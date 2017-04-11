What's The Difference Between 'Fake News' And Wall Street?

Maybe the SEC is looking at the wrong people when it comes to "fake news.".

It relates to some rather unfavorable press this platform has received in the last 24 hours.

I want to ask you a question. And it's an important one.

And it's an important question.

On Monday, Bloomberg, Reuters, and CNN all ran articles about SEC action against "fake news" published on financial websites.

This platform was mentioned. A lot. So were some other sites.

To be sure, "none of the websites was charged," to quote from the Reuters piece.

But individuals were. And so were the companies who paid them to write "research."

Here's what Bloomberg led with:

SeekingAlpha.com tries to ensure that research published on its popular investing website is unbiased by requiring writers to disclose whether they've been paid for touting stocks. But U.S. regulators say there's an easy work around: lying.

Ok, fine. But two things:

is it realistic to assume that anyone would take the time to write about individual stocks (especially small caps) if they weren't being compensated or didn't have a position in those stocks? if your answer to that is "well, of course not," then it's a bit unclear who's at fault here.

Make no mistake, it's bad to mislead people. This isn't an attempt to "blame the victim," (which in this case is readers). But I'm not sure why anyone assumes that individual stock research is ever impartial. If it were impartial, then what's the point?

Now, think about everything said above and then have a look at the following list of analyst upgrades out bright and early Tuesday morning for "ProPetro", a recently public company that describes itself as "a growth-oriented, Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production, or E&P, of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources."

[Important note: this is in no way a comment on the investment thesis for ProPetro. It may be the best thing since sliced bread. I have no idea and don't pretend to.]

ProPetro Holding (Pending:PUMP) new buy at Goldman , PT $25

, PT $25 ProPetro Holding new outperform at Evercore ISI, PT $19

ProPetro Holding new outperform at RBC , PT $21

, PT $21 ProPetro Holding new overweight at Barclays , PT $18

, PT $18 ProPetro Holding new overweight at JPMorgan , PT $20

, PT $20 ProPetro Holding new overweight at Piper Jaffray, PT $18

Here are three of the notes those bullets reference:

So consider those notes, the list that preceded them, and then consider the following from ProPetro's S-1:

Hmmmm.

Now to be fair, sell side research always comes with the boilerplate lengthy disclaimer about "...does do business with and seeks to do business with," but if we're being completely honest with ourselves, does that really make it materially different from what the SEC is prosecuting in the case against "fake news published on financial websites?"

That is, read those notes again. Every effort is made by the banks to project impartiality. The only place you're going to find anything about conflicts of interest is in the fine print.

So here's my question: how much difference is there in practice between someone spreading "fake news" on a financial website without mentioning they got paid a couple of bucks on the side and Goldman coming out and telling you a company whose IPO they underwrote last month is poised to rise a massive ~78% while relegating the fact that they were the bookrunner to the fine print?

Something to think about on a Tuesday.

