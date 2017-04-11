Bank Of America: Waiting For A Drop

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has had an exceptional run in the last several months. Trump's election victory aided positive investor sentiment by breathing new life into the bank's shares, and driving them up to new 52 week highs. That said, though, I think Bank of America's shares have reached a plateau from which it will be much harder to edge higher. In fact, a correction in the financial sector is overdue, which would likely have a negative impact on Bank of America's shares as well.

Bank of America has been an incredibly lucrative investment for investors in the last year. The bank's shares have risen from $13.27 a year ago to $23.02 at close on Monday, reflecting an increase of 73.47 percent. This is a fabulous return, no doubt about that, but after such a strong leap investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table. It is very rare for an S&P 500 company to gain this much in value over such a short period of time, so taking some profits is probably not a bad idea.

Waiting For A Drop Before Buying Again

There are reasons to buy Bank of America, and there are reasons to wait for a correction, which, frankly, is overdue in my opinion.

As to the first point, Bank of America is poised to profit from an increase in short term interest rates which the Federal Reserve has already signaled is likely to happen this year. The Federal Reserve might hike interest rates two times more in 2017 (if not more than that), setting Bank of America up for higher net interest income. That said, though, investors have had plenty of time to price higher net interest income into Bank of America's shares.

On the other hand, stocks have already made significant gains since the 1st quarter 2016, and got an additional boost after Donald J. Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November as investors priced higher profits and less regulatory costs into stocks. As a result, it will be much harder for Bank of America's shares to move higher from here. Today, the bank's shares require investors to pay about accounting book value, which is about the highest price investors had to pay for a piece of Bank of America's business in years.

Bank of America is no longer oversold, Yes, but the reward-to-risk ratio for stocks at today's price point is not that compelling at all. And since a lot of stocks are selling for fair value (or even above that) correction risks have grown considerably, putting exactly those stocks at risk that have delivered for shareholders.

Your Takeaway

I still think that investors are considerably underestimating downside risks in a stock market that is at least fairly valued. Therefore, in order to be prepared for an overdue correction, I am prepared to put in a buy limit order for $20, potentially allowing me to get a much better deal for Bank of America in case valuations start to slide after a period of exuberance. Since stocks are already priced to perfection these days, the odds of a correction in the stock market are growing by the day.

