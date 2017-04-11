Dividend Achievers Find Energy Upsides Explosive In April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Achiever stocks showed 15.95% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Energy sector dogs topped the April yield list. EEP was top dog by yield and SXL led by analyst-estimated price growth as selected 4/4/17 and calculated 4/7/17.

Dividend Achiever dogs are noted for achieving 10 or more straight years of higher dividends. Some 265 Achiever equities are also balanced by sectors and capitalization.

Top 30 Achiever Dogs By Yield Came From 6 Sectors In April

Yield (dividend/price) results from here April 7 verified by YCharts for thirty stocks from six of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers'. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 30 Dividend Achievers

U.S. Dividend Achievers for this article were selected based on yield. A Base list of 72 equities showing greater than 3% annual payouts was reduced to 30 when the bar was set at 4.2%.

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Achiever Stocks By Yield

Top ten Dividend Achiever dogs selected 4/4/17 showing top yields 4/7/17, represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) energy [6 listed]; (2) utilities [1 listed]; (3) consumer defensive [1 listed]; (4) real estate [2 listed].

Top Achiever stock by yield, Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) [1] was one of six energy sector representatives listed. The remaining five energy dogs placed second, third, and seventh through ninth: Genesis Energy (GEL) [2]; Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL) [3]; Buckeye Partners (BPL) [7]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [8]; Transmontaigne Partners (TLP) [9].

The loners found the middle of the list. The single utility placed fourth, AmeriGas Partners (APU) [4]. One consumer defensive sector equity placed fifth, Vector Group (VGR) [5].

Finally, two real estate outfits placed sixth and tenth, Omega Healthcare (OHI) [6], and W.P. Carey (WPC) [10], to complete the top ten April Achiever top dogs by yield.

Achiever Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Dividend Achiever dogs by yield as of market close 4/7/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Achiever Dogs Go Long On Dividends For Spring

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Achiever dogs was 33% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 67% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to find stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Achievers get a gold star for that accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs get a black star for their overbought stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 2017 was $27.88.

In some contrast, the Achievers chart shows their list to be composed of slightly higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Trailing the Dow, Achiever Dogs prove less is more as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as $13.32 as of April 7. That's less than half of the Dow per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten Achiever Dogs Showed 8.82% To 20.51% Upsides, While (5) Five Showed Downsides Covered by Dividends And (6) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 More Than Dividends Earned To April 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (7) A 5.46% Median Target Price Upside and 9% Gain From 30 Dividend Achiever Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Achiever stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 7, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 4.8% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Dividend Achiever top yield dogs. (Though the lines are moving toward convergence.)

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts were optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (8): Analysts Projected 13.2% To 27% Net Gains For Ten Dividend Achiever Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Achiever dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this quarter, the dog strategy for the Achievers was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Sunoco Logistics Partners was projected to net $270.40, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy was projected to net $253.00, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $216.18, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was projected to net $181.09, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners was projected to net $181.09, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Energy Partners netted $171.40 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners was projected to net $160.76, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals International (CMP) was projected to net $153.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) was projected to net $142.66, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from thirty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $131.72, based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Achiever Dog To Lose 11.85% By April 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Mercury General (MCY) projected a loss of $118.57 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Cast A 15.95% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Achiever Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Dividend Achiever dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Dog Metrics Marked Small Dog Bargains

As noted above, top ten Dividend Champion dogs selected 4/4/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 4/7/17 represented four sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Champion Dogs Delivering 15.16% Vs. (11) 13.07% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.95% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of those ten. The third lowest priced Dividend Achiever dog, Sunoco Logistics Partners, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.95%.

The five lowest-priced dividend Achiever dogs for April 7 were: Enbridge Energy Partners; Vector Group; Sunoco Logistics Partners; Genesis Energy; Omega Healthcare, with prices ranging from $19.08 to $33.75.

Five higher-priced dividend Achiever dogs for April 7 were: Holly Energy Partners; TransMontaigne Partners; AmeriGas Partners; W.P. Carey; Buckeye Partners, whose prices ranged from $36.05 to $69.32.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

