Red Hat And Cavium: 2 Underrated Winners Of The Rise Of 5G

On Monday, wireless telecom name AT&T (NYSE:T) gave us a not-so-gentle reminder that, ready or not, 5G connectivity is coming. The country's second-biggest wireless name announced it was acquiring Straight Path for a cool $1.25 billion, garnering a nice-sized sliver of spectrum in the process.

Straight Path owns 735 so-called millimeter wave licenses in the 39 gigahertz band of FCC-regulated airwaves and another 133 licenses in the 28 gigahertz band. That's a pretty wide swath of radio frequencies, but more important, Straight Path's licenses are in frequency bands needed by 5G networks, and geographically cover the bulk of the United States.

The announced acquisition comes just two months after AT&T said it was buying FiberTower, largely for the same reason... spectrum. That deal surfaced shortly after rival Verizon (NYSE:VZ) bought XO Communications late last year, mostly to garner its spectrum.

Point being, if the advent of 5G is just a fantasy - as some have opined -- then the biggest names in the business have a funny way of showing it.

With several 5G network trials slated for this year and commercial rollouts expected next year, it's time to take the conversation to the next level. That includes some deeper critical thinking on the matter, and one of those "aha" evolutions of the conversation of the matter is an acknowledgment that Verizon and AT&T, as involved as they are, aren't the ideal ways to play the rollout of 5G. The telecom players are only investing in the technology because they know other names in the business are going to offer it to their customers. It's just another battlefront in what will be a price war.

Instead, it's time for investors to shift their focus to the companies that have largely been obscured by the noise, and will quietly be the key beneficiaries of the demand for the technology needed to make 5G a commercial success. That's Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM), each for their unique reasons.

Red Hat

Red Hat is known as a cloud-computing name - its OpenStack product is an industry favorite. It's also becoming a big name in virtualization though, which is a key component of the 5G evolution, clearly the hyper-speed connections 5G speeds compared to 4G will make it easier and more feasible to use more cloud-based apps and tools.

Yes, there's a slew of other companies also in the business. Like the telecom business itself, cloud-computing and its corresponding hardware is a commodity. What's outstanding (bearing in mind that Red Hat is still one of the best in the business) about cloud-computing in a 5G world is the sheer scope of its potential growth, and how well-respected Red Hat is in the business.

Whereas the Internet of Things has been fun to think about but of little consequence so far, when that data can be transmitted at 10 times the speed it's currently being transmitted, the world can feasibly start to gather the mountain of data that will make good use of the IoT premise.

Alliances are already forming too. LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has long been a partner with Red Hat, but the pair recently upped the ante on the relationship, agreeing to develop ultra-high speed networking that uses 5G connectivity to make the IoT movement worth adopting for Ericsson customers.

Ericsson is getting into what's called network function virtualization infrastructure, or NFVi, because it has to. Red Hat is doing it because it can. At stake is a piece of the global content delivery market that is projected to explode from last year's $5.9 billion at a pace of 20.5% per year through 2026.

Last quarter's impressive numbers were just the beginning. Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst flat-out said to Motley Fool contributor Anders Bylund in a phone interview following that report:

"A particular area of strength is telco network functions virtualization, or NFV. We did a couple of very large OpenStack deals. As telcos move toward 5G, they have to build up a whole new infrastructure to handle that kind of volume. I think that the general consensus is that this is going to be commodity hardware running OpenStack. Frankly, we've been saying all along that we're working to ensure that Red Hat is the, you know, Red Hat of OpenStack. I think we have made a lot of progress this year with large telco wins and telcos recognizing the value of having a standard OpenStack offering that all of their NFV providers and all their hardware providers have been certified to. So we're feeling really, really good about the traction we're getting with OpenStack."

Bylund rightfully added that Red Hat is positioned to perfectly provide the hardware needed for all sorts of NFV providers as 5G becomes the new norm.

Cavium

Of the two stealth names that could become big winners as 5G becomes reality, Cavium is the lesser known and arguably the bigger risk. But, with the bigger risk, you get greater reward.

Cavium makes and market processors specialized for networking and digital communications. The company's ThunderX server CPU, for instance, is a top-notch cloud and data center processor that's scalable and can be fully virtualized. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya specifically noted the ThunderX when he pegged Cavium as one of the underappreciated ways to sneak into the looming explosion of 5G, reiterating a buy rating on CAVM earlier this month in saying:

"Specifically, we believe CAVM benefits as in 5G more baseband processing moves to the base station from traditional radios, given the high latency and limited bandwidth available in traditional (CPRI) standards that connect the radio to the base station."

Cavium already is delivering ThunderXs to baseband processing customers as a prelude to the rollout of 5G. Late last year, it partnered up with China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) to create a virtualized baseband platform China Unicom can offer to its customers as a fronthaul solution.

Cavium has a whole suite of products and technology that will become the physical platform necessary to fully commercialize 5G.

At stake, Arya believes, is a piece of the $700 billion the likes of AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson and others will need to spend in the foreseeable future to upgrade their entire networks to 5G technology.

Last Word

In both cases the company isn't on the front lines of 5G, but behind the scenes. It's akin to selling the pickaxes and shovels to the gold miners who traveled west in 1849, seeking their fortune. The bulk of the fortunes that were made in the gold rush was by the people outfitting the 49ers with the tools of the trade. Yet, that particular business was an afterthought at the time.

Investors can't afford to not look beyond the big-name headlines in this case either. 5G is very much just around the corner, about to transition from the experimental stage into the execution and expansion phase, and that will usher in the IoT era that thus far has been held back by technological limitations. It's the "outside the box" names that have something overlooked to offer though.

And, in both cases, the recent pace and projected future doesn't fully paint the picture of what's on the horizon.