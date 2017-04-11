Non-Farm Payrolls - A One-Off, Or Is Something Far Bigger About To Happen?

Economic data may not be where the markets should be looking, but, instead where is the stimulus package?

Non-farm payrolls dropped from February to March only adding 98,000 new jobs. The problem with the current economy is that it is not performing as expected. The soft data are showing strong signs of optimism, whereas the reality is that the hard data is showing the United States may be heading for a slowdown.

There was a tremendous amount of optimism in the economy when Trump was elected president. In fact, optimism is higher than it has been in for some time.

Quite possibly the business community got ahead of themselves and hired new workers the previous two months and now the reality of the economy is starting to sink in. The latest non-farm payrolls missed the mark:

First, when you look at this chart it hardly looks like the death knell is tolling. There is an old saying in economics: One economic data point does not make an economy. Just looking at this I could blow it off and say that it is a one-off. We need far more data points to get this going.

So, what do we know about this economy and what can we glean?

I have mentioned that there is a disconnect with confidence and the reality of the economy. Soft data is consumer confidence. Hard data is how much those consumers spent at the malls. Confidence is very high considering the past ten years. But, the consumption numbers are lagging somewhat.

Typically, confidence comes from an overall perception of what is happening in the economy. The median income is $57,700.00. Wage increases have a disproportionately larger effect on the individuals below the median income. This means that if those individuals start earning a larger year-over-year increase in their income, they spend it.

Some 72% of the country has less than $1,000.00 in their bank accounts And another 36% have virtually zero. If you raise someone's income levels, they spend that new income. These individuals also feel more confident based upon this. That is where the simplistic way of looking at consumer confidence can tell us where the economy is heading if you just look at wage growth and confidence.

But, with our current economic environment, specifically with consumer confidence, a lot of it is driven for the Trump election. The thinking is simplistic: A Republican president with a Republican-controlled congress can deliver a strong economy. Well, what has Trump delivered so far and what can we expect to see in the future?

Trump has rolled back several of Obama's environmental policies to enable businesses to work in looser conditions. Despite that translating into a company being more profitable at the expense of the world's ecology, there are some benefits for firms and their bottom lines. But, that is not entirely a done deal that the environment will suffer without any entity stepping in. States are considering action of their own to prevent the Trump rollbacks from landing in their environment.

The other two big issues that are on the table from the Republican Party are infrastructure spending and tax reform. First, I have no faith that tax reform will happen. If the Republican Party cannot deliver on their promise to overhaul Obamacare there is no way they will be able to do the same for tax reform. Tax reform, in my opinion, is far more complex with far too many individuals and special interest groups involved. Obama's ACA had 2,000 pages. The tax law has 10,000,000 words and 9,836 sections. I will not be holding my breath for any reform for taxes with this administration.

Infrastructure may have a shot with having legislation passed. I am a firm believer in the need for infrastructure spending. But, I am not a believer that there will be substantial rewards to our economy from this. Sure, there will be job creation. But, we just printed 4.5% unemployment. Infrastructure spending will not push our unemployment rate down lower.

The equity market has run up considerably over the past several months considering Trump's presidency and what he can deliver. However, I do not believe this administration can deliver anything of real merit. That confidence is going to start to erode with every missed opportunity and the lack of key legislation materializing. That will translate into the equity market running right back down to where it was pre-election. Maybe even more.

In the end, all of the confidence we are seeing in the data releases has more to do with hopes of the potential that exist. But, I just do not see anything being delivered. So, while the world is looking at this one key economic data point, I have largely shrugged it off as being too insufficient to tell me anything. More so, there are far bigger economic events on the horizon.

The hard data is telling us the economy may be softening. Beyond that, the political reality is that there is nothing on the horizon that will provide this economy with any kind of fuel to advance forward. I can easily dismiss the non-farm payrolls report as being a one-off event. Maybe next month's report pops right back up.

However, even if it did, I have no condition that the much promised legislation to juice this economy will materialize. That is far more damaging than an economic data point that softened one month. Still, there are a few data points that are telling us the economy appears to be slowing. Add in the lack of stimulus and the equity market may be in for a very long day sometime very soon.

Every day this market does not get its promise is one more day closer to a sell-off that will be pronounced.

