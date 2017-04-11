BlackBerry: When Reality Sets In

I received a lot of criticism a few weeks ago when I called BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) fourth quarter earnings report a joke. In my opinion, results continued to be weak, the CEO still seemed to be lost, and shares were set to fade a post-earnings rally. Just a few weeks later, the story has played out as expected, with BlackBerry shares coming right back down towards $7.50 as it seems reality has set in for investors.

BlackBerry definitely took too long to exit the hardware business, and the company has not followed through to bolster its software/service business after the Good and AtHoc acquisitions. In fiscal 2016, the company spent just under $700 million on acquisitions, $32 million in capital expenditures, and repurchased $93 million worth of shares.

But when we move forward to the just ended fiscal 2017 period, capex fell to just $17 million, acquisitions totaled just $5 million, and the company didn't spend any money to repurchase shares. All the while, management has talked about its strong cash position, with more than $1 billion of net cash on the balance sheet. With interest rates this low, it's not worthwhile to just hold cash. If management truly believes in the company's future, why not repurchase shares if you think they are going to be higher moving forward?

Another question would be why isn't the company making further acquisitions to help stop revenue losses? The chart below shows how BlackBerry revenues have fared since Chen took over the company. Additionally, Street forecasts have the numbers getting worse in the back half of fiscal 2018, with revenues perhaps dropping below $240 million on a quarterly basis.

BlackBerry's guidance for the current fiscal year was for positive free cash flow, so that's another reason why they should be spending some cash. I'm not even arguing that they have to go into a net debt position here, even spending just a few hundred million could bring in much-needed revenues to help stem losses. Just think about how the software/services top line number jumped with the two acquisitions mentioned above.

Over the last three years, BlackBerry shares have risen just over 5%, but those bullish on the name would make you believe the company is in a much better shape than it was a few years ago. If that is true, why has the stock's performance lagged so much, with the Nasdaq up more than 45% over that time?

To me, the reason is simple, and that is that management has made multiple poor decisions, along with not doing what it needs to do to help the company's future. In the end, we've seen a repeat of the BlackBerry post-earnings story, with an initial pop followed by a fade as reality sets in. Until management does something meaningful, that narrative is unlikely to change.

