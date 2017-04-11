Look Deeper For Stable Industrial Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (4/10/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, April 10.

The market isn't just about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). There are many stocks in bull run mode that investors are not paying attention to. There are many industrial stocks that are rallying due to President Trump's pro stance on oil, infrastructure and deregulation. "To me, these unsung manufacturing companies that stayed here, simply doing what they do best, offering the finest products both here and abroad at great prices, that's where a lot of the money's been made," said Cramer.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) for instance has moved from $75 to $97 in one year. The company has laid off substantial workforce and has benefited from the federal infrastructure investment. It is also tackling chronic inventory problems it had for years. "When you consider that there's a big federal investigation of CAT's tax payments, it's really been a remarkable run for the big Peoria manufacturer," added Cramer.

Companies like Caterpillar, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have one thing in common - they generate 50% of their business from overseas. Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) is also a stable name in the aerospace business that has rallied from $79 to $99 since last October. Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had good earnings and the stock is up 15% YTD. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has moved from $63 to $83 in one year and is trading near its highs.

"Does anyone even care about these great American companies that stayed here, defied the foreign competition odds, [and] continue to make the best products around?" he asked.

Wall Street will always talk about the drama of activist investors and takeover rumors. Cramer thinks investors should pay attention to these steady names before the next shake-up. "I think that we ought to open our eyes to what we don't care about, to what's still made here, because perhaps that's where some real, non-controversial performance not in the papers can be gained, all of this before we get anything substantive out of Congress or deregulation really strikes home," he concluded.

Beer stocks

The brewery sector is changing. Cramer dug to find out the best of the breed brewery stocks that can give the growth desired by investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is the biggest player in the brewery space due to its acquisition of SABMiller. It is four times bigger than its next competitor. "With its vast scale, BUD can spread out its marketing costs and take advantage of all sorts of commercial opportunities that might not be available to smaller brewers. Nobody even comes close to these guys," said Cramer. However, their last earnings had a top line miss and the volumes declined 3.3%. This is not the correct time to buy the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) used to be a high growth stock but the company has lost 50% of its value since 2015. Smaller and hip brands are taking away market share from San Adams beer brand. "The issue here is whether Boston Beer has finally bottomed," said Cramer. The management has given a wide ranging forecast as they are not clear if the coming year will be good or bad. They are also looking for a new CEO.

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is the second largest brewer in the US and is the parent of Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Blue Moon, and Keystone. It bought the rest of MillerCoors venture in the Anheuser-Busch-SABMiller deal. The company's performance in the domestic premium beer segment has been weak. "At this point, the story's all about the fact that they bought the MillerCoors joint venture for a song. And while that could be a decent narrative, it's not exactly the kind of organic growth that money managers really salivate over," he added.

Lastly, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been to go to stock for growth. "Constellation's brands are on fire, including terrific Mexican beers like Modelo and Corona, and Pacifico," said Cramer. The company has double-digit revenue growth, strong cash flow and is gaining market share by acquiring small craft beer makers and other brands in popular segments.

The border tax could hit the company's bottom-line as the company imports the beers from Mexico, however Cramer thinks that it is unlikely to happen soon. Constellation has incredible growth.

"I would make a case for Molson Coors or BUD, but honestly Constellation's best of breed. It's the one you should own, especially when the market gives you the periodic border tax dip," concluded Cramer.

Retail sector

Retail is a tough business to be in with the rise of Amazon. The retail sector had a relief rally after Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reported same-store sale growth and L Brands (NYSE:LB) reported better than expected numbers. The reality has not changed though. Cramer takes a look at the retailers to find out which of them are investible.

Mall based retailers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) are having a tough time. Macy's plan to shut 100-150 stores to realign costs and JC Penney want to curb the debt load by shutting 130-140 locations. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) missed its earnings, although it is doing better than the rest.

"If you want to find any real retail winners, you need to look outside the box and outside the mall," said Cramer. He likes Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and TJX Stores (NYSE:TJX). The stock that needs to be watched is the discount retailer Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). It has more location in strip malls than traditional malls.

Their guidance has gone down in 2017 but they have a geographic advantage. "The fact that Kohl's isn't dependent on the mall and instead, the stores are generally located in the kind of retail hubs that can still generate traffic - that's a giant positive," said Cramer.

Their $2B stock buyback program is good considering its $6.9B market cap and the company also pays 5.5% yield. It is keeping inventories lean and their multi-billion investments in digital technology is beginning to pay off. They have also added popular brands like Under Armour (NYSE:UA) which will boost its business further. "It wouldn't shock me if Kohl's can actually turn itself around, and in the meantime the company's paying you a handsome 5.5% yield to wait," said Cramer.

The multi-national retailer Wal-Mart is the only one doing better than the rest of the sector. The company had positive same-store sales growth in their February report and they are taking e-commerce trend seriously and have made acquisitions to boost e-commerce sales. It also has the best balance sheet in the group.

"Even though I don't think the border tax idea that Congress keeps pushing is a serious possibility, in the unlikely event that I'm wrong and it does happen, Wal-Mart's maybe one of the few, if not the only, retailer that could handle it. The company claims that it only imports about a third of its goods, as opposed to 97% of all apparel and 90% of all electronics," said Cramer. "I could actually see Wal-Mart inching toward its old high of $90, up from $73 here, because of better management and superior pricing," he added.

"It's just too hard to offset the Amazon effect there, which is why I'd prefer to go with non-mall based plays like Wal-Mart, Kohl's, the outstanding Burlington Stores, or TJX, all of which could be winners for the patient among you," he concluded.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy is one of the very few growth utility plays out there. If it wants to remain that way, they should swallow their pride and get the Oncor acquisition completed. The company has another hearing on Thursday and it is up to them to see the deal through.

NextEra has the highest valuation of the seven biggest utilities in the US, another failed deal could dampen investors' growth expectations and hurt the stock price. The company cannot let another acquisition fail as its credibility is on the line.

Once it acquires Oncor, it will exclude itself from the interest rate cycle that holds so many other utility names hostage. It's a win situation for them even though Oncor will add $0.25 to next year's earnings.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII): Cramer needs to work more on it to opine.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): Cramer said he'd be a buyer of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) at a discount.

Altria (NYSE:MO): Altria is not a sell at current prices. It's a good company.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC): Gun sales will be strong in the US. The stock is bouncing back.

