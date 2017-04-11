Freeport-McMoRan: Potential Pre-Earnings Play

A week ago, Indonesia allowed Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to resume copper exports from Grasberg. While positive on the surface, the news failed to inspire a decisive move in Freeport-McMoRan shares. Remaining volatile, the company's shares continued to trade in the $12-$14 range. I believe that the sideways trading pattern may continue for the reasons presented below.

The company reached a short-term deal, which expires on October 10. Freeport-McMoRan had plenty of time to negotiate with the Indonesian government and reach a longer-term deal but obviously both parties failed to achieve consensus. As a result, the Indonesian government had to give Freeport-McMoRan a temporary permission to export copper in order to preserve jobs and cash flow in Papua.

However, the key problem remains the same - the company has to invest in Grasberg to continue production as it turns from open pit mining to underground mining. These investments cannot be made without a solid contract of work in place - otherwise, Freeport's investments will be at permanent risk. The political situation in Indonesia may change over time and there's no guarantee that an even more anti-foreign mining force won't come to power. Therefore, Freeport needs a contract of work, which will protect its rights for at least the next decade.

At the same time, the Indonesian government wants to take the majority ownership in Grasberg and to eliminate the contract of work, which gives the much-needed protection to Freeport-McMoRan. The positions of both parties in these negotiations are so far away from each other that the mutual agreement still looks unlikely at this point. In the short term, continuation of operations in Grasberg is beneficial for both the company and the government, but they will not be able to kick the can down the road indefinitely as the mine needs investment.

I continue to believe that Freeport-McMoRan should use the time to find the buyer for its stake in Grasberg, assuming that it reaches an agreement with Indonesia to divest the 51% stake in the mine. There are no signs that Indonesia will change its intention to turn the contract of work into a special mining license, a scenario that will be outright negative for Freeport-McMoRan.

In my view, the Indonesian issue will continue to weigh on Freeport-McMoRan shares as the "kick the can down the road" solution does not solve the long-term problem. I would also like to highlight that at some point, the long-term problem might become a short-term problem if the necessary investment is not made and the open pit becomes exhausted.

Meanwhile, copper lost its previous impulse and may be even ready for a downside breakout:

Freeport-McMoRan's short-term deal with Indonesia is, of course, negative for the copper market, which was supported by speculation that exports will be restricted for longer. China's continuous push for tighter financial regulations could be another negative factor.

Together, the cool down in the copper market and continued uncertainty in Indonesia will likely keep Freeport-McMoRan shares in the $12-$14 range until the release of the earnings report. The low level of this range may be used to establish a long position before the report, betting on positive commentary on Grasberg from the company's management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.