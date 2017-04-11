Alibaba Is Inexpensive Considering Its Growth Rate - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/10/2017)

Coherent, Inc. has more room to run.

Bullish Calls

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA): Cramer thinks Alibaba will go higher, as it not expensive considering its growth rate.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR): Book partial profits and let the rest run. It's a good stock.

Bearish Calls

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): Goldman Sachs' Sell rating is well reasoned, in Cramer's opinion. "Others are catching up both in technology and also price-to-earnings multiple, so therefore, AMD has got a marked time. And that's what I think AMD is doing."

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR): It is overvalued on a fundamental basis, and Cramer thinks a takeover is unlikely.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU): "This company has come out of bankruptcy, and it's come out of bankruptcy at a very, very large valuation, and I don't think that's necessarily right. I think the stock probably has a little bit more up, and then I would be a seller."

