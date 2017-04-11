Gold Weekly: Stopped Out Of My Short Bet, What's Next?

My short GLD position was closed out, prompting me to reassess my view on gold.

Introduction

Welcome to my latest Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a third straight week over the reporting period (March 28-April 4) while spot gold prices were broadly unchanged (+0.4%).

The net long fund position - at 309.37 tonnes - surged by 51.26 tonnes or 20% from the previous week. This was driven by a combination of long accumulation (+35.58 tonnes w/w) and short covering (-15.69 tonnes).

The net long fund position is now up 186.43 tonnes or 152% in the year to date.

My view:

The notable improvement in the spec positioning in gold over the past three weeks was surprising because macro forces remained broadly stable. Indeed, the dollar is about unchanged since mid-March, US real rates have edged lower, and global risk appetite has remained fairly resilient.

I therefore suggest that the recent increase in net long spec positioning was predominantly the result of CTAs employing momentum-based strategies. The break above the 20 DMA in mid-March was probably seen by the speculative community as a sign that momentum was turning positive, thereby prompting funds to lift their net long exposure to gold.

Although gold prices managed to reach a fresh 2017 high, upside seems to be capped, which could be indicative of the presence of selling pressure elsewhere in the market. My contacts working the physical gold industry indicated me that more supply in the form of scrap has been available since the start of the year due to current attractive prices. Meanwhile, physical demand has not picked up noticeably in spite of the current favorable seasonality in Asia as potential buyers are highly price-sensitive.

Is there further room for spec buying? I think so. The net long fund position represents just 40% of its all-time record reached last year, suggesting that the spec positioning in gold is far from being overstretched on the long side.

In consequence, there is plenty of room for wider speculator exposure to gold provided that the macro regime proves supportive of the precious metals complex.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors have bought just 6 tonnes of gold since the start of April after accumulated a small 8 tonnes of gold in March.

According to FastMarkets' estimates, ETF holdings totaled 2,059 tonnes as of April 7, up 109 tonnes in the year to date as a result of marked inflows in February (94 tonnes). The pace of ETF buying so far this year is smaller than that of last year.

My view:

In spite of the surge in geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia over the Syrian crisis, ETF investors have not rushed into gold, which makes sense considering that investors have not turned risk-off. It will be interesting to monitor investor behavior toward gold in case of a pronounced wave of risk aversion this month.

Considering the recent recovery in gold prices and the resulting improvement in the technical picture, some momentum-based investors may be tempted to buy gold to play the upward momentum. In this case, I would expect a strong pace of ETF inflows, especially if the macro regime becomes more supportive of gold, that is the dollar and US real rates start falling more importantly.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

My thesis in review - SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD

My short GLD position, established on March 6 at $116.75 with a stop-loss level of $120.40, was eventually closed out on April 7 as my stop-loss got triggered. The risk of the position represented 1% of the Fund.

The dovish Fed hike delivered by the Fed at its meeting on March 15 followed by the weaker-than expected US jobs report for March released on April 7 has resulted in a firm repricing of hike expectations. While the market expected two rate increase of 25 bps in mid-March, it now expects just one rate hike.

Source: Bloomberg.

Although I could argue that the market underestimates the path at which the Fed will tighten its stance, I could be totally wrong in the sense that the US economy could have seen its peak acceleration and therefore could be at an inflection point. The latest string of data in the labor market (claims, ADP, payrolls) confirms this view.

Under this hypothesis in which the near-term growth momentum in the US economy has peaked, the Fed's rate outlook (three rate increases for 2017) could be revise downward. In this case, I would expect the dollar and US real rates to move firmly down, which could elicit a significant bout of ETF/spec buying.

Trading strategy

SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD

For now, I am on the sidelines with a positive bias. In fact, I am monitoring closely the technical picture and stand ready to implement a long position under certain conditions.

Source: Trading view.

As can be seen above, GLD remains in a downtrend (i.e. below its DTL from its all-time high reached in 2011). But GLD has been able to make higher highs since the start of the year, which could suggest that the consolidation in the second half of 2016 was transient.

As a result, I would be inclined to approach GLD from the long side at some point this year to play a possible new bull market. I may await a firm weekly closing above the DTL and ideally above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2016 downtrend at $125.84 to implement a significant long GLD position.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to the Seeking Alpha community.

