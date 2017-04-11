Seadrill: $1.4 Billion In Contracts With ConocoPhillips

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has just announced that its majority owned subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) has just secured 10-year contract awards for the jack-ups West Elara and West Linus. The client is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), while the additional backlog is estimated at $1.4 billion.

Here's the deal. First, West Linus dayrate for the existing contract will be adjusted from April 2017 to May 2019, resulting in a $58 million backlog reduction. The previous rate was $326,000, the new one is approximately $250,000. Then, West Lunus will work from May 2019 to the end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate, and Seadrill believes that the backlog will be $706 million.

The company stated that estimates for market indexed rates were based on assumptions used in its presentation to bondholders and also included an agreed percentage discount. The West Lunus dayrate after May 2019 calculates at roughly $200,000, in line with the assumptions used in the presentation.

We should also keep in mind the costs of operating harsh-environment jack-ups as highlighted in the same presentation:

West Elara will begin to work for ConocoPhillips in October 2017 and will work at a fixed dayrate until March 2020, addition $160 million of backlog. The numbers here are once again in line with the assumptions in the presentation, as the rig's dayrate will be roughly $165,000. Then, the rig will work until October 2027, adding an estimated $530 million to the backlog which reflects a dayrate of about $190,000. As you can see, Seadrill assumptions reflect their view of dayrates in 2020 and account for the agreed discount. The backlog assumptions do not reflect any upside in dayrates after 2020 should it happen.

This news is a very important development for Seadrill, which has recently announced that common shareholders should expect minimal recovery in the restructuring. The news is of course good for business in the longer-term, but I won't be too much enthusiastic if I was a shareholder.

What Seadrill now needs is cash flow, and cash flow took an immediate $58 million hit which will not be recovered by the addition of West Elara contract. The math is simple. West Elara starts at a dayrate of about $165,000, so it will contribute about $15,000 per day, assuming that Seadrill cost estimate presented above is correct. That's just $11 million in two years. Conclusion: the contracts, while looking massive at first glance, actually make the short-term situation worse for Seadrill.

There is also no change in the outlook for North Atlantic Drilling, which I believe will be reabsorbed by Seadrill in restructuring. The company is not a viable business with the current debt load, and nothing has changed with this contract, which even makes things worse in the short-term.

The trading outlook is different. Speculative bottom-pickers are definitely rubbing their hands now as Seadrill will likely see a significant bump due to the major backlog addition. The tactics for those without a position depends on how high Seadrill shares will open. A relatively low open will justify a long entry, while a high open may open the possibility to short shares if there will be any to borrow.

For investors, the news may present an opportunity to bail out of Seadrill. I'm sure that we will again see many interpretations of the words "minimal recovery" used in recent press release, but the contract does not change the short-term dynamics for the company.

Creditors are at driver's seat and shareholders are at their mercy. I'd argue that the company is already preparing for the post-reorganization period. This is definitely not a last-ditch attempt to save the situation as the contract decreases cash flows in the shorter term. In my view, Seadrill remains a firm avoid for investors. At the same time, the company will continue to present opportunities for short-term traders. I'm sure that's not the last surprise from Seadrill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.