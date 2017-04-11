United's Social Media Storm

The First Rule Of Fight Club

The first rule of Fight Club, is "Don't talk about Fight Club," but the tweet above referencing it was one of several mocking United Continental (NYSE:UAL) that went viral Monday, in the wake of the overbooking incident on a Chicago-to-Louisville flight that left a passenger bloodied.

The question that raises is whether United's brand is bloodied too.

That seemed to be the consensus press take on Monday, exemplified by Wall Street Journal associate editor John Bussey's comment below, retweeting New York Times reporter Austin Ramzy's observation that the incident was trending on Sina's (NASDAQ:SINA) Weibo, the dominant Chinese social media platform.

There were some contrarian takes on Monday too, though, noting that the passenger had refused to leave the plane, even after being ordered to by police, that the practice of overbooking is common in the industry, and that fares would be higher without it, and that considering that none of the other passengers gave up their seat for the ejected passenger, it would seem unlikely that many air travelers would boycott United because of the incident. Ed Asante, for example, suggested that the press would end up wrong-footed on this as they were on Trump's election win last fall:

Another notable exchange on this was between Likefolio co-founder Andy Swan and Fintech consultant (and frequent flyer) Bill Winterberg, CFP. Regular readers may recall that Likefolio's mining of social data predicted Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) turnaround last December, and that stock is up about 24% since.

So perhaps Swan's take on United here is worth heeding:

Hedging Your Bets On United

We're inclined to believe this incident won't materially impact United Continental, but if you're a shareholder and want to limit your downside risk while staying long, we'll show a cost-effective way of doing that here. We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find the optimal collar below, but you can find optimal hedges without the app using the method described in this article.

Whether you do the calculations yourself or use the app, you'll need to decide what the largest drawdown you're willing to risk is (your "threshold"), and where you are willing to cap your upside if the stock does well (your "cap"). For our example, we'll use a threshold of 15% and a cap of 11%.

That cap is higher than the 6% potential return over the next five months implied by Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target for UAL (via Nasdaq, below).

But it's slightly lower than the 12.5% potential return the Portfolio Armor website estimates for UAL over the same time frame.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of UAL against a greater-than-15% by mid-September, while not capping your possible upside at less than 11% by then.

The cost of the put leg above was $2,100, or 2.94%, assuming (conservatively) that you bought the puts at the ask. But the income generated by the call leg below was higher: $3,050, or 4.26% of position value, assuming (conservatively, again) that you sold the calls at the bid.

So the net cost was negative, and you would have collected $950, or 1.33% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at their respective worst ends of the bid-ask spread.