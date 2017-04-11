Seadrill - North Atlantic Bags 2 New 10-Year Contracts For A Whopping $1.4 Billion Additional Backlog

This news will probably give a positive boost to SDRL and NADL today confirming my trading theory.

This new contracts worth $1.4 billion in new backlog, will certainly play a positive element in the restructuring negotiations.

NADL, a subsidiary of Seadrill, has secured ten-year contract awards for the jack-ups West Elara and West Linus with ConocoPhillips in the North Sea Ekofisk.

Image: Jack-up West Elara

This is an update of my preceding article on North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) published on March 3, 2017, about the Q4'16 results.

Investment thesis:

North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL). SDRL owns 16.966 million shares or 70.36% (majority holder). [Total shares outstanding is 24.11 million].

Note: NADL Reverse split 1:10 - 12/31/15.

Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling have struggled with their large debts, and are working hard to get all the lenders and the stakeholders on the same page and agree to a practical solution, in which shareholders will eventually avoid a bloodbath. No less than 42 banks are involved in the process...

As we all know, These two companies are controlled by the self-made billionaire John Fredriksen -- with a net worth is now $9.8 billion as of March 2017 -- who is directly involved with Seadrill recapitalization plan indicated in the 6F 01/2017.

On April 4, 2017, we learned from Seadrill that another delay has been agreed to complete the restructuring plan. The company announced the following:

These extensions provide additional time for the Company to further advance the ongoing negotiations with its banks, potential new money investors, and the advisers to the ad hoc committee of bondholders regarding the terms of a comprehensive restructuring plan, which may include the infusion of new capital. While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the Company`s existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal recovery for their existing shares. We expect the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly.

TODAY NEWS: (From offshore Energy Today)

NADL, a subsidiary of Seadrill, has secured ten-year contract awards for the jack-ups West Elara and West Linus with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for work in the Greater Ekofisk Area offshore Norway. NADL said on Tuesday that the total additional backlog for the new contract awards is estimated at $1.4 billion excluding performance bonuses. As part of the agreement, the company has agreed to a dayrate adjustment on the existing West Linus contract effective from April 2017, resulting in a $58 million reduction in current backlog. The company also said that the new West Elara contract, which is expected to start in October 2017, includes a period of fixed dayrates until March 2020 and contributes approximately $160 million of contract backlog. A market indexed rate is applicable thereafter until October 2027, which will contribute an estimated $530 million of contract backlog. The contract on West Linus has been extended from May 2019 until the end of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate, which will contribute an estimated $706 million of contract backlog. According to the company, the backlog estimate indicated for the market indexed rate period for each rig is based on the third party dayrate assumptions presented in the Seadrill Limited release dated January 31, 2017 and includes an agreed percentage discount. The estimates are subject to changes based on market conditions. The awards are subject to ConocoPhillips receiving partner approvals for the contracts.

Quick remarks:

The Jack-up West Linus is now contracted until May 2019 at a day rate of $326k/d (plus $12.43K/d for mobilization cost amortized through the contract). The company said that $58 million has been cut in backlog which represent a day rate reduction of about $73k/d based on 791 days remaining. The new day rate will be about $253K/d (+12.43K/d). Furthermore, the West Linus contract has been extended until end December 2028, at a market indexed day rate contributing to $706 million in Backlog. Based on an extra 3503 days the day rate is about $202k/d for the extension. I estimate the total backlog for the West Linus at about $916 million. The Jack-up West Elara has been awarded a new contract with COP starting October 2017 and ending October 2027. Two parts in this contract. [a] From 10/17 to 3/20 day rate is fixed at about $175k/d or a total backlog of $160 million (913 days~). [b] From 3/20 to 10/27 market indexed day rate at about $191K/d (2771 days~) or a total backlog of $530 million. I estimate the total backlog for the West Elara at about $745 million (Including remaining backlog with Statoil).

The total additional backlog is $1.4 billion for the two Jack-ups (with total backlog remaining for the 2 Jack-ups at about $1.66 billion.)

We are talking significant numbers here. Please look at SDRL/NADL backlog below (click graph to enlarge). Note: SDRL and NADL backlogs are estimated the best to my ability and may not be totally correct due to the complexity.

Complete Fleet Analysis as of February 28, 2016 (updated April 11, 2017 by Fun trading.)

Here's an overview of the fleet status:

Conclusion:

This is an extremely positive news for both Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling, which shows that the Jack-up segment in the North Sea sector is showing signs of life again. As I have explained in my April article about the global offshore fleet, Jack-up utilization is higher than the floater utilization and the shallow water segment is the most likely to recover first with oil prices around $55 a barrel.

I said:

The rising of Jack-up utilization provides an explanation as to why the "distressed" rig market focuses now primarily on the jack-ups. The jack-up segment has been more active recently with a number of acquisitions from newly created companies such as Borr drilling (acquisition of Hercules Triumph and Hercules Resilience and acquisition of the entire Jack-up fleet from Transocean) or Northern Drilling, created by John Frederiksen en relation with Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), and acquisition of the semisub West Mira.

This new contracts will certainly play a positive element in the restructuring negotiations and may eventually push Seadrill to re-incorporate NADL faster, by acquiring the 29.64% the company doesn't own, based on a share swap deal similar to the one Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Transocean Partners LLC (NYSE:RIGP) have completed last year. In which SDRL will offer a share exchange based on a ratio NADL-SDRL to be determined close to 1:To be determined.

