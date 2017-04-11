Pure Potential: An Introduction To Pure Storage For Non-Techs

"Don't invest in things you don't understand" is one of the most important rules of investing. On the other hand, not understanding things sometimes precludes from great investment opportunities. This is why from time to time, it pays to get outside one's comfort zone and widen that circle of competence through hard work.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) offers a new generation of quiet technical data storage solutions, which is probably the reason why it is not on the radar of most investors. What follows is a simple explanation of what Pure Storage does and why its stock currently is trading at a substantial discount to its true value.

What Pure Storage does, in simple terms

In a nutshell, Pure Storage in on a mission to replace enterprise spinning-disk storage with all-flash storage. If you have already upgraded from a computer with a traditional spinning hard disk drive (HDD) to a computer with a solid state drive (NYSE:SSD), you have witnessed first-hand the increase in speed SSDs offer compared to HDDs. It also gives one a first idea what storage systems based on flash memory (the type of memory used in SSDs) can achieve opposed to traditional memory on an enterprise level. The advantages flash memory offers compared to spinning disks lead enterprises to want to replace their legacy data systems as soon as possible, but the problem is that flash memory is expensive. This is where Pure Storage comes into play: the company provides optimized software and hardware that make it possible to cram more data on flash memory so that the effective capacity of an all-flash-based storage is becoming eventually cheaper than storage space on a traditional disk.

Pure Storage designs the storage systems using solid state memory from third parties such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTCPK:SSNF), which are then assembled by partners such as Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF). The central part of Pure Storage's value lies in its software that allows using flash memory efficiently. In addition to providing a data platform that is much faster, Pure Storage has introduced software that makes maintaining and upgrading enterprise storage much easier with respect to the past so that large-scale upgrades (so-called forklifts) and disruptive migrations become unnecessary.

Pure Storage offerings

The company sells mainly three products:

FlashArray, Source: Pure Storage

FlashArray: arrays were initially built to divide storage from servers. A disk array is a hardware setup that contains a series of disks. Storage arrays are the backbone of enterprises that have to store large quantities of data. As the name suggests, FlashArray is an all-flash array (AFA), i.e. a storage system based exclusively on solid state memory.

FlashBlade, Source: Pure Storage

FlashBlade: takes its name from blade systems. Blade systems are structures (blade enclosures) that contain multiple blade servers, which essentially are modular server computers that have all components of a computer, except for cooling, power and networking devices that instead are bundled in the enclosure. FlashBlade is an enclosure that contains blades that are designed in such a way that they can harness the advantages of their built-in terabytes of flash memory. This offers the possibility to churn at high speed through large amounts of unstructured data. A use-case scenario could be a machine learning application that analyses in real-time text data returning insights that by present standards would require multiple shelves of equipment to run for hours.

FlashStack (mini), Source: Pure Storage

FlashStack: a storage stack is a converged infrastructure, i.e. a system that contains storage, servers and networking components. It comes preconfigured and tested, which makes it easy to deploy because the client basically only needs to fire it up and install applications. Pure Storage's FlashStack has been developed in partnership with Cisco and is aimed at smaller enterprises that want to experience the advantages of all-flash systems at a contained cost.

As mentioned before, the true value of Pure Storage's offerings lies in its software: Purity OE, the operating environment in which clients can install their operation system and applications upon, has been built from scratch to harness the full potential of all-flash hardware. As a result, the Purity OE is responsible for reducing the data in such a way that on average for 5GB of data only 1GB of flash memory is needed in most use-cases.

Pure1 is the cloud-based software that allows management, monitoring, and support of the storage systems. Software and hardware offered by Pure Storage are based on the idea that storage should have the attributes of software as a service (SaaS), i.e. it should be scalable without interruptions and be updated continuously by the provider in such a way that it will never become obsolete. This is what the company's Evergreen Storage business model promises.

The storage market

It is widely known that the past years have seen the advent of the cloud infrastructure providers such as Amazon AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This industry is still growing at rates beyond 40% year on year, largely at the expense of the enterprise storage market dominated by Dell/EMC (NYSE:DVMT), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) who are experiencing stagnant or declining revenues.

But this doesn't mean that storage has no future: in 2016, the market of enterprise storage systems generated roughly $35B in revenues. Only $4-5B, (roughly 50% more with respect to 2015) of the total market revenues were generated by flash-based systems. This leads to the conclusion that even though the storage market is experiencing currently no growth, the market for all-flash systems is growing fast and still has much potential. Within the AFA market, Pure Storage positioned itself third after EMC and NetApp in terms of revenues, according to IDC in Q1 2016.

It would be interesting to directly compare Pure Storage's products to those offered by competitors, but that requires diving deep into technical aspects only to find that in many cases the performance of storage systems depend to some extent on the kind of applications they are used for. Nevertheless, a good first read in that direction is IDC s MarketScape or Bert Hochfield s articles.

Competitive advantage

Beyond strictly technical aspects, there are several points that put Pure Storage in a more favorable position with respect to competitors. First, with respect to the large incumbents, it doesn't depend on the revenues from legacy spinning disc systems. Second, the way it approaches support, management, and upgrades with its Evergreen business is revolutionary and save customers a lot of time and money. Third, its founders and management got the timing right. They focused on a general purpose all flash system and built it from scratch to harness the full potential of flash when no one else was doing it. This will protect the company from lower prices in the AFA space and supply shortages when it comes to flash memory.

Finally, even though this claim is subjective, Pure Storage's CEO, Scott Dietzen, and the two founders John Colgrove and John Hayes, are probably the best people to run such a business. They have managed to build one of the most interesting firms to work for in the industry and obtained by far the highest net promoter score (a measure of client satisfaction) in their segment as a result of Pure's distinctive brand and culture. If everything goes well, Pure Storage will be producing $1B of revenues by the end of 2017, which no independent storage company has achieved since the rise of NetApp in 1992.

From left to right: John Colgrove (founder and CTO), John Hayes (founder and advisor), and Scott Dietzen (NYSE:CEO). Source: Pure Storage

Financials and Valuation

Since its IPO at the end of 2016, Pure Storage has increased its revenues from $440M in 2015 to $728M in 2016. During that same period, losses widened from $214M to more than $245M a quarter due to the expenses needed to fuel that growth. Since the general sale of FlashBlade started only two months ago, losses have reached an apex and are going to decline: for 2017, Scott Dietzen and his team aim at $1B in revenues. During that same time, on the other hand, the stock price went from around $18 to $10, which results in a market capitalization of roughly $2.2B.

As of January 2017, the company had $546M of cash (including marketable securities), no debt and $507M of current assets on its balance sheet. Since the company incurred $116M in stock-based compensation and had $87M in deferred revenues, it used only $14M cash in operations (a fraction of recorded losses). Net of operations linked to marketable securities, $83.3M were used for investing activities. This means the company has plenty of room for future spending if it needs to.

The mid to long-term goal of Pure Storage is to achieve operating margins of at least 15%, which seems to be perfectly doable given its current gross margin of 65% and everything we have discussed so far. As far as valuation regards, the exact numbers are always debatable, but even under conservative assumptions it is hard to object to the claim that the stock is undervalued: let's assume that yearly revenues reach $1B within foreseeable future and that the management reaches its 15% operating margin. This would lead to $150M in income from operations and roughly $97.5M in net income considering a tax rate of 35%, which is probably excessive. Shares outstanding are currently around 207M. This would lead to an EPS of $0.47 and a PE ratio of 21 at the current $10 share price-without even factoring in the growth potential.

To assess the future growth, consider that sooner or later the vast majority of the $35B revenues generated by all storage sellers will come from AFAs. If Pure Storage was able to defend its 15% market share it currently has in the all-flash business, it would by then generate $5B in revenues. Based on the numbers used above, it would achieve $2.35 in EPS and a have a PE ratio of around 5 at current share price. Put in simple terms: buy Pure Storage at a fair price today and get its future growth potential for free.

Reasons for low valuation

Pure Storage currently has short interest of above 20%. There are several short theses, but they don't seem to stand against scrutiny:

The storage industry is declining and the cloud is killing it: in the beginning of the article, I've shown that the storage industry is stagnant indeed. Within that industry, however, revenues for all-flash systems are growing strongly. Even though using a cloud is the best choice for most small enterprises there are still many reasons why owning the infrastructure is preferable, such as regulation, security, and in some cases performance. In addition, on-premise storage tends to get cheaper than cloud storage for companies that need large capacity. Harsh competition in the AFA market leading to low prices coupled with shortages in supply of memory components: the underlying assumption here is that storage is a commodity. It is not. Even without diving too much into technicalities, if one starts comparing client satisfaction, gross margins, total cost of ownership, and compatibility with future technology (such as upcoming NVMe controllers) he quickly realizes that there are substantial differences between vendors. Analogy with past negative outcomes: as already mentioned, no independent storage company has achieved $1B in revenues since NetApp. They either got acquired or crashed and burnt (and what was left got acquired). Since Pure Storage has become too large and its current owners have no interest in selling, investors that think by analogy are only left with the second option. That doesn't make it a valid argument though.

Erratic behavior of the stock price

The past month or so was interesting: traders sent the stock down by more than 10% percent after the earnings call at the beginning of March because Q1 guidance was "disappointing" while whole year guidance seemed "aggressive". A few days later, the stock gained more than 7% percent because Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) (a vendor specialized mainly in hybrid systems for small and medium-sized enterprises before moving into all-flash) had been acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for a 45% markup. As already mentioned, Pure Storage has no interest whatsoever in being a target. Most of the company's voting rights are bundled in the hands of its founders and directors, who go on repeating that they want to remain independent. The stock price started to slide once more when details of the Nimble deal emerged. Most recently it jumped again because analysts started appreciating the potential of FlashBlade.

Personal views and conclusion

My personal view is that the erratic behavior of the stock price will go on for some time. But I also think that there are a series of positive catalysts at the horizon. For people unfamiliar with data science it seems to be difficult to believe that computing power and speed is still an issue in 2017, but when it comes to big data it certainly is. That is why I believe that there are a lot of companies out there that can't wait to get their hands on FlashBlade, which started selling only in January. Put in the words of IDC analyst Eric Burgener, FlashBlade "... is the kind of technology an athletic-wear company needs to deliver product offers related to the star players in a soccer match that's still being played. It allows the manufacturer to analyze social media posts to determine whose shoes to promote". In my limited view, FlashBlade has no real competition right now if you consider all aspects. Let's see how it does in the market.

I also believe that the reaction to the last earnings call was overdone. It wouldn't surprise me if Pure Storage delivered a solid beat (as it has every time since its IPO) but I'm not sure whether this will impact the stock price positively in the short-term.

Being a long-term investor, I would certainly welcome profitability, but with a balance sheet like Pure Storage I think in the next couple of years, growth and market share should be the primary focus.

To conclude, I hope this article got some non-techs interested in Pure Storage. The company is quite undervalued despite strong potential. Unfortunately though, it happens to be in an overlooked market, and it will probably take some time until the negative perception of the storage industry changes. When it changes, however, better be prepared.

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG, SSNLF, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.