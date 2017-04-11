TERMD - The Portfolio Management Risk Discipline That Doubles Capital Gains

How Information Technology changed markets

IT and communications technology made markets more responsive, more current, and more volatile. Instead of getting day-before-yesterday's Wall Street Journal in the mail, investors in the hinterlands (anything then more than 30 miles from NYC, Chicago, Boston, or Philadelphia) now get overwhelmed with elaborate, only minutes-old analysis reports and current bid-offer quotes on their smart phones as they travel by whatever means to or between daily appointments.

The information deluge, as intended, precipitates actions, quick - before that opportunity disappears.

Sure, your trade gets confirmed in moments, while still on the phone, and its cost is a 21 st century cup of coffee instead of the 20 th century steak dinner. It's so easy, you may push the idea that made you act (marketers hope), just a bit further, with another order.

Greed and discipline are poor neighbors

An idea starts many investments, fear ends too many of them.

The best way to avoid those fear endings is to start with confidence. Confidence in the knowledge that the investment choice you are about to make is one of the best ways to accomplish your objective with the least likelihood of it not working out. And if a mistake makes it go that way, an anticipation of what the likely cost might be.

Doing that requires comparison of risk~reward odds and payoff probabilities. Making those comparisons requires consistent descriptions - forecasts - of likely outcomes among alternatives. Get the best forecasts you can, because poor ones lose more than they make, and average results probably won't get you where you need and want to be, down the time road.

What does a good forecast look like?

It has a clear, explicit target of price achievement. And a date deadline for achieving it.

If you don't know where you're going, you may never get there. (Yogi?) And without a schedule, it's hard to recognize when you're lost. Time wasted can never be reclaimed; so spend it well.

The forecast target needs the company of alternative choices. To be compared they each need a sense of how likely they are to achieve their targets (win ODDS), and how badly they may wander in getting there (loss exposure).

Nobody really knows for sure how long it will take to make each target score, but you need to know when it is taking too long. When that date is reached, it is time to say, "OK, the time investment has been consumed, we'll pick up what is at hand now, and put it to work on the best looking new forecast situation currently available."

That is Active Investment Management.

That attitude keeps you from falling in love with a stock-story that spends as much or more time going down as it does going up. Good forecasts and good time discipline will keep the bulk of your capital hard at work in securities that are in their gain phases, and out of those that may have had attractive, even exciting runs, but now need a "rest".

One way to identify successful time investments is to see how long a capital investment candidate has typically taken in prior investing opportunities like the present, when under the discipline of a time-efficient portfolio management strategy like TERMD.

Forecast availability

Actuarial tables of the outcomes of all stocks (where forecasts have been available) on all market days, at all price levels within their current forecast price ranges (the Range Index [RI] measures that), provide history details of over 2,000 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. Over ten million ex-ante (before the fact) forecasts and outcomes exist.

Among the details are specifics of holding periods required in each instance to produce the recorded payoffs. Where the time periods involved are less than 3 months, the outcomes (under TERMD specs) are with profits. The other opportunities of 3 months may be profitable, but will include all position terminations involving losses.

The profit-vs.-loss count at each RI level provides a measure of the Win ODDS appropriate to today's forecast, assuming that there is a sufficient sample of prior prospect opportunities in that assessment. With TERMD's standard relevant history assumption of looking at the most recent 5 years, a sample of at least a dozen prior RIs (out of 1261 market days) should provide some statistical significance. Less available history (but not less than 3 years) may urge a sample of 20 or more.

Also part of the actuarial history is a record of the worst-experienced price drawdown amount during each holding period subsequent to the forecast date and previous to the position closeout date.

This is the appropriate measure of investment risk, because it is the point of greatest emotional pressure on the investor. A point where the investor is most likely to yield to the fear that a loss, now temporary, may get worse, and now appears to call for the error of acceptance, rather than perseverance for what may be produced in the full investment of the initial time commitment.

While prior gain experiences from forecasts like today's RI suggest prospective reward, relevant risk has nothing to do with the accepted academic mistake. The mistake of looking at past statistical measures of uncertainty (including gains) during periods where no capital may have been threatened with loss. This is the most serious failing of much accepted investment theory, and is the reason that professional investment practitioners are now rejecting those theories and are searching for replacements.

Every investor needs to set his/her trade-off standards between prospective capital reward and anticipated capital loss. That balance is a varying one across a continuum of outcomes, and should be a personal choice, not one assigned by an outside agent or organization, or asserted as "common practice". Only in that way will the investor's satisfaction be achieved and sustained in one's balance between "fear" and "greed."

What makes forecasts credible?

The simple answer is the accuracy of subsequent outcomes. But that begs the precision of the forecast. "The sun rising in the East in the next 24+ hours (perhaps behind clouds)" may be a highly credible forecast, but not terribly useful.

Likewise, a forecast of "XXX stock rising to $ZZZ.00 price" (never before reached) without any elapsed time limit may be encouraging, but useless in a contest between choices of investment candidates.

All useful forecasts need bounds that are sufficiently alike to make them comparable with one another. That means that yardsticks must exist allowing comparisons between different environments. Sometimes this can get complex.

Take a forecast of prospective stock price gain in a defined period of time. One forecast may be larger than another. The larger one may be less desirable because in similar prior circumstances under which the forecast currently was made, the average experience was, in a substantial number of cases, less than the actual outcomes in nearly all of another candidate's current lesser forecast price gain target.

Sufficiently detailed actuarial history can identify these complex comparisons, and hopefully present them in simple enough ways to cause them to be recognizable.

Our effort under TERMD is to relate the forecast of upside gain prospect to similarly based prior forecast outcomes in a ratio measure of forecast credibility, or "cred.ratio".

That ratio then can be included in a structure of additional comparative measures to have an elaborate screening method of suggesting a reward~risk preferencing guide that incorporates many dimensions appropriate to wealth-building investment decisions.

But are the forecasts themselves credible?

That comes back to the motivations presented to the forecasters. If they are being "paid" by how well they create profits for their employers by taking advantage of the firm's clients, then perhaps their forecasts may not be in the best interests of the clients.

The forecasts we obtain are derived from the self-protective actions of market professionals whose employment assignments are to best serve big-money client investment organizations in the adjustment of holdings of their billion-dollar portfolios, at the request of the client-employee portfolio managers.

The size of transactions needed to make meaningful portfolio changes keeps these transactions from being accomplished under "regular way" exchange practices. Instead, the volume trades must be negotiated among other suitably sizable clients.

Usually the only way that such trades can be accomplished at a single price and in the time constraints regarded as acceptable by the client, the professional market-maker must put his firm's capital at risk to balance shares bought with shares sold. That scarce capital can be, and regularly is, reused many times a day if it is protected by hedging deals that prevent the market-maker from being hurt by unwanted price changes in the trade subject.

What is paid for that protection and the structure of the deal accomplishing it tells just how far the hedging negotiators believe the trade subject's price may reasonably be expected to go. Their decisions are removed from being driven by the underlying trade subject's price and are motivated by the benefit to their firms by the completion of the trade transaction. By the client's acceptance of the cost of the hedging deal that provides the "market liquidity", there is 3-way acquiescence to the implied price range extremes seen for the trade subject security. Not all hedging costs get accepted in the final trade spread quoted on the client's block order.

Summary

Using TERMD as a discipline for investment portfolio management places a constructive constraint on the investment of time. Some time must be committed to in each investment because changing market circumstances and the perceptions of investors are constantly changing. A capital commitment must be accompanied by a sufficient time investment to allow capital gain targets to be reached and potential price risk incurrences to be recovered from.

But today's market environment places nearly all equity securities in volatile surroundings. For most stocks, even those highly respected in terms of long-term corporate survival, the ranges of price experienced in one year often surpass the underlying trend of annual growth by a factor of four to five.

That means the bulk of each year's time spent in buy&hold investment strategy must be devoted to recovering from price declines that need to be avoided. Not in pursuing additional capital gains.

The means of anticipating the coming presence of those avoidance-worthy periods is present in the way markets now operate to serve investment organizations that have the money muscle to move market prices.

By using the market professionals' well-resourced information gathering and evaluative systems to continually appraise large numbers of investment alternatives in which their clients are active, the individual investing public has available to it exceptional guidance toward those stocks and ETFs which currently have timely investment attraction.

Our recent full-year (2016) use of TERMD discipline and the Market-makers [MMs] implied forecasts demonstrates the continued presence of timely selection capabilities that can produce capital gains at rates that are multiples of "conventional long-term buy&hold" strategy performances.

© copyright blockdesk.com 2017 All rights reserved.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.