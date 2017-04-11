CEF Market: Keep On Dancin'

We remain cautious overall - while the macro picture has remained strong, disappointments on the political front may come home to roost eventually.

In this article, we would like to do two things: Review the CEF market in broad strokes and introduce a tool that investors can use to track certain aspects of the market, which we discuss more below. We hope you find it useful. Please let us know what you think in the comments.

Big Picture

Where are the markets in a big picture sense? We have heard the word 'euphoria' uttered in the last week by more than a few experienced market practitioners, and while we do not think this is unambiguously the case, we do think the market is behaving in unusual ways that warrant caution.

One of the hallmarks of the previous bubble periods was the failure of the market to recognize and price in negative news.

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the following domestic and global developments:

Three high-profile terrorist events (St. Petersburg, London, Stockholm).

The US strike in Syria and the potential knock-on effect of a conflict with Russia.

The failure of the Obamacare repeal bill, which has raised questions around the likelihood of the tax cut legislation.

The lack of focus around the infrastructure spending program.

The poor recent payrolls number.

We would be amiss, however, not to look at the positive side of the ledger. The macro picture, both in the US as well as globally, looks very strong: The data is surprising to the upside, leading indicators are trending higher and sentiment is near record highs.

What this tells us is that while the data is moving in the right direction and valuations are not near previous peaks (we look at high-yield spreads in particular which are still 100 basis points wider of 2007 levels), we cannot quite call this market a bubble. This does not mean that investors should be complacent. In fact, this is the time to sharpen the pencils and carefully analyze the terrain for potential hazards.

Price Trends

In order to show the price performance of the entire CEF sector, we average weekly price data of all the funds in our universe.

The pattern over the last year is the following:

The market was strong through most of 2016 leading into the elections, recovering from the commodity crash.

It weakened into the elections and for a short time thereafter as investors digested the potential impact of the new administration.

And recovered quickly as the market-friendly pieces of the Trump agenda started being priced in.

What stands out to us is the mean-reverting nature of the price trend, which stands in contrast to the previous periods. It is also interesting that the market has been making lower highs. In fact, the current level is key from a technical perspective.

It is possible to drill down into individual sectors for a more granular view after the link.

Valuations

On the valuations side, we look at the average discount of the CEF market. This metric is tricky to analyze because, depending on one's horizon, it can look cheap or expensive. For instance, relative to the last 10 years, the discount looks attractive. However, relative to the last 3-4 years, CEFs look expensive. Again, the devil is in the details, so we encourage you to drill into the sectors for a closer view.

Conclusion

Overall, our view of the market is currently balanced. On the one hand, there are clear indications that valuations are getting stretched. However, there is sufficient positive macro data to justify further extension of the bull market. Our main concern with the market is that it is, in a sense, digging its own hole as market participants get used to a stream of positive news, they undermine the ability of the market to recover from disappointments. Just recently, the S&P 500 went 110 days without a 1% sell-off. The worry is that the longer the market keeps dancing, the worse it will be when the music stops.

Good Luck!

If you would like to receive this and other analysis, please follow us above by clicking on the Follow label next to our name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.