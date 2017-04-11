Tesla Worth More Than Ford: Deal With It

Using market capitalization of share count multiplied by share price, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is worth more than Ford (NYSE:F) on the stock market. Most financial metrics fail to explain why Ford now trails Tesla.

In 2016, Tesla generated $7 billion in sales but lost money, yet its stock has a market cap of $48.7 billion. Ford made $151.8 billion in revenue and $4.6 billion in profits in that time. Similarly, General Motors (NYSE:GM) made a massive $166.4 billion in sales. Its income was even higher than that of Ford's (of $2.9 billion). It made $12.5 billion in income (EBIT-adjusted). Fundamentally, Tesla does not trade based on its valuations. Momentum and growth investors forecast Tesla will grow earnings in the triple digits this year and in the double digits in the next five years.

Neither Ford nor GM match up against Tesla as Blockbuster did when it lost to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ford is investing heavily in autonomous driving, hybrid cars, and electric vehicles. GM has an affordable EV, with the Volt, that keeps the company relevant.

Tesla's Strengths

Tesla has a strong brand awareness and high consumer satisfaction that sets the company apart from the traditional car makers. According to Consumer Reports, consumers rated the Tesla's Model S number one in consumer satisfaction. 92% percent of Tesla owners would buy the car again. If March sales numbers are an indication of brand loyalty, the 7.2% drop suggests that Ford will have trouble growing sales this year. Markets are discounting the stock, by 5.9 percent YTD. Still, Tesla's brand is not infallible to criticism. More recently on December 22, 2016, Consumer Reports ranked Tesla's reliability at 25th, out of the 29 brands surveyed.

Ford for Income and Value, Tesla For Growth

Investors must reconcile the differences between Ford and Tesla by accepting that Ford is for income and value investors. The stock is valued at just 6.7 times forward earnings and pays a dividend yielding over 5.3 percent. Tesla is investing heavily in itself, funding these activities by selling shares and debt to investors. Its first step involves building its brand. Then it must build a network of charging stations. Sometime in between, Tesla must release an affordable, mainstream model. The Tesla Model 3 fulfills that strategy.

Tesla's Master Plan

Tesla's master plan does not have a sole focus of competing with incumbent carmakers to the point that they are out of business. CEO Elon Musk said that the ultimate goal is to offer the world another means of transport. It also aims to provide solar energy. It will take decades before Tesla's electric cars and superchargers replace gas-powered cars and their network of gas stations.

Takeaway

Ford may stay undervalued for months to come while Tesla might even make a run to a $368 share price. Ford will be out of favor and Tesla the hot stock of the day, until the trend reverses, if ever. Holding Ford may bring pain to those who held the stock since the 1990s. At least the stock paid a dividend of some sort in that time.

