Why I Bought Delta

We must turn to other factors to measure Delta's growth, and most such factors are highly bullish.

Anyone investing in airline stocks should learn a little about the metrics. What gets measured gets improved, and the focused metric therefore becomes the driving force behind a company. Like subscribers to Netflix, load factor is the most important metric for most airlines.

But when we look at my favorite airline stock, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), we see that load factor cannot possibly drive more growth. Put simply, load factor is tapped out:

Year Delta load factor 1995 0.65 1996 0.7 1997 0.72 1998 0.73 1999 0.72 2000 0.73 2001 0.69 2002 0.72 2003 0.74 2004 0.76 2005 0.78 2006 0.79 2007 0.81 2008 0.82 2009 0.82 2010 0.84 2011 0.83 2012 0.84 2013 0.85 2014 0.85 2015 0.85 2016 0.85

DAL's load factor converged to 85%, hanging there for several years. The lack of growth factor as a growth catalyst could support a reason to seek growth elsewhere in this industry. Or, it could be seen as an opportunity to grow other metrics, seeing how load factor is essentially maxed out anyway.

EPS and Stock Price Correlation?

So, at this point, I turn to my general practice of looking at a company's earnings growth. You might be tempted to look at fuel prices or airline traffic, both which currently are tailwinds for DAL. But I'm sticking with what the data show to be correlated to future stock price.

I want to check that this correlation holds for DAL before basing on an investment on growing earnings. I plot EPS versus stock price:

Everyone sees the same graph but might have different interpretations. I see EPS stability post 2010, followed by slow growth. The stock clearly lagged, reminding me of how financial stocks acted after 2008.

By 2013, DAL was in rally mode. This was a stock rallying without any significantly different EPS growth speed. The EPS and stock price were uncorrelated.

If I had to say anything about EPS and stock price, I would say that if they have a correlation, it's a lagged one. Note the EPS growth in late 2015, which preceded a rally from $40 to $50. It fits with the explanation, but ultimately the more likely interpretation is that EPS growth is only a justification - not a reason - to buy DAL.

Of the hundreds of factors we can look at DAL from, it seems as though macro factors hold the most impact over investor conversations. We already know about low oil prices and overall increased traffic, but United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) recently reported a surge in March traffic, which has implications for DAL's numbers. On a related note, UAL possibly mishandled an overbooking incident and should see a sizeable number of concerned investors switch UAL out for other airline companies, DAL being one of the most suitable targets.

Earnings Prediction

I'm looking at these factors having an impact on DAL's upcoming earnings report. I am long in DAL into earnings and sent out the trade recommendation via my website's newsletter. While I usually post earnings plays in Exposing Earnings, this one is more short-notice, so I'll be giving a shorter version of my analysis here instead.

In an earnings play, we start with the baseline of a rally. For DAL, we see a strong post-earnings report rally pattern. The stock rallies roughly three out of every four earnings reports. Thus, we already have a 75% chance of a rally, all things held equal.

We then look at seasonality to determine whether the month associated with this quarter's report is historically a strong or weak one for the stock:

We see a slight edge in April and should therefore increase our probability by a slight amount. I'm going to keep it simple and round it to 80%. So we have a 80% of a rally based on historic factors, but we also have those macro factors that will most certainly be mentioned in the report and guidance.

I'll add only the newest factors, increased traffic and the UAL fiasco; oil prices are already priced into the stock. I am tempted to raise the probability to close to 90%. I would not do so for other stocks, but DAL has an incredibly strong pattern of "EPS beat implies a rally," which is uncommon for most earnings plays.

I think the increased traffic factor is enough to edge the probability to 85%, but I will not include the UAL incident in our probability, as it does not have significant earnings implications except for possibly implying that UAL passengers are now more likely to fly Delta.

To keep the analysis brief, I stop at those factors and arrive at a final probability of 85% for a rally. But what does this mean in terms of upside versus downside? This is where we look at the payoff possibilities: convex or concave?

A number of complex factors influence the payoff, and if you're interested in the details, I encourage you to become an Earnings Exposer. But to put it briefly, the play is convex, meaning the upside is larger than the downside.

One of the main reasons for this is DAL's low price-to-earnings compared to the transportation industry: 8x to around 20x. But another factor - one I've only been integrating into my earnings plays recently - is whether a stock is a news over-reactor or news under-reactor. My backtests show that DAL is more likely to overreact to news than underreact. Combine this with the upside/downside risk, and it means good news will be compounded more so than bad news.

In either case, DAL overreacts on earnings and tends to drift in the same direction for the week following. Afterward, the stock tends to pull back, as the market removes the stock's halo effect. So if you're looking to invest, now is the time to buy and hold; if you want to trade, buy now but sell near the end of the month, when all the earnings gains are fully priced in, assuming the come.

Why I am Long Delta

So let me formally answer the question at the top of this article: Why am I long on DAL. Well, I'm certainly long on DAL for this earnings exposure; an 85/15 bet with a strong upside is enough for me - that's why I'm long now. But why am I long in general? I have been long on DAL off and on over the past few years because my past models show the CROIC, earnings, and cash flows growing faster than the stock:

I think looking back to this price, we will see DAL as highly underpriced for what it offers. And I haven't even touched the growing dividend, debt consolidation, or other fundamental factors, but that's for another article, should you guys want it.

In the meantime, if you have a ticker you'd like me to run an earnings analysis on, let me know in the comments section below.

