and conflicts in allocating time among these investment programs and U.S.

Also, as GNL discloses in its Investor Presentation:

Because investment opportunities that are suitable for us may also be suitable for other AR Global Investments, LLC advised investment programs, our Advisor and its affiliates face conflicts of interest relating to the purchase of properties and other investments and such conflicts may not be resolved in our favor, which could reduce the investment return to our stockholders.

As typical to many non-traded REIT listings, GNL launched a tender offer to acquire a maximum of $125 million of its shares of common stock at $10.50 per share. On June 30th, DST Systems Inc., the tender offers paying agent and depositary, reported that a total of 127,904,350 shares of GNL's common stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn, including 1,266,536 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

Today, GNL's portfolio consists of over 310 net lease properties and around 22 million square feet. GNL's total capitalization is $2.891 billion, and here's how the company’s market cap compares to the peer group:

Many of GNL's US properties were acquired in 2013 and 2014 - when ARCT and Cole Capital were also aggressively acquiring net lease properties. GNL has 95 tenants doing business in 40 industries (the portfolio is 100% occupied):

In GNL’s Investor Presentation, the company states that its investments are “mission critical assets that are strategically important to tenants’ core operating businesses.” As I review the list of tenants, I find it hard to imagine that Family Dollar (NYSE:FDO) and Harper Collins are “mission critical.”

What jumps out at me, is the fact that a large number of GNL’s properties are office buildings. As you can see, 23% out of the 37% (the top 10 list) are office-related tenants.

As I analyze the tenant roster, it’s apparent that there are a large number of credit-rated tenants. The company states that 32.2% of the portfolio is leased to “actual investment grade” rated companies. The company says that 40.1% of the tenants have an “implied investment grade” rating.

So if GNL seeks to differentiate itself as a credit buyer, it should also be competitive when it comes to its weighted average cost of capital (or WACC). After all, GNL suggests that it is a consolidator of net lease buildings leased to “largely investment grade tenants,” so it would seem reasonable to believe that GNL could be competitive as a buyer.

Wrong.

Here’s my back of the napkin WACC score for GNL:

2017 expected AFFO/sh: $2.22 Current stock price: $24.16 Cost of equity = $2.22/$24.16 = 9.2% Cost of 10-year debt is tough because they don’t have any outstanding, but let’s just assume something like 4.25%. WACC (assuming 1/3 debt) = .092*.67 + .0425*.33 = 7.6%

With such a high cost of capital, it’s hard to believe that GNL can compete with peers such as Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN). This chart below is perplexing to me, because I don’t see how GNL can acquire buildings leased to implied or actual investment grade-rated tenants. Given the elevated cost of capital, GNL must find deals at cap rates of 8% or higher – that means sub-prime tenants.

One other differentiator for GNL is the focus on office. As referenced above, a large number of GNL’s tenants are office-related and as you can see below, the company has 59.7% invested in office buildings.

Again, to be apple-to-apples, NNN has no office buildings, this REIT is 100% retail-focused. O does have some office (5.5% of ABR), but the company only invests in office properties where the company has a significant retail relationship (i.e. Walgreens). Gramercy Property (GPT) does have office exposure, but the company has been reducing its exposure (in office) and is targeting 75% Industrial exposure.

W.P. Carey (WPC) has just 25% office exposure, and most of it is leased to “critical mission” tenants. WPC also seeks out direct sale/leaseback deals in which the company is able to negotiate leases directly with the prospective tenant/customer. WPC does have an elevated cost of capital today, but the company has been able to grow earnings (and dividends) by effectively managing risk.

GNL’s enhanced office exposure could be problematic as I will discuss at the end of this article. Note also that the office exposure increased after the merger of Global II (non-traded REIT) from 55.4% to 59.7%.

GNL also has outsized exposure in Europe, As you can see below, the percentage of investments in Europe increased from 38.9% to 49.0% after the acquisition of Global II.

While most Net Lease REITs are seeking to bifurcate European operations from US exposure, GNL is standing by its commitment (or its name), “Global” Net Lease. In a recent article, I suggested that GPT will likely spin off its European exposure (only 1.8%).

WPC has around 34% exposure in Europe; however, the company has been investing outside of the U.S. for almost 20 years and the company is internally-managed. While there are international risks such as compliance with foreign laws, fluctuating currency and inflation, WPC has deep experience overseas and is equipped to deal with these risks. GNL is new to the game, and the company must rely on its external advisor to maneuver the international markets.

Pay to Play

Keep in mind, GNL has no employees whatsoever, so as an investor in the company you are paying out the following services (source):

On the Listing Date, the Company entered into the Fourth Amended and Restated Advisory Agreement (the “Advisory Agreement”) by and among the Company, the OP and the Advisor, which, among other things, eliminated the acquisition fee and finance coordination fee payable to the Advisor under the original Advisory Agreement, as amended, except for fees with respect to properties under contract, letter of intent or under negotiation as of the Listing Date. Under the terms of the Advisory Agreement, the Company pays the Advisor: a base fee of $18.0 million per annum payable in cash monthly in advance (“Minimum Base Management Fee”); plus a variable fee, payable monthly in advance in cash, equal to 1.25% of the cumulative net proceeds realized by the Company from the issuance of any common equity, including any common equity issued in exchange for or conversion of preferred stock or exchangeable notes, as well as, from any other issuances of common, preferred, or other forms of equity of the Company, including units of any operating partnership (“Variable Base Management Fee”); and (an incentive fee (“Incentive Compensation”), 50% payable in cash and 50% payable in shares of the Company’s Common Stock (which shares are subject to certain lock up restrictions), equal to: [A] 15% of the Company’s Core AFFO (as defined in the Advisory Agreement) per weighted average share outstanding for the applicable period (“Core AFFO Per Share”)(1) in excess of an incentive hurdle based on an annualized Core AFFO Per Share of $0.78, plus [B] 10% of the Core AFFO Per Share in excess of an incentive hurdle of an annualized Core AFFO Per Share of $1.02. The $0.78 and $1.02 incentive hurdles are subject to annual increases of 1% to 3%. The Base Management Fee and the Incentive Compensation are each subject to an annual adjustment. The annual aggregate amount of the Minimum Base Management Fee and Variable Base Management Fee (collectively, the “Base Management Fee”) that may be paid under the Advisory Agreement are subject to varying caps based on assets under management (“AUM”) (2), as defined in the Advisory Agreement. In addition, the per annum aggregate amount of the Base Management Fee and the Incentive Compensation to be paid under the Advisory Agreement is capped at [A] 1.25% of the AUM for the previous year if AUM is less than or equal to $5.0 billion; [B] 0.95% if the AUM is equal to or exceeds $15.0 billion; or (C) a percentage equal to: [A] 1.25% less [B] (I) a fraction, (X) the numerator of which is the AUM for such specified period less $5.0 billion and (Y) the denominator of which is $10.0 billion multiplied by (ii) 0.30% if AUM is greater than $5.0 billion but less than $15.0 billion. The Variable Base Management Fee is also subject to reduction if there is a sale or sales of one or more Investments in a single or series of related transactions exceeding $200.0 million and, the special dividend(S) related thereto. The Property Manager provides property management and leasing services for properties owned by the Company, for which the Company pays fees equal to: (i) with respect to stand-alone, single-tenant net leased properties which are not part of a shopping center, 2.0% of gross revenues from the properties managed and (ii) with respect to all other types of properties, 4.0% of gross revenues from the properties managed. For services related to overseeing property management and leasing services provided by any person or entity that is not an affiliate of the Property Manager, the Company pays the Property Manager an oversight fee equal to 1.0% of gross revenues of the property managed. Solely with respect to the Company's investments in properties located in Europe, the Service Provider receives a portion of the fees payable to the Advisor equal to: (i) with respect to single-tenant net leased properties which are not part of a shopping center, 1.75% of the gross revenues from such properties and (ii) with respect to all other types of properties, 3.5% of the gross revenues from such properties. The Property Manager is paid 0.25% of the gross revenues from European single-tenant net leased properties which are not part of a shopping center and 0.5% of the gross revenues from all other types of properties, reflecting a split of the oversight fee with the Service Provider.

The following table reflects related party fees incurred, forgiven and contractually due as of and for the periods presented:

Source Here

The Balance Sheet

As of the end of the year, GNL had combined net debt of $1.4 billion, including $750 million of outstanding mortgage debt, $617 million on the credit facility and approximately $55 million in mezzanine loans (paid off in Q1-17).

Based on annualized Q4 adjusted EBITDA, GNL’s net debt to EBITDA was 8.4x with an interest rate coverage of 4.9x. On a normalized basis, GNL expects that that would drop the ratio to the 7x range from 8.4.

GNL’s enterprise value (at Q4-16) was $2.9 billion, resulting in net debt to enterprise value of 46.6%. The company’s total combined debt had a weighted average interest rate of 2.8%, made up of 81% fixed rate and 19% floating rate debt. GNL had liquidity of approximately $70 million of cash and cash equivalents and $113 million available under its corporate revolving credit facility.

As I alluded earlier, GNL has an elevated cost of capital, and this makes it difficult for the company to grow or at least invest in higher quality buildings. The fact that GNL is investing in a large number of office buildings suggests that it cannot fish in the same pond as the dominate Net Lease REITs. Essentially, GNL is forced to pursue deals that the other REITs (with lower cost of capital) aren’t interested in pursuing.

So while Europe and Office are “out of favor” for most investors, GNL is essentially picking up the crumbs.

Why the Sucker Yield?

Now let me show why there is really no room for error…

GNL has just a year or so of history as a publicly-traded REIT and on the surface, the dividend looks tempting, right?

Stop right there…

Let’s examine the AFFO payout ratio:

Remember that GNL has outsized office exposure… and this means that there are considerably more costs to lease space, remodel space, and pay leasing fees (to brokers). There is essentially “no margin of safety” in terms of GNL’s payout ratio. All it takes is one hiccup and guess what…?

Also, this elevated payout ratio means that GNL will have a difficult time growing the dividend. The company pays out $2.13/share in dividends and the prospects for earnings growth are modest (source for chart below: FAST Graphs): AFFO per share:

The Bottom Line: There are a number of risks to consider before hitting the BUY button: (1) external management, (2) high European exposure, (3) high office exposure, (4) high payout ratio, and (5) high WACC.

If it was just one of these risks, I would not be suggesting this stock is a “sucker yield.” However, the collective risks warrant caution. and it’s the investors' job to weed out the wheat from the chaff. The market is very efficient, and in general, stocks are priced according to the risk/reward relationship…Simply said, there is no such thing as a free lunch (suckers aren’t free either).



Photo Source

For a complete list of all Rhino Ratings check out The REIT Beat. In a few days I will be providing weekly updates on all of my REIT portfolios as well.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and GNL Investor Presentation.