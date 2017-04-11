GBP/USD: Buy In April, Don't Go Away

The GBP/USD April effect

One of the most interesting aspects of trading the GBP/USD pair this month is the peculiar April effect, i.e. April typically sees a positive GBP/USD seasonality effect. It's hard to pinpoint the exact reasoning for weird seasonal effects like this. Like the "sell in May" superstition, it could simply be due to a series of coincidental macro-economic catalysts

Here's how foolproof the trend has been - the last time this trend failed was in 2004 when GBP/USD fell by 3.7%, the last time buying GBP/USD in April failed to work.

As the graph below shows, the pair has appreciated 75% of the time in April over the past 20-years, and its average performance during this time frame was +180-pips per month. GBP/USD has gained in every April since 2005, and in all but one year since 2001 (April 2004).

Since then, GBP/USD on average has appreciated by 2% with 12 years (post 2004) of this being a successful strategy.

(Source: DailyFX)

GBP remains fundamentally undervalued

On all counts, the GBP is looking depressed - both in absolute and relative terms.

From a fundamental perspective, the GBP stands out as significantly undervalued. The most typical way to measure this, the PPP measure, suggests the GBP is about 21% undervalued, while the GBP's "Big Mac" deviation implies a roughly 25% undervaluation).

Now, there are certainly many other more acute examples of currency under-valuation. However, a lot of these valuation gaps have persisted historically while the GBP's current 25% "stretch" on a PPP basis has been seen only very occasionally and (post 1985) only very briefly in the modern era.

The current valuation gap has been the result of Brexit uncertainty. The market is currently pricing in a very pessimistic "hard" Brexit which in my view, will not materialize.

The GBP will revert

If the Brexit overhang recedes, how long then until the GBP reverts? In the short run, this is about the time (150-160 business days after the event), following previous idiosyncratic UK shocks (1992 Exchange Rate Mechanism exit, 2008 banking sector shock), that the GBP has started to stabilize. Granted, prior events are incomparable to the Brexit predicament the UK finds itself in. But the point is perhaps that shock waves, however severe, eventually recede and markets move on.

Long GBP/USD in April

As I've outlined in my previous article, I favor opening a long position in the GBP/USD pair. Taking both seasonal/ technical and fundamental factors into account, April looks to be a good entry point to play the Brexit theme through GBP. My medium-long term view remains the same - the GBP seems to have priced in a lot of the economic negativity around Brexit and considering the high threshold for an MPC move as well as the limited impact of Brexit negotiations, I think this trade is a compelling one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.