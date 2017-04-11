Bed Bath & Beyond's Q4 2016 Results: An Intriguing Trompe L'oeil

Last but not least, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has planned to increase its quarterly dividend in 2017 by $0.025, following the same philosophy than Williams-Sonoma: increasing the dividend gradually.

Even if Mr. Market appreciated the published results, the FY 2016 earnings decreased by around 19%, impacted by the squeeze on the margins and the increase in SG&A expenses.

Note: Most of the figures are based on the latest quarterly results of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. or on the financial documents of the other mentioned companies.

Executive Summary

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shared its Q4 results on the market. The net earnings decreased by 18.6%, mainly due to a squeeze on margins and partially offset by the increase in the net revenues which reached $12 billion in 2016. Mr. Market reacted positively to the Q4 results (+3.44% pre-market), as the quarterly earnings per share beat by $0.07 to $1.84. Mr. Market was quite euphoric about the published results while the annual net earnings decreased by around 19%. Hence, investors should not be hypnotized by the decent results of the fourth quarter and have a deep-dive look into them.

The Increase in Sales: A Trompe L'oeil

The sales increased by 3.4% in the fourth quarter to reach $3.5 billion. However, this increase is only an illusion. On an annual basis, the sales grew by 0.9% to $12.2 billion, while the comparable sales decreased 0.6%. In other words, the turnover growth was entirely driven by the new stores and the sales from PMall and One Kings Lane acquired during the year. Moreover, the 3.4% increase in the fourth quarter was primarily due to PMall and One Kings Lane (3%), while the new stores represented only 0.4% of the sale increase.

Even if it is heartening to see a positive trend in Q4 regarding the sales, it is important to keep in mind that the squeeze on margins completely offset the sale increase.

Increase in Turnover ≠ Higher Profitability

The gross margin amounted to 38.0% in Q4 2016 versus 38.6% in Q4 2015. This decrease was mainly driven by the more promotional shipping offer activity and the increase in the coupon expense. Furthermore, the inclusion of One Kings Lane impacted the gross margin negatively by 12 basis points while PMall inclusion contributed 19 basis points to the total company gross margin. On a year-to-date basis, the gross margin decreased by 70 basis points to reach 37.5%, mainly impacted the promotion expenditures (primarily the reduction of the free shipping threshold).

The SG&A was approximately 25.8% of net sales in Q4, as compared to approximately 24.0% in the prior-year period. Last year, the fourth quarter was positively impacted by non-recurring items; by excluding them, the SG&A would represent 24.5% of the net sales last year. To make a long story short, even without the positive effect of non-recurring items, the SG&A ratio was better in the last fourth quarter. The deterioration of the SG&A ratio was primarily due to the increase in advertising expenses and payroll and payroll-related expenses. The inclusion of the two acquired companies could only explain 20 basis points of the SG&A ratio increase. To be clear, the situation is not good.

In our view, the company is not making enough efforts on the cost reduction. The initiative related to the reduction of the free shipping threshold impacted the sales slightly, but deteriorated the gross margin of the company. Furthermore, the company is not explicit enough on the margin split between retail segment and e-commerce, unlike Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) which communicates more accurately on the profitability of each segment.

More Dividends, Fewer Repurchased Shares

As Williams-Sonoma already did in Q4 (as a reminder, a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend), the company announced during its Q4 call a $0.025 per share increase of the paid dividend for Q1 2017. The annualized 2016 paid dividend amounts accordingly to $0.5 vs. no dividend in 2015. The payout remains low (10.9%). It is not an alarming sign at all, but we should be focused on the evolution of this metric, especially with the gradual increase of the dividend. In 2017, we could expect an annualized dividend of 0.6 per share and a payout of around 15%.

Regarding the share repurchase program, $547 million ($1.1 billion in 2015) has been invested by the company to repurchase its shares in 2016.

At total, approximately $600 million has been returned to the shareholders in 2016, or a 45% decrease compared to last year. In our view, it would be better for shareholders that the company continues repurchasing its shares instead of increasing salary incentive program, lowering the free shipping threshold, and acquiring new businesses with no guarantee of success. Regarding the dividend and stock repurchase programs, BBBY is an ersatz of WSM.

Other Acquisitions in 2017: Towards An Integrated Business Model?

During its Q4 conference call, the company announced having acquired Decorist in a non-material transaction in March 2017. Decorist is an online interior platform that connects users to personalized and affordable home design services. Furthermore, BBBY also acquired certain assets of Chef Central, including the brand and e-commerce website. On paper, it sounds an excellent idea to build up a connected, integrated, and well-diversified business model, providing more personalized services. The acquisition of PMall and Decorist could serve this ideal, but the company should focus on the risk/reward ratio and give up any doomed project to avoid burning more cash.

What Will Happen in 2017?

Regarding the FY 2017 guidance, the company expects a decline in net earnings per diluted share in the percentage range of low single digits to 10%. In other words, the earnings per share range would be $4.1-4.6. Furthermore, management has modeled SG&A deleverage, mainly driven by the reduction of payroll and payroll expenses and technology spending cut. Regarding the figures, it is not the sexiest financial guidance, but it is not a problem. The more prudent the company is, the better the market reactions. However, if the 2017 financial guidance reflects the real expectations of the management, the future is not entirely bright for the specialty retailer. Hopefully, some synergies are possible with the integration of the acquired companies but might not be seen in 2017 but forward.

Conclusion

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a company which tries to copy Williams-Sonoma to become a reliable dividend payer, which increases every year its paid dividend. However, the new strategy launched by the management (acquiring new small companies with disruptive business models) has not yet begun to bear fruit, even if we have seen in Q4 that the growth of the sales came from the acquired firms. As for Williams-Sonoma (which has not the same approach), only the future will tell us if the strategy was the good one or not. In the case of a failure, the retailer should rather focus on the cost reduction and share repurchasing to return a larger amount of cash to its shareholders. If we chose between WSM and BBBY, we would purchase the California-based retailer than the New-Jersey based company rather.

