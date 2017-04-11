Gilead Sciences: A Core Buy In Biotech With Several Potential Value Drivers

Shareholders patience has most certainly not been rewarded, and it's reflected in the chart.

Shareholders in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have apparently been disappointed time and again, with the stock chart reflecting Wall Street's impatience and inability to see past declining HCV revenues toward the bigger picture.

The Opportunity

The company has a strong NASH lineup, a market projected to grow in excess of $20 billion by 2025. Citigroup models around 5 million treatable NASH patients in the US alone at the peak, as several competitor products also look to open up and expand the market, including Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Figure 2: Liver disease pipeline candidates (source: company presentation)

Readers might recall the Nimbus deal, in which the company paid $400 million upfront and another $800 million in potential milestones for the latter's Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase (NYSE:ACC) inhibitor program. It also reminds one of when the analysts and talking heads believed the company overpaid for Pharmasset, although obviously the $11 billion deal was at another level.

The key asset in the deal was phase 1 drug candidate NDI-010976, which was designed to impede biologic events that lead to fatty liver disease. The drug has been shown to reduce hepatic fat content, inflammation and fibrosis. In my opinion it was a very savvy transaction on the part of Gilead management, on the heels of very impressive data and bidding against several interested parties.

In the near to medium term it appears the company is arriving to the stage where significant value could be unlocked and realized for shareholders who have been waiting for this moment for such a long time. Data from a phase 2 study involving the candidate, now referred to as GS-0976, revealed that it markedly reduced fatty acid synthesis and improved liver stiffness and fattiness. Wall Street will be paying close attention to the European Association for the Study of the Liver meeting in Amsterdam (April 19 to 23rd).

According to the abstract, treatment with GS-0976 led to marked improvements in hepatic steatosis and noninvasive markers of fibrosis. Specifically, reduction of hepatic de novo lipogenesis (NYSEARCA:DNL) was 34% at week 4 (p=.002). Additionally, significant reductions were observed in hepatic proton density fat fraction (PDFF), liver stiffness, and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinases 1 after twelve weeks, all statistically significant.

Figure 3: EASL abstract

Investors would do well to remember that Gilead is seeking to develop several clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action. Speculation is that Gilead purchased its priority review voucher from Sarepta for apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1) inhibitor selonsertib, which is due to start dual phase 3 trials in F3 and F4 NASH patients. In November last year phase 2 data assessing the drug candidate for 24 weeks alone or with simtuzumab in NASH patients with moderate to severe liver fibrosis regression in fibrosis was observed that was associated with reductions in other measures of liver injury.

Figure 4: Phase 2 endpoints (source: corporate press release)

Lead study author Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Director, NAFLD Research Center, Director of Hepatology, had the following to say about the candidate and investors should pay attention closely:

"After only 24 weeks of therapy, selonsertib exhibited promising anti-fibrotic activity in this study, which was the first known multi-center NASH clinical trial to use centrally-assessed MRE, MRI-PDFF, in addition to liver biopsy as endpoints. Based on these data, selonsertib represents an important investigational drug candidate for further clinical trials in patients with NASH and significant fibrosis."

Additionally, preclinical data indicated that the combination of selonsertib and GS-9674 would prove more effective at generating anti-fibrotic activity than either candidate by itself. GS-9674 is the company's FXR agonist that in mouse models demonstrated reduced hepatic steatosis and fibrosis, as well as decreasing serum levels of cholesterol.

With its promising NASH triumvirate just one of several near to medium term value drivers found in the company's growing pipeline, I wouldn't be surprised to see the stock finding its bottom and offering investors a solid entry point.

Closing Thoughts

With a market capitalization of around $87 billion, the company reported cash and equivalents of $32.4 billion as of December 31, 2016. I don't make buy calls based solely on valuation, as bottom-callers in many cases tend to catch falling knives if there isn't much more to their thesis other than buying a fifty-cent dollar and hope.

With fourth quarter product sales of $7.2 billion and diluted earnings per share of $9.94, the company's core business keeps generating cash and funding pipeline development, not to mention future strategic deals. One can (wrongly) focus on the company's decline in sales from $14.8 billion in 2016 to guidance in the range of $7.5 to $9 billion this year, or be forward looking as Wall Street tends to be and give attention to the growing cash pile and late stage pipeline.

While I don't agree with management's buying back shares at higher prices, at these levels it's making more sense to do so while the pipeline continues to progress.

While many might doubt management's ability to pull off the right kind of acquisition, past deals give me the confidence to give them the benefit of the doubt. The right strategic deal at the right time is simply one of several potential upside drivers- personally, I speculate one in the $5 to $15 billion range, preferably in oncology, could be in the cards.

There are many risks in this story, from continued declining sales to competition. There's the chance that management overpays for a horrible acquisition, as well as the possibility that data from its promising pipeline doesn't pan out as planned. That comes with the territory.

At these levels I contend that Gilead is a core buy in biotech, in a similar manner to my prior recommendation on Shire. At the current valuation some things could go wrong and a lot could go well, starting with the NASH pipeline.

Aggressive investors should acquire shares in the near term, while those with less risk tolerance could just make an initial pilot purchase, waiting for a few months at a time to add as opportunities present themselves and contingent on the thesis continuing to play out.

