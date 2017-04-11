Knight Transportation Is Looking To Apply Best Practices To Swift Transportation

I would be a buyer on sizable dips, or if the merger process delivers more value than being anticipated, but remain cautious for now.

I like the deal and understand the positive market reaction in response to synergy estimates, but think that the market has priced in a lot of good news already.

Knight Transportation is much smaller but far better run, as implementing its best practices could create a lot of value at Swift.

Knight and Swift are engaging in a merger of equals, while in actuality they are not equal at all.

Knight Transportation (KNX) and Swift Transportation (SWFT) are combining to create the leading truckload carrier in North America. The deal, which is essentially a merger of equals, is highly unusual, as Knight's leadership will manage the new company, despite the fact that Knight is far smaller than Swift.

Investors like the deal and the fact that Knight's management will lead the company, and thereby impose discipline on the much larger business of Swift. That being said, the value of the combination has already risen by nearly a billion in response to the deal, as investors rather aggressively price in the anticipated benefits of the deal. As such I am not buying into the momentum craze, yet will monitor the situation with great interest going forwards.

Deal Terms

Knight and Swift have announced an all-stock reverse merger in which Knight will become the surviving entity, which will be called Knight-Swift.

The deal terms are rather complicated as Swift will undergo a 0.72 for 1 reverse merger, while investors in Knight will obtain 1 share in the new combination. As Swift has 134 million shares outstanding, its shareholders will own 96 million shares in the new combination, equivalent to 54% of the shares. Knight's investors will combined continue to hold 81 million shares in the business, equivalent to 46% of the 177 million shares outstanding.

The deal is furthermore rather interesting from an historical perspective. Swift has grown quickly from the 1960s as a result of both dealmaking and organic growth, as its sales have surpassed the $4 billion mark if fuel surcharges are included. Back in the 1960s it actually employed the Knight cousin brothers who started a competitor called Knight, and was also being based in Phoenix. Not only has Knight seen decent growth as well, with sales surpassing a billion a year, it is actually much more profitable on a relative basis, despite being much smaller in terms of scale. Decades after the Knight family left Swift, they now become reunited again.

A Merger Of Equals, But No Equal Companies

Being founded much earlier, Swift has grown to become a much larger business as it posted sales of $4.03 billion in 2016, accompanied by an operating ratio of 92.9%. This margin works the same as in the railroad industry which means that the lower this number is, the higer operating margins are.

Knight posted sales of merely $1.12 billion last year, yet it was vastly more profitable in terms of margins, with operating ratios coming in as low as 85.3%. This corresponds to operating margins of 14.7%. In that light it is comforting to see that the key roles of the new leadership team are being handed to current executives of Knight, as they have done the best job in terms of margins.

So decades after the Knight family left Swift, they are getting reunited in a business which creates the largest truckload company in North America. Important as well, the family ties between Knight (Knight) and the Moyes family (Swift) appear good, as both families have been in favor of the deal.

It seems odd that investors in Knight will obtain nearly half the shares, as their business is nearly 4 times as small in terms of sales as the business with whom it is merging. This observation is flawed for two reasons: being the higher margin profile of Knight and the fact that it operates without debt, unlike Swift.

Swift has 96 million share outstanding which values equity of the business at $1.92 billion ahead of the deal. If the billion net debt load is taken into account this valuation increases towards $2.9 billion. Knight has 81 million shares outstanding which traded at $31 ahead of the deal, while it operates with a clean balance sheet, for a $2.5 billion valuation.

If we take the enterprise valuations into account and the vastly different margin profiles, the premium for Knight is much less extreme. Based on these numbers, Knight is valued at little over 15 times operating earnings, while the valuation for Swift comes in at little over 10 times.

Huge Opportunities If Knight Can Be Replicated

What is remarkable about the deal is the fact that Knight is much smaller than Swift, yet it is a better operator. Given that its management will pretty much lead the new business, there are huge opportunities for synergies if its best practices can be copied. This is further reinforced by network effects and the fact that both companies have operations in similar locations.

On the back of these observations, management sees synergies reach $100 million in 2018 and even $150 million a year later. Looking at the deal presentation reveals that just half these synergies are costs synergies, with the remainder being revenue synergies. That being said the $75 million in revenue synergy is calculated as the net contribution to operating profits, so these can be one-on-one translated into higher operating earnings.

The costs synergy estimates furthermore look very reasonable as they correspond to a little less than 2% of the sales being reported by Swift. Once achieved, that would close just a relative small portion of the margin gap between both companies.

The company itself claims that the deal will boost 2018s earnings per share by more than 30%, being the first year in which the deal is fully implemented. Using an operating earnings number of $151 million of Knight, and $266 million for Swift, I end up with pro-forma operating earnings of $416 million. Applying a 4% cost of debt on a net debt load of $1 billion, interest costs are seen around $40 million.

That yield pre-tax earnings of $376 million, which corresponds to $233 million after applying a 38% tax rate. This in its turn is equivalent to $1.30 per share, based on 177 million shares outstanding. If we factor in $100 million in pre-tax synergies by 2018, earnings per share might improve towards $1.65 per share, which implies 27% accretion. Using the $150 million synergy run rate by 2019, pro-forma earnings might improve towards $1.85 per share.

Final Thoughts, Markets Are Celebrating

The market reaction to the deal reveals the value of a good management team. Shares of Knight jumped $4 (or 13%) in response to the deal, adding roughly $325 million in value. The 134 million shares outstanding in Swift jumped by $4.75 dollar (or 23%), in a move which adds some $630 million in value. As such the combined value of both companies has jumped by nearly a billion in response to the projected pre-tax synergies of $150 million a year.

This makes that the equity valuation of the company has risen to little over $6 billion, for an 19 times earnings multiple if we fully take synergies into account, or 26 times earnings based on the current achievements. That price reaction seems pretty aggressive, assuming that after-tax earnings see a projected boost of $93 million per annum by 2019, implying that the market has priced in these synergies at a 10 times multiple.

That seems pretty fair as achieving these synergies will take time, involve some risks and one-time costs have to be incurred in order to achieve them.

Final Thoughts

Investors in both Knight and Swift reacted with great enthusiasm to a deal which allows Knight's excellent management to showcase its quality leadership on a much larger business overnight. I really believe that the projected synergy estimates warrant the huge jump in the share price. Part of this relates to the fact that synergies are seen at less than 2% of Swift's revenues, as the margin gap between both companies is actually far greater.

That being said, the pro-forma valuation has jumped by nearly a billion overnight, which is a sizable move and largely prices in the benefits of the deal in terms of the projected synergies through 2019. As such I have a neutral stance on the shares for now, but will closely monitor the situation as a strong management team certainly has the potential to create even more value over time.

For now, I am not jumping on today's momentum bandwagon, being a very patient buyer if shares show a meaningful retreat. I am furthermore open to revisit my stance if shares indeed fall back or if real tangible results are being delivered upon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.