DryShips: Something Fishy

George Economou pays himself high interest for money he lends to DryShips; both DryShips and Sifnos are controlled by himself.

Dryships has breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders and failed to work in their best interests.

Dryships CEO George Economou owns more than 90% debt while ensuring he has zero risk.

Source: Created by Author (the images shows how death spiral financing works)

Voluntary Reverse Split by the company is fishy & SEC should investigate DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS)

At the company's annual general meeting on October 26, 2016, shareholders approved a reverse stock split for one or more times. Theoretically, the company should receive shareholders' approval whenever they go for a reverse split. Instead, they are going for multiple reverse splits by using the October 2016 approval, which raises questions about the validity of that approval. As well, basing multiple reverse splits on a single approval completely ignores shareholders who purchased shares after October 2016.

On January 19, 2017, announced that they would implement a reverse split 1 for 8. In fact, the stock was trading greater than a dollar. They didn't even receive a NASDAQ delisting notice. If a stock trades for less than a dollar for 30 consecutive days, NASDAQ sends a "deficiency notice", and a company has 90 days to comply with the listing standards. Companies can request an 180-day extension, giving them six months to bring the share price to greater than a dollar. To me, the recent reverse split 1 for 8 and coming one 1 for 4 are suspicious. I strongly believe that the voluntary reverse split is related to death spiral financing. The SEC should investigate the company's recent suspicious activities. There is a possibility Kalani Investments are involving in "short and distort". There is a possibility Kalani is shorting DRYS stock.

Death Spiral or Toxic Financing

Death spiral or toxic financing is a three step process:

Step 1 - Lenders loan money to the company

Step 2 - Lenders convert the loan into stock at the half of the market price

Step 3 - Lenders sell stock for profit Go back to Step 1

Deals between DryShips and Kalani:

On November 16, 2016, DryShips sold convertible preferred shares and preferred warrants to Kalani (Dryships raised $100 million) - 31,932,629 shares before the 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

Reverse Split 1 for 8 took effect on January 23, 2017 As of January 31, 2017, 31,769,940 shares were sold to Kalani at an average price of $6.30 a share (DryShips raised an additional $200 million)

Between February 17 and March 3, 2017, DryShips sold 103,867,307 shares to Kalani at an average price of $1.75 a share (DryShips raised an additional $182.1 million)

On a fresh $226.4 million deal, Dryships sold 35,692,576 shares to Kalani at $1.08 share ( raised $38.1 million). As of April 07, 2017, there were 188,043,945 shares issued and outstanding

Reverse Split 1 for 4 will take effect on April 11, 2017

If companies cannot obtain loans using traditional financing methods such as a bank loan, the last option for them to survive is death spiral or toxic financing (private financing). As per John Lux (security attorney), a recent study looked at 32 death spiral loans and found that in 22 of them, the stock fell by 98% or more.

George Economou's Gamble with Zero Risk

On December 01, 2016, Dryships said that more than 90% of its debt now resided in the hands of their founder George Economou (chairman and CEO). The interesting thing is that the CEO owns 29,166 shares only. To him, common shares are worthless.

Here is how George Economou makes sure that his investments are risk-free:

He lends money to through Sifnos Shareholder Inc. at high-interest rates. Both companies are controlled by himself.

He generates money by selling shares to Kalani (at a discounted price) and uses that money to run the company and to pay the debt.

Kalani dump shares on the public for profit. All risk is transferred to the general public in this manner, resulting in maximum profit and minimum risk for George Economou and Kalani

Conclusion

It is evident that even though the company sold 140 million shares to Kalani, Kalani is a not a major shareholder of the company. It is clear that Kalani dumped all of its shares on the public for profit. With shares trading in one direction (downtrend), it is safe to conclude that Kalani must be shorting DRYS as well. Kalani is profiting from both long and short positions (typical death spiral financing). As we can see from the below image, the general public owns 152 million shares, while Kalani owns nothing.

Source: Simply Wall St.

Common shareholders (general public) could easily have lost their entire investment, as the stock is down more than 95% within a couple of months.

George Economou and have already collected a half billion from the general public through Kalani, which should have made a nice profit from the both long and short positions. Dryships recently announced a fresh deal with Kalani for another $226.4 million worth of shares. The loser is no one other than the general public (longs). Incredibly, the SEC has not at this point launched an investigation into Dryships, despite Dryships having breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders, and failing (repeatedly) to work in their best interests.

Based on my analysis, I recommend as a SELL or SHORT (after the reverse split).

