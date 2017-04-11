Canopy Growth: rTrees Acquisition The Right Move?

Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) has recently entered into a contract to acquire rTrees Producers Limited, which is a late-stage ACMPR applicant that is headquartered in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. rTrees is currently building a 90,000-square foot indoor cannabis cultivation facility that will also be located in Yorkton. We think that this has been overlooked amidst quality assurance scandals, and will provide a great opportunity for the company to increase its geographic footprint. This is especially prevalent as rTrees is located in Saskatchewan which will provide Canopy to take advantage of cost-cutting and regulatory differences in the province. Additionally, this is a great opportunity for the company to leverage their geographical diversification to improve distribution channels in Western Canada, while establishing a reduced cost base for the company's higher-quality indoor marijuana.

Advantageous Financing for Acquisition

Canopy management has reported that they will issue an additional 698,901 shares with a possibility of up 2,795,604 shares issued if licensing and capacity expansions goals are met. Considering the current share price of Canopy, once fully completed, this transaction could be worth upwards of $37 million dollars. We believe that the structure of this deal provides a great advantage to current Canopy shareholders. Due to high regulatory risks involved with the marijuana industry, Canopy management has insulated themselves by entering a milestone triggered contract with rTrees. This means that Canopy will not have to make a serious investment into the company until they are fully licensed by Health Canada, but have entered into irrevocable lock-up agreements that do not allow any third-parties to disrupt the acquisition through presenting a more lucrative offer. We think that the timing of this deal is also advantageous to the company as they are taking advantage of the high valuation they are currently receiving, and protecting their cash by offering shares of the company as compensation. With the potential logistical and operational advantages that this deal will provide, this acquisition was priced advantageously for Canopy.

Expanding Geographic Footprint

Expanding the geographic foot-print will allow the company to increase its retail distribution opportunities. Once the Canadian recreational market is legalized, the western Canada presence that Canopy established with this deal will present great opportunities to combat regulatory hurdles associated with transporting marijuana across the country. This is especially prevalent in the Canadian market as the government has expressed that provinces will likely be responsible for regulating distribution within their borders. We believe that such policies will heavily favor local supplier and therefore think that this is a smart strategic acquisition. Canopy will look towards acquiring small local producers across large provinces in Canada in order to position themselves for success once recreational marijuana is legalized.

Industry Leading Capacity

Many companies in the marijuana sector have struggled with meeting the growing demand in the industry. This has resulted in loss of sales form most marijuana companies, and encouraged them to take on large investment projects to increase their capacity. For example, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) is building an 800,000 square foot facility near the Edmonton airport that they are calling the Aurora Sky. While other companies are struggling to meet demand, Canopy has an advantage over its competitors as it has the largest capacity. Grasslands, the facility under construction by rTrees is expected to be a 90,000 square foot indoor facility once complete. Analysts have estimated that it will be able to produce 10,000 kilograms of cannabis annually, while providing Canopy with a solid foothold in Western Canada. We view this as the right strategic move, maintaining a capacity advantage over smaller competitors that will allow Canopy to take advantage of the huge growth opportunities that are to come in the market.

Creating a Strong Product Mix

With this additional capacity, Canopy will have a strong balance between high-quality and medium-quality marijuana. It is widely known that indoor growing operations result in higher production costs and higher quality product. However, many players in the industry have stayed away from these facilities as the higher-costs do not align well with the expectation that the industry will move towards wholesale. We believe that by placing their indoor facilities in Saskatchewan, Canopy will be able to produce high-quality product for cheaper prices. This will be mainly due to lower labor and real estate costs in Saskatchewan compared to the current high-cost operations in Ontario.

Out Takeaway

We believe that the high multiples the company is trading at are justified due to its growth prospects. The current acquisition will provide cost-cutting opportunities as well as significant distribution advantages once marijuana is legalized. Our current rating is Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.