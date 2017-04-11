Whole Foods: Sell Side Missed Inflection Point And Bottom

My wife and I collectively own 650 shares of WFM with a cost basis of roughly $33 (excluding dividends). We have owned shares since our purchases in 2015.

I highlight how some members of the sell side were super bearish on Whole Foods during Q1 2017 (Goldman Sachs, Barclays, UBS, and BMO).

On December 9, 2015, I wrote a fairly detailed piece (see below), where I argued that Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) was a great five year investment and shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) were ahead of themselves (here is the link). In other words, buy Whole Foods and sell Kroger.

Here is the stock performance of WFM vs. KR, excluding dividends from December 11, 2015 - April 10, 2017. As you can see, Kroger is down 25% and WFM, after yesterday's nice pop is up 15.8%.

Source: Google Finance

As you can see, WFM closed trading at $30.69 on December 9, 2015

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, KR closed trading at $41.25 on December 9, 2015

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here are two news headlines capturing how I came so close to perfectly timing Kroger's top.

Look at how Stifel Nicholas put a $45 price target on Kroger in February 2016.

However, the thrust of today's piece is to call out the sell side as Masters of Universe, who routinely miss the important inflection points and tend to negatively piling on when, they should have suggested investors load the boat in shares of WFM in the high $20s. As I have said many, many times, sell side analysts are so in the weeds and myopically focused on the day to day news flow that they often forget to take step back and ask to themselves if this is a great long term investment.

Look at these series of downgrades, that now appears utterly laughable now that well regard Jana Partners has taken an 8.3% stake in shares of WFM.

Jana's SEC ownership filing, yesterday.

Let's look at some downgrades from the street:

BMO slaps a $23 price target on February 10, 2017

Only two weeks ago, Barclays wrote some hyperbolic nonsense about how traffic has fallen off a cliff (I remember laughing out loud when I read that and thought how they utterly made up that story up).

In fact, I thought of Barclays this past weekend, when my son and me visited a local Whole Foods and it was very tough to find parking spot, let alone try to find a seat in the food court. Staggering traffic declines my foot. While we were there, incidentally one of Dartmouth College's Men's sports team formed a massive line at the hot foods check out bar, all waiting to pay for their lunches (it was quite sight to see roughly forty players and coach with their green jumps suits line up to pay for their lunches.

March 23, 2017, UBS starts WFM with a sell rating.

And I saved the best for last, as the GREAT Goldman Sachs and analyst Stephen Tanal, downgraded WFM ahead of earnings (February 10, 2017) and slapped a $24 price target on shares. As my readers know, I am very critical of Stephen Tanal's work and specifically, his $5 price target on shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). I think he will also be super wrong on GNC, just like has been when it comes to missing the bottom for shares of Whole Foods.

Also, I have said, whenever possible, we always eat our own cookin' and my wife and I have owned shares of Whole Foods for years (since July 2015).

Here are snapshots of two of our accounts: As you can see, I own 300 shares of WFM with a cost basis of $33.72 (excluding dividends)

And my wife owns 350 shares of WFM with a cost basis (excluding dividends) of $32.33.

Takeaway

I practice what I preach, and try to always eat my own cookin'. Whole Foods is a phenomenal company and brand that has a super loyal clientele. I find it laughable how at the bottom, many members of the sell side often are falling all over themselves to downgrade shares of a company faster than their peers. I have no idea why anyone take the sell side seriously. They are often the best contra indicators and seem to be great barometers for reflecting when sentiment is at extremes, both positive and negative.

In the case of Whole Foods, they didn't think like investors and take a step back and say, we should really be backing up the truck, oh no, instead they reached a super bearish conclusion and then reverse engineered reasons to justify and back into their super bearish price targets. This negativity enabled Jana Partners to scoop up a sizable stake in WFM on the cheap.

Moving along, I find it utterly amazing how Goldman Sachs has such influence over the short term prices of stocks. As a GNC super bull, especially under $9 or $10, perhaps, investors are reminded with Whole Foods that analyst Stephen Tanal can't perfectly predict the future. Perhaps, he will learn from the errors of his ways, and be savvy enough to upgrade shares of GNC from sell to neutral ahead of its Q1 2017 earnings print, that will be reported on April 18, 2017. If not, he may risk looking awfully silly again, as he was way too negative on WFM at a key inflection point.

And one other point and aside, I have had a readers private message, I think they may work on Wall Street, but he/she were too guarded to reveal their identify (even after I offered to exchanged LinkedIn profiles, etc.). In fact, he/she accused me of "throwing tons of shade" towards Wall Street. That is well and good, but I am simply pointing out that, often, the emperor has no clothes and Seeking Alpha readers need to be smart enough to take what the sell side says with a grain of salt. Time and time again they tend to miss the inflection points. Yes, I too get calls wrong, but unlike the sell side, my downgrades or upgrades aren't moving markets, so I just hate to see retail investors panic sell at or near the stock price bottoms due to a Goldman Sachs or a downgrade from another sell side shop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.