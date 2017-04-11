Will $1 Trillion In Infrastructure Really Benefit The Economy?

Republican Party has already missed in one major legislative piece they promised, and the size of this project may be too much for voters to swallow.

Trump is to propose infrastructure projects to the tune of $1 trillion. I am a huge believer that the United States needs to improve its infrastructure. However, I am not so certain how this will all play out for the economy. There are always increased jobs when infrastructure projects are being worked on. But, afterwards, once the projects are done, the long term effects to the economy are not sustaining unless the project increase productivity. Given that, I am doubtful that the Trump proposals will really pull the economy out of the doldrums and push the economy forward. I am a firm believer the equity markets are unrealistically ahead of themselves and will sell off.

A perfect example of this is the Keystone Pipeline. This was deemed a very important project at one point simply because it would create 1 million new jobs. That is silly. The real statistics are quite different. 6,000 people will be used for approximately 12 - 18 months. Then, after the pipeline is built, a mere 35 people will be working for the pipeline. Just 35. If you think about it that makes a lot of sense. The pipeline just sits there and pressure will be used to push oil southward to its final destination. The 35 individuals will be used to monitor the pipeline.

There will be obvious spillovers from the pipeline. Oil prices may drop slightly. That means individuals will not have to pay as much at the pump. That is helpful as it acts like a tax relief for the economy. Outside of that, I see the gains to society being nominal, shareholders earning a nice, tidier sum via share price increases and dividends notwithstanding.

Infrastructure projects really only benefit society when you increase productivity significantly. For instance, I have plumbing in my home and with a simple turn of a knob I can get fresh drinking water. Simplistically, what I do not have to do is make a long journey to some other location to collect water on a daily basis, a trip that can take several hours out of my day.

If the city came in and redid the pipes throughout my neighborhood for upgrades, my life does not change much. I still only have to turn a faucet knob and water magically appears. There may have been some perfectly valid reason for the city to upgrade the pipes in my neighborhood, but my day is still the same regardless.

If the government told me they were building a new superhighway that would allow double the number of vehicles to travel, lowering the time it takes to get from one point to another, including shipping large amounts of goods, then the overall economy will benefit as it decreases travel time and increases productivity. I am all for that. That increases productivity.

I have not heard about any new projects that Trump wants to build that will significantly increase the productivity of the nation. However, I will say that some of the projects that are being considered would repair roads that may be beyond serviceability, which would help goods travel quicker. Overall, however, $1 trillion is a lot to spend and not see anything significant with allowing the economy to move faster, job creation from construction workers notwithstanding.

Given these simplistic analogies, I am leery when I hear how the market is pricing in infrastructure projects as its rationale for increasing as it has over the past several months. Yet, one of the three reasons that the Dow has run up from 17,750 - 21,000 is the potential for all this infrastructure. Maybe construction companies will do well in the short term. But, I do not see the market pricing in such valuations as it has done. This running of the bulls has more to do with an overall partying that looks set to take place instead of ration projections.

But, this is all based upon a project announcement that is now getting quite delayed in being announced; it was to be announced on Tuesday two weeks ago. Granted, Trump has some serious issues on his plate lately.

There is still the issue of whether or not that size of legislation will make it through. However, Obama got$800 billion for his ideas. Unfortunately, those ideas mostly went belly up. But, with Obama's projects, there were items in that bill that were tax credits to the middle class. That amounted to virtually no effect on the economy, or so some may argue.

Trump is no Obama. Trump likes to build things. That is what he does. If Trump proposes infrastructure projects they will be projects that deal with building things like roads and bridges. I can assure you there will be nothing in the infrastructure proposal that will have anything to do with tax credits.

But, this assumes that he is able to put something together to send to Congress. It is just a week late and I will be the first to give him credit that there are bigger headlines in the news this week that may have his attention. I think it will be a while before we see the infrastructure proposal.

But, the biggest thing is that I do not see the project adding significantly big productivity gains to the economy. The market may not have read this right at all. The valuations in the stock market do not justify what can happen with any future prospective infrastructure projects.

For many reasons, this one including, the stock market will be coming back down to reality. The fact that the Republican Party did not get any health care legislation through is telling of the potential of this current administration. The fact that infrastructure spending will have far less effect on the economy as most are assuming, should, on top of the later point, give any rational investor serious pause.

The stock market will be coming down back to realistic valuations. The bond yields will follow suit. Every day there is no significant legislation will be one closer to that day of reckoning for the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.