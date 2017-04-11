Shire: A Core Buy In Biotech With Deep Late-Stage Pipeline And Continued Growth Prospects

Another is the company's deep pipeline, with over 40 clinical programs and 17 in phase 3 trials.

In the past year shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) have been a laggard, with investors better off buying shares of the IBB or even stashing cash under the mattress.

SHPG data by YCharts

Financials

With a market capitalization of more or less $51 billion, the company reported $10.886 billion in product sales for 2016, growing 78% over the prior year and falling within management's guidance.

Cash generation of $3.464 billion (non-GAAP) grew 43% over the prior year and allowed the company to pay down $.9 billion in non-GAAP net debt. Non GAAP earnings per ADS of $13.10 came in at the high end of guidance, representing 11% growth over the prior year.

Figure 2: Cash generation, net debt reduction (source: corporate Q4 presentation)

As for 2017 guidance, projections are for product sales of $14.5 to $14.8 billion, representing very respectable growth of in the range of 35% or more. Capital expenditures for the year could amount to around a $1 billion or so, as management seeks to expand the company's global footprint and pave the way for future growth.

Current Opportunity

In the medium to long term shareholders should benefit as the company continues to pay down debt, integrate recent acquisitions, succesfully launch products, and progress the pipeline.

The company's highly diversified product portfolio is a major competitive advantage, with leading divisions including hematology, genetic diseases, immunology, neuroscience, and internal medicine. Their oncology division delivered sales growth of 147% with momentum to continue in the coming years, while ophthalmics is another key area that should continue to make waves.

In 2017 we can look for several launches to help spur growth.

Figure 3: 2017 launches (source: corporate presentation)

I look on decisions to do away with certain areas of business positively, such as biosimilars, in order to focus on the much more lucrative arena of rare diseases.

The company also has an incredibly deep and diverse pipeline, with over 40 clinical programs. This includes three recent approvals, three at registration stage, and an astounding seventeen programs in phase 3 trials.

In 2017 alone we will see key data readouts for several clinical candidates in the hematology and genetic disease divisions, as well as seven key phase 3 trial initiations.

Figure 4: Significant pipeline progress in 2017 (source: corporate presentation)

Other highlights include the impressive launch of Xiidra, in which 19% market share was achieved by year end 2016 and 65% of prescriptions are for treatment-naive patients. Expectations are high for SHP643, the company's subcutaneous once or twice monthly prophylactic candidate for hereditary angiodema. If coming phase 3 data is positive expect continued analyst upgrades. Stifel alread has a $250 price target on shares, although even as a bull on the story I believe that's overly optimistic until we receive further clarity.

Conclusion

For investors who already hold some higher-risk positions in their long term biotech portfolio, I believe Shire could be a solid portfolio anchor. Shares remain undervalued to the point that investors could benefit simply from increased optimism from Wall Street or as management continues to execute, integrate, progress the pipeline, and expand. Their best-in-class rare disease pipeline provides a wide moat, while all areas of their product growth are in growth mode. With the Baxalta integration ahead of schedule and management having sucessfully integrated Dyax, I suspect shareholders will be able to forget 2016 as 2017 provides the stability and returns they are looking for.

Risks include trial setbacks, disappointing data, competition, further integration risk, and headwinds in biotech due to continued political hard talk with high drug prices in the spotlight. Additionally, management needs to execute in continuing to lower the company's debt load.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.