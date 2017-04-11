Ford's $10.50 Support Level Must Not Be Breached

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) looks like it is going to continue to invest heavily over the next few years and do it through what seems to be at present a probable down-cycle in this cyclical sector. The SAAR or seasonally adjusted annual selling rate came in at 16.6 million in March, which was down from 16.7 million in 2016. Ford's March deliveries fell by over 7%, although F-series trucks were strong. Long Ford investors must be pleased with the sustained demand for SUVs and trucks, but have to be preoccupied with the fact that sales seem to have definitely topped in Ford's largest market. Therefore, with profit margins being squeezed in China and Europe, Ford looks like it will have to undergo a rough few years, especially with elevated investment in the likes of autonomous and electrified vehicles weighing on the balance sheet.

Moreover, with analysts penciling in negative earnings growth until at least 2020 and margins plummeting in Q4 last year, dividend investors must be wondering if present dividend growth rates can be sustained. In fact, even if growth rates subside from here, long-term investors will know full well that Ford has always cut its dividend when sales have slowed meaningfully. I have written repeatedly that the downside must be watched like a hawk, as Ford doesn't have any competitive advantages in this space compared to other manufacturers. In fact, its present debt to equity and pay-out ratio of 3.2 and 52% don't match up to the likes of a General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), which has those figures coming in at 1.27 and 25%, respectively. Therefore, Ford in all probabilities will be more affected by external factors than other auto manufacturers. Here are trends to watch to make sure that the dividend remains safe and hopefully keeps growing indefinitely.

Firstly, with Ford really feeling the squeeze presently in international markets, the North American market now becomes crucial. Although demand for its F-series trucks has remained buoyant in this market, Ford still lost market share in North America in the fourth quarter, which was discouraging. Low interest rates and cheap gas definitely fueled the boom in pickups over the past few years, but I fear these tailwinds are definitely coming to an end. A look at the oil chart illustrates that we definitely have printed a hard low here, which could end up being an intermediate low and not a daily cycle low. Why? Well, intermediate lows rally hard out of oversold conditions aggressively and remain overbought for a considerable period of time. This is what we have at present in crude oil, which is why I believe we could easily take out $60 a barrel in this intermediate cycle. Higher gas prices are going to, over time, affect Ford's F-series sales, but more importantly its margins which are healthy on its higher trim models. Therefore, when you combine the possibility of $60 to $65 a barrel crude with higher interest rates in less than 12 to 18 months' time, we could be looking at a much different Ford which would be a situation where a 5%+ yield would definitely come under pressure. Remember higher commodity costs increase both the cost of making the vehicle plus running costs. Not a desirable scenario for robust sales going forward.

In Europe and China, strong competition and currency headwinds seem to be the order of the day that I do not see abating any time soon. In fact, I live in Europe and in the Spanish market this month, for example, Ford is trying to boost sales by selling its models exclusive of VAT on 7-year warranties. The issue here is not the top line but very much the bottom line, in a cycle where Ford needs to keep investing heavily to remain competitive. This "need" definitely brings risks such as potential over production, employee problems or expensive recalls to the table. Furthermore, the direction of the US dollar here is critical for Ford. Presently, we seem to have a daily cycle being played out, but things could quickly change if the greenback's March highs are taken out. Then we could be dealing with a brand new intermediate cycle, which would mean that the dollar's 2016 highs would in all probabilities be surpassed. A stronger dollar would really affect Ford's international markets and as the sentiment chart illustrates, we seem to have more upside in the dollar here.

Therefore, from a technical basis, Ford needs to recover the losses it has posted over the past month or so and quickly. Why? Well, if the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) continues to go from strength to strength, long Ford investors are going to become impatient quite quickly if they keep on seeing paper losses on their positions. Long investors will be hoping that the moving averages do not cross over in the near term. If they do, the $10.50 support level could come into play quite quickly. The problem as reiterated above is that Ford does not have any compelling competitive advantages that would make value investors step in, if the share price dropped to dirt cheap levels. This is why the $10.50 level has to hold, in my opinion.

To sum up, Ford's billion-dollar investments in electrified and autonomous cars will need the help of higher profit margins in the foreseeable future. Ford's balance sheet is not the strongest in this sector and because of this is more open to external factors such as commodity and currency prices. Furthermore, technically its share price is coming under pressure which will worry dividend investors, especially considering how this share price has behaved in the past.

