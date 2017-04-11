The $4.5 Trillion Question Gets A Hint And What The Process Means

The bond buying acted like stimulus and now the Fed is going to take it away, the stimulus effects go as well.

The Federal Reserve is making plans to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The question is, what happens once that happens? If the Federal Reserve were to let their balance sheet shrink how does that affect interest rates and the economy. My initial thinking is that the process will take much longer simply because of the economic effects the unraveling of the balance sheet will have. I think the current administration's inability to provide necessary stimulus will likely to hold the Fed from working too quickly; the balance sheet shrinking is going to be a long drawn out process.

First, a little primer on the money supply and how when the Fed buys bonds it is different than when you and I buy bonds. If a whole bunch of people in the market step in and buy bonds they send up prices, driving down interest rates; there is an inverse relationship. When they stop it might be that the bond prices move back towards an equilibrium level. The reason is that there is a finite supply of both bonds and money in the financial system.

But, when a central bank steps into the marketplace and buys bonds the bank creates new money in the system. They are the only institutions in the world that have the legal ability to create money. So, when a central bank is done purchasing bonds, it may not be that the market bounces back to its original equilibrium level, a learning lesson the great Bill Gross received the hard way in one of his missteps.

The Federal Reserve has two options when it considers what to do with the bonds it has in its portfolio. It could buy new bonds and perpetuate the balance sheet or let the bonds expire without any further action. If the Fed continues to purchase bonds when the old bonds expire then this will keep the current level of accommodation in perpetuity.

However, what happens when the Fed does not reinvest the funds acts similar to a rate increase and tightens the policy accommodation. This is the exact opposite of what the Fed did when they created their enormous balance sheet.

If the Federal Reserve buys a bond from the United States federal government it created a sum of money with the keystroke of a pen. New money was created, but it is not necessarily in the money supply. However, it allowed money that did not buy those bonds to remain active within the money supply and financial system. Then, when the Fed removes its policy accommodation by letting the bond mature and then deducts the money from its balance sheet for that one bond. Then when the Treasury sells another bond, instead of the Federal Reserve stepping in to purchase that bond another buyer has to do so. This removes that potential from the rest of the economy. The lack of aggregate buying will drop the price of bonds and then interest rates, working inversely to price, move higher.

From that, other bonds will slip in price because one less buyer is available. That lower price translates into a higher interest rate level for bond rates around the country, given a macro look at the total economy.

The M2 money supply in the United States is $13 trillion. When you consider on a percentage basis that the Feds brought in a little more than $4 trillion they effectively added some 30% to the supply. That is enormous. There next move is. to remove that money. We are starting to see a waining level in the M2 levels as the growth rate starts to decline.

Markets around the world are starting to consider what the Fed has been considering. The Fed is preparing for the removal of the balance sheet. That means that the Fed is preparing to "tighten" policy accommodation. At the same time, the Fed is in the middle of tightening monetary policy. This sounds a bit tricky, and I am certain that the Fed is on the ball with this.

Ultimately, the Fed is going to have to be careful with the duality of their raising short term interest rates while simultaneously removing its other policy accommodation provided via its balance sheet. I have confidence they will perform well with this,. What I do not have confidence in is the ability of the rest of the government to provide economic stimulus in the form of infrastructure spending or tax relief. I have been saying this since the repeal and replace did not happen. And, it looks like the Fed does not believe that the stimulus package is on the way, either.

I am extremely bearish on the equity market from this point forward simply because of the inability of the government to provide the stimulus that they promised during the election; I expect the stock market to sell off. I also foresee that the Federal Reserve is going to start removing its balance sheet. But, I think this process will be far more gradual than maybe I originally thought simply because I do not think the economy will be able to sustain a more rapid pace.

Likewise, if the stock market starts to sell off and confidence wanes, then the Fed will have to either slow down to a crawl with the policy removal, or stop altogether. But, given the information I have today I do not believe that interest rates are going higher any time soon. In fact, given March's non-farm payrolls data, the bond rate is starting to sell down and that may be. something that happens more over the next few days and weeks:

