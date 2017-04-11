What's Next For Gold Miners: Breakout Or Breakdown?

Recent geopolitical events and mounting market uncertainty could provide support for gold prices going forward. Moreover, these events could catalyze a rapid rise in gold and and gold-related trading vehicles.



VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has been trading in a relatively tight trading range after it exploded higher following the latest Fed rate hike. However, increased market uncertainty, tensions around the world, rising inflation, as well as positive fundamental and technical factors surrounding gold miners in general could propel GDX and other gold related ETFs much higher.

Rising Inflation and Fed Tightening

The continuous climb in inflation is implying that the Fed is now behind the curve, and its target rate of 2% has been eclipsed, as is indicated by recent CPI (2.74%), and wage growth (2.8%) data. Traditionally, in times of expanding inflation coupled with a rising rate environment gold has performed very well. Inflation, historically has been the single most important driver behind gold and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) prices, and as prices of these underlying assets continue to appreciate, so should the companies that operate in this industry. Companies such as Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) should do particularly well as they have strong balance sheets, extremely high margins, and are still relatively cheap considering the fundamental factors surrounding the gold mining sector.

Fundamentals Surrounding Gold Mining Stocks

ABX and NEM are GDX's biggest holdings, and make up for 21.39% of the ETF's total holdings. These companies, amongst others in the fund have extremely strong fundamentals.

Such advantageous gross margins indicate that these companies have extremely robust earning potential going forward, especially if the price of gold continues to appreciate. Furthermore, the tremendously low percentage of shares short implies that the "smart money" investors are no longer betting against this sector.

Technical Picture

From a technical standpoint GDX's chart looks extremely constructive. Since the ETF hit a bottom in late 2016 it has made a higher low and the chart shows a clear reverse head and shoulder pattern as well as an extended cup and handle outline. Furthermore, the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic appear constructive as well, indicative of improving momentum, providing more support for the uptrend to continue in GDX.

GLD Chart Appears Ready to Break Out

SLV Chart Appears Constructive as Well

Recent Geopolitical Developments



Trump's America is going to be much different than Obama's was. We are transitioning from a passive president to a much more assertive one, militarily wise. Gold is considered a safe haven asset and historically tends to appreciate in times of war and possible confrontations around the world. Donald Trump is clearly demonstrating that he is not shy about flexing the U.S.'s military muscle.

Recent Syria missile strikes, and the deployment of a major Navy flotilla towards North Korea have the potential to drastically worsen relations with Russia and China, and have the potential to destabilize whole regions in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Gold should do well in future months and years based on a plethora of fundamental and technical evidence, nevertheless, such developments could further propel gold prices in the near future and thus, the gold miners as well.

Mounting Market Uncertainty

The increased uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's political agenda could create a more turbulent atmosphere in markets. After Trump's healthcare bill debacle prospects for tax cuts and major infrastructure spending seem a lot less certain than they did just a few weeks ago. Democrats and even some republican party factions could oppose such initiatives, which would be of great disappointment for U.S. stock markets. In case of a market sell off or a correction, funds would flow into such assets as gold, silver, as well as gold mining stocks.

Possible ways to Capitalize on Upcoming Surge in Gold Mining Stocks

Due to the numerous underlying fundamental and technical factors produced by this study we believe GDX, NEM, ABX, and GG to be solid long term investments that should appreciate considerably over the next 12 months (35-50%). In fact, the gold mining sector was last year's best performing sector, appreciating by 58% 2016-2017, and we believe the environment is ripe for history to repeat itself this year as well.

However, for traders seeking more alpha, NUGT might be an appropriate trading vehicle as it is the triple leveraged ETN pertaining to GDX. This vehicle has the ability to skyrocket when timed correctly. For instance, it surged an astounding 22% the day of the FED's most recent decision to raise rates by a quarter point, while GDX rose by 7%, respectively.

With that said, I think it's important to mention that NUGT should not be treated as a long-term trading vehicle, and is not intended for continuous day trading, unless you are an extremely skillful day trading specialist. I know this from extensive experience of using this derivative for many years and in my opinion, this instrument should only be implemented in those times when there is an extremely high probability that gold miners will advance considerably in a very short time frame. For example, the day when NUGT surged by 22% some of the call options associated with this name moved up in access of 700% that same trading day.

Please note: NUGT could be held for days or even weeks in some cases; however, longer hold times will eat away at returns as the nature of such leveraged ETNs is to decay over time. Therefore, implementing a specific type of strategy is crucial to making efficient and extremely productive use of this trading vehicle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, NEM, & NUGT CALL OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.