Points International: Asset Light And Catalyst Heavy Means 100%+ Upside

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is a misunderstood stock because management has been using prodigious cash flows from an asset-light, negative working capital, highly scalable core "Buy Give Transfer" (BGT) business to fund the development of two ancillary businesses (Points Travel and monetization of the Loyalty Commerce Network) that are not yet profitable. The result of this combination is financial statements that mask the true value of the core business. Further, the stock is a fallen growth angel, and has thus been a victim of indiscriminate selling by a growth-focused shareholder base which had the rug pulled out from underneath it as growth has slowed.

However, pending changes to the way that the company reports its earnings will isolate the value of the core business, representing a hard catalyst and, in our view, lead to a re-rating of the stock. Further, we note that the company recently announced that it is "in advanced stages of establishing a strategic relationship with Expedia," which, in our view, will likely reveal the value of the Points Travel business, which, we believe, is currently being given to shareholders for less than free. As a speculation, we note that Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) biggest competitor, Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN), bought Rocket Miles, a competitor of Points Travel, for $20 million, and that PCOM would be a good strategic fit for Expedia, as well as other loyalty players such as Aimia Inc. (OTCPK:GAPFF) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), making a take-out of PCOM in the not too distant future a very real possibility.

The potential for a sale of the company is materially bolstered by an announcement on April 11 that Cannell Capital has nominated Chuck Gilman for the Board of Directors. While not a household name, Chuck should be familiar to the value faithful who make the trek to Omaha for the Berkshire meeting. Before the meeting, in conjunction with Whitney Tilson, Chuck hosts a cocktail reception where he has stood up on a chair and proclaimed, "the reason I am hosting this party is because someday, one of you is going to find a company that needs an activist, and when you do, I want you to call me." We thus believe it is likely that Cannell Capital is taking a friendly activist approach and that the company will be sold within a year at prices 100-200% higher than today's value.

Business Description

FY 2016 Revenue Breakdown Principal 310,000 96.2% Other Partner Revenue 12,000 3.7% Interest 190 0.1% Total Revenue 322,190 100.0%

PCOM is a leading player in the consumer loyalty market, with three different business lines. Its core product centers on "Buy, Gift, Transfer" of loyalty points (i.e. airline points, hotel points etc.), which is reported as Principal Revenue. A representative transaction would be someone who has 25,000 points but needs 30,000 for a "free" flight. This person could buy 5,000 points, and thus unlock the value of their existing 25,000 points. PCOM provides the software and know-how to run this service for 30+ businesses typically under the participating business's flag. It does not run the whole loyalty points program - just the "Buy, Gift, Transfer" part - so if you go to southwest.com to buy more points, you are dealing with PCOM on Southwest's website. For the uninitiated, a recent Bloomberg article titled, "Airlines Make More Money Selling Miles Than Seats" will provide some background on the very lucrative loyalty market. The BGT business essentially requires zero capital to run and generates substantial cash flows. Management has indicated that this business has a $40 million gross profit pipeline (more than double FY'16 Principal Revenue gross profit), almost all of which would drop directly to the pre-tax income line due to high operating leverage embedded in this software-centric business.

PCOM also operates "Points Travel," a travel booking company that is recorded under "Other Partner Revenue," that allows users to book flights and/or hotel rooms and receive points from the loyalty partner of their choice. For example, if you typically fly airline X and book a hotel room at a participating hotel through Points Travel, you can earn points toward a free flight on airline X. This business was born out of PointsHound, a Silicon Valley-based startup founded in 2012 that PCOM acquired in April of 2014. Management has indicated that it believes this business also has a $40 million gross profit pipeline, which would also drop almost directly to the pre-tax income line due to high operating leverage embedded in this software-centric business.

The third business is based on monetizing the company's "Loyalty Commerce Platform" or network of participating loyalty programs and is also recorded under "Other Partner Revenue." Monetization occurs through products such as a digital wallet that allows users to keep track of their various loyalty point programs in one place and exchange points from one program for another, etc. According to the company, the average American is a member of nearly 30 different loyalty programs, and if this business is successful and reaches scale, it will likely have winner take all/flywheel characteristics. In our view, this is a very big "if," but management believes the pipeline is robust.

Why Is It Cheap

Structural Factors: PCOM is a Canadian domiciled nano-cap ($113 million diluted market cap @ $7.55 per share) with a dual US (Nasdaq) and Canadian listing (PTS.TO), with most of its expenses in CAD and its revenue in USD. Trading volume is low, with <50,000 shares a day being typical, and there is limited research coverage of the name with only two publishing analysts. This may, in part, be because PCOM has historically been a terrible investment banking client due to its ability to self-finance its operations. These factors combine to place PCOM far off the radar for most investors.

Trading Factors: PCOM is a fallen growth angel, down ~75% from its 2014 highs, when the market was pricing in 40+% revenue growth and awarding shares a P/E of 100x (!). In reality, 2014 growth came in at 26% and has trended down toward high-single digits, causing growth focused investors to head for the exits en masse.

"Good Co/Bad Co": According to the company, the BGT business is presently generating $20 million in adjusted EBITDA. However, the Points Travel business and Loyalty Commerce Platform business are generating losses, which obscures the cash flow from the BGT business. As reported, on a net basis, adjusted EBITDA is $12.1 million.

Temporary Issues: In Q4 of 2016, the company took a non-recurring, non-cash writedown of $5 million, associated with an investment in China Rewards. This writedown further obscures the true economics of the remaining businesses which are unaffected by the writedown.

How Did We Get Here?

Historically, an investment in PCOM was an investment in the fast growing BGT business, and as mentioned previously, shares fetched lofty multiples as investors priced-in flawless execution of the company's growth plans. However, the 2013 announcement that American Airlines (AMR) and US Air (US) would merge led to PCOM losing the majority of its business with both customers. While the company has not disclosed the revenue decline associated with this loss, we believe it was upwards of 25% of its revenue; a devastating blow to any company, let alone one that traded for 100x earnings.

Thus began the rapid, and then slow descent to today's prices, ~75% below the highs and ~20% above the 52-week lows.

Following the disastrous loss of revenue from American Air and US Air, management acted prudently and began moving its BGT customers toward long-term contracts in order to increase its visibility and prevent another large-scale defection. In recent conference calls, management has noted that 75% of principal revenue is now under long-term contract, and the company's outside investor relations firm has noted that contracts are typically 3-5 years in length. Additionally, lost revenue from American and US Air was quickly replaced by revenue from United Air, a relationship that PCOM acquired through the December 2014 purchase of Crew Marketing, a third-party provider. This acquisition allowed for continued growth, despite the loss of what we believe was its largest customer.

FY'12 FY'13 FY'14 FY'15 FY'16 Principal Revenue 129,859 193,880 244,686 283,409 308,964 growth % 49.3% 26.2% 15.8% 9.0%

Notably, management has indicated that at the time of the acquisition, United represented less than 10% of revenue. However, when the United relationship was brought under the PCOM umbrella, sales through United rapidly increased to the point that we believe that United presently represents 25-30% of PCOM's revenue. Further, while, to our knowledge, the company has not publicly spoken about the nature of the United contract, it is happy to tell those that ask that United is currently in year two of a 10-year agreement.

In our view, long-term contracts are valuable. However, it came with a price. In order to lock its customers up for longer periods of time, PCOM agreed to lower gross margins.

FY'12 FY'13 FY'14 FY'15 FY'16 Principal Revenue 129,859 193,880 244,686 283,409 308,964 Direct Cost of Principal Revenue 110,949 169,266 215,333 253,710 278,483 Gross Margin $ 18,910 24,614 29,353 29,699 30,481 gross margin % 14.6% 12.7% 12.0% 10.5% 9.9%

**Note that the company reports earnings with "Direct Cost of Principal Revenue" applied to total revenue, not Principal Revenue, which in our view misrepresents the true economics of the company's gross margin dollars. As such, we have adjusted the figures above.

Unfortunately, for shareholders at the time, the market interpreted gross margin pressure and slowing revenue growth as signs that PCOM's business model was vulnerable, leading to further price declines. Importantly, while human analysts are able to view gross margin pressure in context of long-term contracts, the automated screeners and quantitative strategies that rule the markets in an era when "stock picking is dead" are unable to make this distinction, and thus likely automatically pass over PCOM while ascribing zero value to long-term contracts. This dynamic likely further contributes to today's discounted prices.

In our view, fears surrounding the vulnerability of the business model are misplaced, and we note that as recently as the Q3'16 conference call management indicated that the core business was growing organically at ~10% while continuing to land new customers - that are admittedly smaller - which seems to indicate that its niche is intact. For reference, compare slide 11 of the company's November 2016 investor deck with slides 10 and 12 of the company's March 2017 investor deck, and note the addition of three new named partners, as well as an additional pending partner announcement. The pending partner was announced last week in the form of Canadian discount airline WestJet (OTC:WJAFF).

It should also be noted that while revenue growth has slowed to more pedestrian levels, in our view, this is largely because the leading loyalty providers (airlines and hotels) in mature markets are essentially all covered at this point. They either provide BGT services in-house, or deal with PCOM. There does not appear to be any other competition.

Is It a Good Business?

In a 2015 presentation at VALUEx Vail, Alex Rubalcava of Rubalcava Capital Management gave a presentation titled, "Quantitative Float Analysis," which was inspired by Professor Sanjay Bakshi's 2012 presentation, "Floats and Moats." I suggest investors study both of these presentations in depth, but for the purposes of this write-up, note that Bakshi's conclusion is that the presence of float indicates a moat and that Rubalcava notes that PCOM scores in the top 1% of companies in terms of float. Essentially, almost PCOM's entire business is built on other people's money, yet the company has no debt outstanding. This is because consumers pay PCOM before PCOM pays airlines and/or hotels, and this payable is essentially a revolving door, which equates to "float." Further, the company reports less than $2 million worth of property, plant, and equipment on its balance sheet, which indicates almost zero capital expenses, yet it is able to generate upwards of $300 million in revenue.

Despite these attractive characteristics, the company has indicated it faced no other bidders while moving its customers to long-term contracts, which indicates that PCOM has this niche locked up, with the exception of those airlines and hotels which run BGT internally. As for why PCOM's existing customers do not run BGT internally, the simple answer is that PCOM is better at it due to its decade-plus of experience and its role as an innovator in the BGT world. This can essentially be viewed as a "big data" story. PCOM has visibility into the loyalty accounts of its partner's membership base and can see what sort of person is spending points when and where, and when and how that person is likely to purchase more points. It thus has the ability to tailor its email marketing to loyalty members when they are most likely to act. This may seem like a low hurdle, but for anyone who does not open emails from their bank or airline because they figure it is just junk, reducing the total volume of email to only the times when people are most likely to be in the market for extra points has value.

Further, PCOM's loyalty partners are more concerned with running their core businesses efficiently than they are with running their BGT programs. However, when one considers the larger role of loyalty points in terms of airline and hotel balance sheets and income statements, the value that PCOM delivers to its partners begins to crystallize.

Airlines and hotels are capital-intensive businesses, which typically require substantial debt. Loyalty points appear on airline and hotel balance sheets as liabilities, which in turn affects their debt/equity ratio, and thus their ability to finance their operations through debt. Simply stated, loyalty points outstanding contribute to a higher debt/equity ratio, and thus higher interest payments. Airlines and hotels are thus keen to reduce their loyalty points outstanding (i.e. get people to burn points) in order to more efficiently use their balance sheets. Given that PCOM is "better" at the BGT business, this means that in exchange for giving up transaction-level margin, airlines and hotels are able to increase transactions, and thus more efficiently use their balance sheets to finance their core business.

As for income statements, airlines and hotels are captive to high fixed costs. It costs almost the same to fly a plane across the country whether it is half empty or full, just as it costs almost the same to operate a hotel for a night whether it is half empty or almost full. For airlines, the cost delta consists of a small amount of fuel and a few bags of peanuts. For hotels, the cost delta consists of a small amount of electricity and the cost to wash the sheets and towels. With almost zero incremental cost to fly the plane, if the airline is able to entice another passenger through BGT, this revenue drops almost directly to the pre-tax earnings line. The same is true for a hotel.

Further, it should be noted that PCOM provides revenue guarantees to its airline and hotel partners. In our view, guaranteed revenue that is almost 100% margin and that also cleans up the balance sheet is a very attractive proposition for PCOM's customers. In sum, we believe it is likely that a relationship with PCOM may actually save airlines and hotels money through a combination of higher revenue that is almost ~100% margin, and more attractive borrowing terms.

Returning to PCOM and its role in guaranteed revenues, management has indicated that it uses a wide margin of safety when considering its guarantees. These guarantees are based on the amount of points that the company's proprietary algorithm developed over more than a decade in the loyalty market predicts it will be able to sell. The only time it has ever fallen short of its guarantee is with a new customer where it was initially unable to properly calibrate the algorithm. In cases such as these, contracts typically allow for a re-benchmarking of guarantees going forward, and PCOM purchases the unsold points for inventory, and is able to re-sell them later. Importantly, the BGT business has counter-cyclical tendencies, as during a recession cash-strapped consumers are more apt to use points for their travel needs, meaning that the normal risks that come with revenue guarantees are greatly reduced for PCOM.

For more evidence that PCOM provides a valuable service to its partners, consider that according to management, with the exception of bankruptcies or consolidations, PCOM has never lost an existing customer, and it has received multiple inbound requests to take over an existing in-house loyalty program.

Why Now?

PCOM has been a falling knife, making it difficult for new investors to begin to purchase shares. However, in our view, recent events are a chopping block and will likely establish a floor for the share price.

On the company's fourth quarter conference call, for the first time, management isolated the cash-generating ability of the core BGT business by announcing that this business generates $20 million in adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is not without flaws, but in a business with almost zero capital expenses and zero debt, EBITDA is a rough approximation for pre-tax cash flow. The "adjusted" part includes an add-back of approximately $2 million in stock-based comp, which, in our view, should be accounted for, bringing us to $18 million in pre-tax cash-generating ability of the BGT business. Importantly, this is not a "segment" EBITDA number implying that corporate level expenses are accounted for elsewhere. $20 million is a fully loaded number, which includes all corporate expenses - even those that are not relevant to the BGT business - meaning that shares presently trade hands at less than 6x adjusted EBITDA of the BGT business, ascribing zero value to the ancillary businesses. Beginning Q1'17, the company's financial statements will break out segment-level metrics, allowing investors to properly value the core business for the first time.

In our view, management's decision to isolate the cash-generating ability of the BGT business is an indication that it is frustrated by its stock's underperformance. This view is strengthened by the fact that the company has been actively repurchasing shares and has a 5% buyback authorization for 2017.

Also, of note, it seems as if the Points Travel business may be approaching an inflection point, as management recently indicated it is "in advanced stages of establishing a strategic relationship with Expedia," which would presumably greatly enhance this business line, which is currently being given a negative valuation by the market, in our view. It is impossible to quantify what this might mean, but management has indicated it believes this business has a $40 million gross margin dollar pipeline, which would effectively double the company's gross margin dollars. Given the company's embedded operating leverage, much of this $40 million should drop directly to the bottom line.

Lastly, in a 4/10 filing, the company announced that Chuck Gilman would be running for a board seat after being nominated by Cannell Capital. In the past, Gilman has made it known publicly that he would like to be involved with activist campaigns and he has a history of working to realize value in small and microcap companies. We believe it is highly likely that Gilman will push for a sale of the company in the not too distant future.

Future Growth?

While the rapid growth of the past is likely behind PCOM, management has indicated it sees an active pipeline of $40 million gross margin dollars at each of its three business lines, for a total of $120 million, vs. FY'16 gross margins dollars of $43 million. This is clearly a longer-term goal, and investors are right to view this pipeline skeptically as management has over-promised and under-delivered in the past. However, we do believe the BGT business is likely capable of sustained mid-high single digit growth for the foreseeable future. The loyalty market continues to grow at rates above inflation in developed markets, emerging markets represent a sizeable opportunity as the middle class continues to develop, and penetration with existing partners remains below 2%. Additionally, the company believes there is a realistic possibility it will be able to win back a BGT relationship with American Air.

Winning back American Air would be a major coup, providing not just increased revenue, but also providing evidence that PCOM's business model is enduring, which would lead to a re-rating of shares. At the moment, PCOM has open lines of communication with American because it does provide services other than BGT. For example, if you want to use points to pay for a glass of wine in the first class lounge, PCOM processes that transaction through its loyalty commerce platform.

Further, management has indicated that it believes American's in-house BGT program is generating revenue substantially below the level that PCOM would guarantee, and we can infer that this level is substantially below the level of revenue that PCOM thinks it could actually generate. The pitch from PCOM management to AMR management is likely thus, "we will guarantee you more money," which, in our view, is a very attractive pitch.

To date, the pitch has fallen on deaf ears, but commentary from executives at American Airlines makes it clear that more than three years after the merger, they still have work to do. They have specifically mentioned that "tech ops" is an area that needs work, and in AAL's most recent investor deck, they point out "new credit card agreements" as an area of further revenue opportunity. Of course, the credit card side of the loyalty business is removed from PCOM's business, but this is a strong indication that American is still refining its approach to loyalty. This represents a substantial opportunity for PCOM.

In addition to the likely continued growth of the BGT business, we believe the Points Travel business represents a meaningful opportunity. The crux of this business is that PCOM has access to the same wholesalers of hotel rooms and flights as the major travel players (EXPE, PCLN etc.) and thus can offer rooms at competitive prices, while at the same time offering customers miles at the partner of their choosing.

This is because while EXPE and PCLN take their commission on a hotel room or flight and then re-invest a portion of the revenue in their business in the form of marketing and advertising (EXPE and PCLN spend approximately 50% and 45% of revenue on advertising, respectively), PCOM takes the commission and uses a portion of it to purchase points from participating partners, and then gives those points to the buyer of the hotel room or flight. Consumers are thus presented with the option of choosing to pay $300 for a hotel room in order to get more commercials with William Shatner, or choosing to pay $300 for a hotel room and getting a few thousand points to use with the airline of their choice. While EXPE and PCLN clearly have a massive mind-share advantage, we believe that the value proposition presented by Points Travel is very compelling and could wind up being very successful. It should also be noted that as mentioned previously PCOM is in the process of establishing a relationship with Expedia, and PCLN previously purchased Points Travel competitor Rocket Miles for $20 million. It would not surprise us to see EXPE move toward purchasing PCOM outright in the future. It is well established that travel booking engines like EXPE and PCLN have been taking an increased interest in loyalty markets as hotels and airlines have increased their efforts to draw consumers directly to their websites, bypassing the booking engines.

Valuation

Properly valuing PCOM requires that investors step away from the confines of IFRS accounting treatment and view PCOM as an intelligent businessman would. The BGT business is an asset-light, negative working capital business with 75% of existing revenue locked in long-term contracts that is growing organically while continuing to add new partners. As such, this business deserves a high multiple and, in our view, is worth considerably more than current prices, even before considering the lotto ticket nature of the Points Travel and Loyalty Commerce Platform businesses. However, investors are well-served by considering the downside before the upside.

Run-Off Value

While disclosure is limited, given available information regarding major customers (in 2016, four customers were responsible for 76% of revenue) and generalities surrounding the nature of long-term contracts, investors can attempt to model what the BGT business would look like in a run-off scenario if the business was simply milked for cash flow, and then allowed to die when existing contracts expired. It is impossible to make this a precise exercise, but it can be illustrative regardless.

In the model below, we assume United Airlines represents 30% of revenues and model this revenue for the eight remaining years of the contract, assuming no growth, despite the fact that BGT has organically been growing at 10%, and that, at the very least, BGT revenue should grow at 1-2% above inflation as the popularity of loyalty programs continues to increase in the future. We then make revenue assumptions surrounding the remaining three large partners, noting that the company's external investor relations firm has indicated that contracts are typically 3-5 years.

On the expense side, we assume that operating expenses are reduced to skeleton levels and that capital expenditures are essentially eliminated except for the bare minimum. We then discount these cash flows at a 6% rate to reflect the fact they are long-term contracts and apply today's balance sheet metrics to the present value of the future BGT cash to arrive at a run-off value for the BGT business of $87 million. We then add "Other Partner Revenue" (i.e. Points Travel and Loyalty Commerce Platform revenue) at 1x revenue to arrive at a total downside value of $100 million. Noting that under this scenario, the diluted share count would be reduced as options expire worthless. On a per share basis, this represents share prices ~10% below today's market cap. We fully acknowledge that the assumptions used in this exercise are only guesses, and we encourage potential investors to play with the numbers and consider alternative scenarios.

Year % of total revs 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Total Partner 1 (United) 30.0% 92,689 92,689 92,689 92,689 92,689 92,689 92,689 92,689 Partner 2 20.0% 61,793 61,793 61,793 61,793 Partner 3 15.0% 46,345 46,345 46,345 Partner 4 11.0% 33,986 33,986 33,986 Other Partner Revs 24.0% 74,151 74,151 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 2016 Principal Sales 308,964 Run Off Sales 308,964 294,813 204,482 132,689 122,689 112,689 102,689 Direct Cost of Principal Revenue 278,483 BGT Gross Margin 30,481 30,587 29,186 20,244 13,136 12,146 11,156 10,166 gross margin % 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% 9.9% Operating Costs 10,481 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 Severance 3,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 adj EBITDA 20,000 26,587 28,186 19,244 12,136 11,146 10,156 9,166 Adj EBITDA margin 6.5% - Cap Ex 1,000 25 0 0 0 25 0 0 - interest 0 - tax @ 35% 6,650 9,297 9,865 6,735 4,248 3,892 3,555 3,208 BGT Cash generated per year 13,350 17,291 18,321 12,508 7,889 7,254 6,602 5,958 89,172 Discount Rate 6% PV of BGT Cash 13,350 15,389 15,383 9,908 5,895 5,114 4,390 3,738 73,166 +Cash 46,992 + Short Term Investments 10,033 +Funds from Payment Processors 10,461 -Payable to loyalty program partners 53,242 PV BGT Run-Off Value 87,410 + Other Partner Revenue @ 1x sales 12,648 Total Downside Value 100,058 Total Downside % -10.9%

Having established that the downside is theoretically well protected for investors in PCOM, it is worth considering the upside.

2018 Adjusted EBITDA Value

In addition to isolating the adjusted EBITDA tied to the BGT business in the Q4'16 conference call, management also provided guidance for the two unprofitable business lines.

Points Travel, the company's travel booking platform that rewards users with points to their preferred loyalty network, is forecast to be adjusted EBITDA positive by 2018. The company's Loyalty Commerce Platform, or digital wallet offering, is forecast to be adjusted EBITDA positive this year.

Putting it all together, management de facto guided for $20+ million in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, while the stated financials for 2016 report $12.1 million in adjusted EBITDA. If this forecast comes to pass, shares would trade more than 60% higher than current prices assuming no multiple expansion and no reduction in shares outstanding. In our view, multiple expansion is extremely likely as the market is sure to ascribe a higher value to two breakeven or slightly profitable businesses than it is to two unprofitable businesses. At 12x adjusted EBITDA - not at all an unreasonable multiple for an asset-light, negative working capital, highly scalable business, shares would trade hands at $16.74, representing an increase of 122% in share price from today's level.

On the low-end, we apply a multiple of 8x, which we consider to be punitive. However, this low multiple should be considered in light of loyalty provider Aimia's ~6.5x multiple. Aimia, which operates in the much larger and more profitable credit card portion of the loyalty market, is currently being punished in advance of a 2020 contract re-negotiation with Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), the linchpin of its operation. Of note, the current Aimia/Air Canada relationship has been in place for ~15 years, and is thus long overdue for renegotiation and conceivably is more susceptible to a weakening of terms than PCOM's more recent contracts. Additionally, no one partner is central to PCOM's operation the way that Air Canada is central to Aimia's operation, so even if current PCOM contracts are subject to pressure as their expiration dates approach, we do not believe that PCOM should trade at as low of a multiple as Aimia.

For a measure of conservatism, we assume that BGT does not grow at all between now and then, despite ~10% YoY growth in BGT gross margin dollars in FY16, the fact that historically the business has enjoyed organic growth and management has already indicated that new customer relationships are in the works. Further, we do not assume any cash accumulation or buybacks, despite the fact that the company has recently been buying shares and has a 5% buyback presently authorized. Lastly, we assume that the Loyalty Commerce Platform and Points Travel are not additive to the valuation. At the very least, if these businesses are breakeven in 2018, they should be valued at 1x sales, and 2-3x sales is not out of the question. Based on FY'16 other partner revenue, this would add $.85 - $2.50 per share in value, which we do not include below.

2018 adj EBITDA $20,000 note: assumes no growth Multiple 8.0x 10.0x 12.0x Enterprise Value 160,000 200,000 240,000 + cash 46,492 46,492 46,492 note: 2016 B/S data + options cash 4,361 6,081 6,081 + short term investments 10,033 10,033 10,033 + funds receivable 10,461 10,461 10,461 - payable to loyalty partners 53,242 53,242 53,242 Market Cap 178,105 219,825 259,825 Shares 14,879 14,879 14,879 note: assumes no further buybacks + options shares 495 639 639 Diluted shares 15,374 15,518 15,518 Price per share $11.58 $14.17 $16.74 Upside % 53.4% 87.6% 121.8%

Private Market Value

PCOM is a company that is using cash flows from a currently profitable business to fund two new businesses, which, in our view, is a pursuit that is best undertaken in private or inside a larger organization, where management can execute away from the demands of shareholders that believe a return of capital is a better use of cash flow than investing in unproven ventures. Management has confirmed that it agrees with this view, and the recent announcement that experienced small cap activist Chuck Gilman will be joining the board greatly increases the chance that PCOM is sold in the near future.

The highly scalable, asset-light, core business is likely an attractive target for strategic players in the loyalty world (AIM.TO, ADS) as well as PE players due to the currently unlevered balance sheet and long-term contracts providing a backdrop of stable cash flows. Further, as mentioned previously, the company is in the process of establishing a relationship with Expedia, and it is conceivable that Expedia could purchase the entire company and layer the BGT business onto its existing travel business, while possibly extracting more attractive economics from loyalty partners.

Using management implied 2018 guidance of $20 million in adjusted EBITDA as a starting point, potential investors can approximate the EBITDA that a strategic acquirer could access.

2018 adj. EBITDA guidance $20,000 - stock based comp -2,317 + public company costs 2,500 + management salary adjustment 1,000 + operating expense synergies 4,000 Estimated Acquirer's EBITDA $25,183

We can then apply a series of multiples to this estimated acquirer's EBITDA and make balance sheet adjustments to arrive at estimates of per share value. Again, in the interest of conservatism, we do not assume growth, balance sheet improvement, or continued reduction in shares outstanding. However, we do include a valuation step-up for the Points Travel and Loyalty Commerce Platform businesses, which are considered to be EBITDA neutral, yet clearly have value. Given that Rocket Miles was purchased by Priceline for $20 million more than two years ago, and that we believe the Loyalty Commerce Platform contains more optionality than Rocket Miles, we believe $20 million is conservative.

Acquirer's adj EBITDA $25,183 multiple 8.0x 10.0x 12.0x Enterprise Value 201,464 251,830 302,196 + cash 46,492 46,492 46,492 note: 2016 B/S data + options cash 6,081 6,081 6,081 + short term investments 10,033 10,033 10,033 + funds receivable 10,461 10,461 10,461 - payable to loyalty partners 53,242 53,242 53,242 - change of control payment 2,413 2,413 2,413 Market Cap 218,875 269,241 319,607 Shares 14,879 14,879 14,879 note: assumes no further buybacks + options shares 639 639 639 Diluted shares 15,518 15,518 15,518 Price per share $14.10 $17.35 $20.60 Upside % 86.8% 129.8% 172.8% + 2016 Other Partner Revenue @ $20M 20,000 20,000 20,000 note: RocketMiles = $20M per share $1.29 $1.29 $1.29 Total per share $15.39 $18.64 $21.89 Total Upside % 104% 147% 190%

Management and Notable Shareholders

PCOM continues to be led by its founders in the form of CEO Robert MacLean and President Christopher Barnard. However, while one would expect that a founder-led company would see a high degree of inside ownership, that is not the case here. This is because PCOM is essentially the last surviving entity of a late '90s dot-com era publicly traded tech incubator fund that saw management relinquish much of its stock in the early days. While we believe management's efforts to develop the Points Travel and Loyalty Commerce Platform businesses have been well intentioned, unfortunately, for it, its credibility with investors is greatly diminished as its efforts have not yet born fruit, and it has been forced to back away from earlier projections of BGT growth and penetration as the market has matured.

While management's roots go back to the beginning, the Chairman of the Board is a more recent arrival. Bernay Box, who owns ~7% of the company, formerly managed a $500 million AUM long/short equity fund known as Bonanza Capital, which was focused on small-cap stocks. It seems as if this fund encountered difficulties during the financial crisis and was liquidated, but Box kept the position in PCOM and became C.O.B. in May of 2009. Presumably, Box is keenly focused on share price as a financial professional.

Cannell Capital, a small cap activist known for scathing attacks of management teams (see Cannell's December 2014 letter to The Street Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)), is the second largest institutional holder of the stock, and has bought shares as recently as last quarter at prices well below earlier purchases. Presumably, Cannell's patience is limited, and while thus far it has been silent, at some point, it may take public steps to influence management's decision making process in order to help highlight the value embedded within PCOM. While ordinarily a large ownership stake for management is an important consideration for Laughing Water Capital, in this case, we gain comfort from Cannell's presence.

Valuation Summary

As always, nothing is ever guaranteed and events may unfold very differently than we assume. However, in our opinion, an investment in PCOM represents an extremely skewed risk/reward profile, justifying an investment. We further note that the previously discussed and below referenced scenarios give essentially zero credit to management's belief that it has a $120 million gross margin pipeline, or the possibility that PCOM could re-win American Air's BGT business. We view these possibilities as free lotto tickets, both or either of which would lead to PCOM trading at many multiples of today's prices.

Price Upside/Downside Low Mid High Low Mid High Run Off $6.72 -10.9% 2018 adj. EBITDA $11.58 $14.17 $16.74 53.4% 87.7% 121.7% Acquirer's EBITDA $15.39 $18.64 $21.89 103.8% 146.9% 189.9%

Catalysts

Segment reporting beginning next quarter will isolate the value of the core business

If the Travel and Wallet business are breakeven as expected by 2018, the market will begin to recognize the value of the core business.

Potential sale of the company

Key Risks

Gross margins - the company claims gross margins have been contracting due to its attempts to increase penetration with existing partners through discounting and through longer term contracts, but it is possible that the company's position is weakening vs. in-house offerings.

Customer concentration - 76% of revenue comes from four customers, although this risk is mitigated by the presence of long-term contracts.

Changes to loyalty partnerships - Hilton (NYSE:HLT) recently announced it would allow customers to pay with a combination of points and cash, seemingly eliminating the need to buy points. However, management has indicated that over half of its existing relationships with partners allow for a combination of points/cash, and while a short-term decline is not unexpected, longer term, the points business continues to perform because points/cash combo deals are typically restricted to certain properties at certain times, etc. Further, channel checks indicate that when customers book a Hilton stay with only points, resort fees and taxes are included, while if a customer seeks to use a combination of points and cash, resort fees and taxes are additional. Thus, it is often economically advantageous for a customer to purchase additional points to secure a points-only payment rather than using a combination of points and cash.

Management does not own much stock - it is difficult to square management's enthusiasm for its story with its low ownership stake. However, in our view, this risk is mitigated by the presence of a known activist, and the likely addition of Chuck Gilman to the board.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended as investment advice. Always do your own work before purchasing any security.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.