Uniti Group (UNIT) Uniti Group Inc. to Acquire Southern Light Conference (Transcript)

A webcast of this call will be available on the Company's website at www.uniti.com, beginning later today and will remain available for 14 days.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Participants on the call will have the opportunity to ask questions following the Company's prepared comments.

Some of the comments today will refer to information posted on the Uniti website regarding the acquisition of Southern Light. You're encouraged to reference that presentation during this call.

Discussions during the call will also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company’s current report on Form 8-K dated today.

I would now like to turn the call over to Uniti's President, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman.

Kenny Gunderman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. This morning, we announced we have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Southern Light for $700 million. Southern Light is a family owned business, which was found in 1988 and has been financed entirely with family money, debt capital and organic cash flow. The business is a pure-play fiber operator with virtually all owned fiber and a focus on building metro networks and growing Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, using anchor, wireless or government customers. These metro networks are highly leasable with additional backhaul, small cell, enterprise and government customers. Given the quality management team, local market focus and historical financial discipline, Southern Light has consistently delivered industry-leading growth and margins, and we are very pleased to bring the business into Uniti Fiber.

Turning to page two of the investor deck. The acquisition is highly strategic and brings numerous benefits to us. First, the business model of establishing a network presence with high quality anchored customers and then leasing the networks to higher margin customers is consistent with our strategy at Uniti Fiber.

Southern Light is successfully executing this strategy and will help accelerate our rollout of this strategy across the broader Uniti Fiber footprint, particularly in enterprise and government products and services. Southern Light also has a very effective in-house construction capability, which we expect to play a critical role in executing on our growing backlog of small cell deployments at Uniti Fiber.

Secondly, the network is entirely owned, very dense, and is in highly attractive Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. This is also consistent with our strategy at Uniti Fiber, as we believe that Tier 2 and 3 markets are generally less competitive but still have attractive growth potential.

Thirdly, the Southern Light network interconnects extremely well with our existing Uniti Fiber footprint and particularly well with our recently announced acquisition of Hunt Telecom. We believe the true scale and leveragability of fiber networks are enhanced with geographic connectivity and metro density. With the addition of Southern Light and Hunt Telecom, Uniti Fiber will be one of the largest pure-play fiber operators in the U.S. with pro forma adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100 million over 1 million fiber strand miles and almost 15,000 customer connections.

Fourthly, Southern Light is a very stable and predictable business with an average remaining customer contract term of 10 years, which on a pro forma basis will increase Uniti Fiber’s average remaining contract term to over six years.

Lastly, the synergy value among Uniti Fiber, Hunt Telecom and Southern Light is substantial, including expected 12.5 million of operating cost synergies. In our previously announced acquisition of Tower Cloud in 2016, we announced $6 million of cost savings over three years and we are on track to realize at least this amount on a run rate basis by the end of 2017, a full two years ahead of schedule. So, we are highly confident in our ability to achieve these synergies, and this leads to what we believe is a compelling valuation for the business, particularly when you consider that over 90% of the forecasted 2017 results are contractual revenue at this point.

Page three of the investor deck highlights the fit of the Southern Light network with Uniti Fiber and Hunt Telecom. Notice first the interconnectivity between Southern Light and Hunt as the two businesses have a history of joint builds together. Also note how Southern Light essentially bridges connectivity across the entire southeastern footprint for Uniti Fiber. We expect there to be CapEx synergies, which we will comment on later, particularly related to ongoing network builds in addition to the operating cost synergies.

Page four highlights the more balanced revenue mix of Uniti Fiber pro forma for the Southern Light and Hunt acquisitions. This diversification is important, particularly as it relates to driving higher margin lease-up onto our network, and we expect the enterprise, wholesale and government slices of the pie to continue to grow. Southern Light has a very strong presence with the Department of Defense, which represents a large initially in the Gulf Coast region, but eventually across our entire footprint. Further, if you look at the second set of pie charts, our revenue under contract will almost double pro forma for these two acquisitions to 1.2 billion with nearly 80% coming from investment-grade customers, and our mix of dark fiber in the backlog continues to grow. That is also a trend that we expect to continue.

Page five is obviously critically important to us, and we’re very pleased to show such meaningful progress this early in 2017. We have talked previously about the 25% diversification milestone, which we will materially surpass with this transaction.

With that, I will now turn it over to Mark to go into the transaction in more detail.

Mark Wallace

Thanks, Kenny. The information on slide six represents Uniti Fiber on a pro forma basis for both Southern Light and Hunt Telecom. Let me first say that we are extremely optimistic about Uniti Fiber’s business and future. Uniti Fiber now has revenues under contract of $1.2 billion with an average remaining contract life of over six years, providing excellent line of sight to future cash flows. We believe Uniti Fiber is well-positioned strategically with the right portfolio of products and services to capitalize on trends and technology and carrier capital spending. This is particularly evident in the center chart, where 35% revenues under contract are now attributed to dark fiber and small cells, both of which are growing in importance to communication infrastructure.

The acquisitions of both Southern Light and Hunt Telecom will greatly enhance both the market reach and operational scale of Uniti Fiber’s platform. On a pro forma basis, Uniti Fiber will have annual revenues of nearly $250 million and a very well diversified customer base. As indicated on the far right chart, high credit quality wireless carriers and government customers will comprise nearly 80% of revenues. On a pro forma basis, Uniti Fiber has greater than 40% adjusted EBITDA margins before any costs or other synergies from Hunt and Southern Light. Identified cost savings alone should allow for meaningful margin expansion to over 45% within one-year from closing.

The growth in dark fiber and small cells is highlighted on slide seven that depicts Southern Light on a standalone basis. As you can see from the center chart, dark fiber and small cell represents 44% of revenues under contract for Southern Light. In fact, Southern Light is currently in process of constructing almost 1,000 route miles of dark fiber, with a major wireless customer as the anchor tenant for two builds, one along the Gulf Coast and another in Florida.

Southern Light brings several important aspects to Uniti Fiber’s business among which include a unique network that interconnects Uniti Fiber across the southeast region, dense metropolitan route with significant fiber extension already underway, leading and predominantly investment grade customers including carriers, government, Department of Defense and E-Rate program participants, and last, fiber and small cell deployment capabilities. Accordingly, we believe Southern Light adds significant potential for both margin expansion and future revenue growth.

Turning to slide eight, you can see a Southern Light’s steady and consistent growth over the last several years in both revenues and adjusted EBITDA with 9% compounded annual growth in revenues and 11% compounded annual growth in adjusted EBITDA. The valuation multiple of 15 times referenced earlier, implies an adjusted EBITDA in 2017 of just over $46.5 million, which is in line with these trends. Maintenance CapEx averages about 2% of revenues, while Southern Light’s success-based net CapEx has ranged from about $30 million to $40 million over the last three years. Going into 2017, we expect net success-based CapEx for Southern Light to be approximately $60 million including the dark fiber builds I mentioned earlier.

Turning to slide nine, you can see the largest component of Southern Light’s revenues under contract nearly 75% is represented by long-term contracts with the major wireless carriers with an average remaining life of over 12 years. These long duration contracts, particularly for dark fiber and small cells provide excellent forward revenue visibility; while the contracts for E-Rate and government customers are shorter in duration, the nature of the customers and the E-Rate programs, tends to make these very long-term relationships similar to Hunt. We believe these the long duration of Southern Light’s remaining contract life, quality customers and exceptional leadership team provides an excellent platform for future extension.

Turning to slide 10. As we mentioned, we expect annual run rate cost synergies of $10 million related to Southern Light within 24 months of closing. This is incremental to the $2.5 million of savings, we previously announced regarding Hunt, which we expect to achieve within 18 months of closing. Additionally, we have significant opportunities for revenue synergies as we expand Southern Light and Hunt’s E-Rate business, expand our fiber-to-the-tower strategy across Uniti Fiber’s expanded footprint and exploit lease-up opportunities. With Southern Light’s network being contiguous to Uniti Fiber's existing network as well as Hunt, we certainly expect to achieve meaningful CapEx synergies in our already developing plans to realize significant identified opportunities.

Turning to slide 11, the $700 million transaction consideration consists of two components, $635 million of cash, subject to adjustment and $2.5 million operating partnership units valued at approximately $65 million. We have committed financing in place for the full cash portion of the purchase price. Our permanent financing is expected to be leverage neutral from a financial standpoint. We expect the permanent financing to include approximately $450 million of equity and approximately $250 million of debt. Proceeds will be used to pay both the cash portion of the acquisition of Southern Light and the cash portion of the Hunt Telecom acquisition. While I suspect there will be more questions about our financing plans, unfortunately, we will not be able to respond today to additional inquiries about future capital market transactions until those transactions are separately announced. Last, we expect this transaction to close in the third quarter of 2017.

With that, I will hand the call back over to Kenny.

Kenny Gunderman

Thanks, Mark. We believe Southern Light fits squarely within our strategy of acquiring high-quality, mission-critical communications infrastructure. We believe this acquisition not only drives meaningful diversification for Uniti Group, it greatly enhances our growth prospects within Uniti Fiber. Southern Light has been a target of ours from early on given the obvious strategic fit. And I’d like to express my gratitude to the Southern Light management team and family shareholders for their efforts and getting us to this point.

Before starting Q&A, I’d also like to brief you on our recently announced Hunt Telecom acquisition. Progress continues towards closing that deal in the third quarter of this year. We continue to be very encouraged by the fit. In fact, we’ve already identified over $2 million of CapEx savings due to combining our networks and new construction in overlapping markets. The CapEx synergies are above and beyond the $2.5 million of annual run rate expense synergies we identified when we announced the deal. We generally do not quantify CapEx synergies when we announce an acquisition, but this is a great example of additional synergies we hope to realize when we acquire companies with contiguous networks like Hunt and Southern Light, and we are only six weeks into our integration planning with Hunt.

Operator, we are now ready to open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of David Barden from Bank of America.

David Barden

Hey, guys. Thanks for hosting the call to talk about the transaction. A few questions, if I could. I guess, first, Mark, could you maybe run through and AFFO analysis for us day one and then, talk about how that changes, as you shifts to this permanent financing structure? I guess, if I look at the debt and the equity and multiply it by 5% to 9%, it’s larger than EBITDA number of the whole company. So, if you could kind of walk us through that AFFO analysis and bridge it, it’d be helpful. And then, I guess second, as you kind of talk about the equity financing, could you kind of -- I know you can’t -- I’m just going to ask the question anyway. If you could talk about when you think you might target having that permanent capital structure in place and raising the equity? And then, I guess, the last question would be with respect to the size of the transaction and kind of the presumed equity raise coming. Does this foreclose the possibility of more transactions coming until we get that permanent financing in place? Thank you very much.

Mark Wallace

So, Dave, as I said in my prepared remarks, I’m not going to be able to answer a lot of questions that include or kind of directly or indirectly anything regarding future capital market transactions, that would also include anything that kind of gives a pro forma on AFFO, because obviously that takes into account both the future equity structure, the permanent financing as well as the debt, as well as composition of the debt. So, we’ll have to do that at a later date. I think, what we’ve given here is I think we’ve given you the expected EBITDA amount for Southern Light of just over $46.5 million for 2017. The CapEx for 2017, as I mentioned, was -- net CapEx would be about $60 million on a net CapEx basis and 2% of revenues which will be little bit over $90 million in 2017. So, I think with all those numbers, I think you’ve got the components to work through as much as I can give at this point in time.

David Barden

Great. And Kenny, just on kind of the capacity to do incremental deals with the margin with this kind of funding process underway?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, good, good question, David and good morning. It’s not going to slow us down. I think one of the components of the financing that we’ll get to is the dry powder that will remain with the revolver. And so, as we have in the past, we’ve used that to finance transactions and then take it down with permanent financings later. So, we are not slowing down, and we’ve sequenced out this closing, the Hunt closing, the permanent financing that Mark has mentioned and other transactions that we have in the pipeline.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So, Dave, this is Mark, just to add on to that. I mean, I think if you noticed, at the end of last year, we executed some capital market transactions that were designed to position our balance sheet for additional M&A this year and our future transaction will be designed to put the balance sheet is in very good shape for additional M&A later this year as well.

David Barden

Perfect. And if I could do one follow-up, I guess a lot of the equity transactions you did -- the equity transactions you did last year with Windstream, you kind of identified strategic investors for the equity. Is your plan to kind of follow that path again or more of an open market transaction?

Mark Wallace

Well, I do expect it to be a market transaction, but I would say that market transaction is identifying strategic investors which aren't necessarily different. So, I would say both.

David Barden

Got it. All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Frank Louthan from Raymond James.

Frank Louthan

Great. Thank you. First, on the federal government business, any color you can give us on any particular certifications they may have or employees with secret clearance and so forth that you could leverage across other parts of the network? And then, just give us an update on an idea of what how much of this are operating assets versus more passive assets that would go into the REIT, that would be great. Thanks.

Kenny Gunderman

Good morning, Frank. So with respect to your first question, there are employees with clearance and if you’re familiar -- which we think will be leverageable across the broader platform, the broader network. And if you’re familiar with the Gulf Coast region, there is a substantial, both navy and army presence with naval bases and military bases, which Southern Light is serving some of those. And if you look across our broader footprint, there are substantial numbers of bases, which we’re starting to penetrate on our own, but we really think with this platform, it’s going to help accelerate that. So, we’re very excited about that part of our business. When you think about the U.S. government, that’s a very good solid anchor tenant for opportunities. And with respect to your second question, as I mentioned, there is -- actually virtually entire network is owned; so, it’s owned fiber, a substantial amount of fiber. So, there’s substantial potential to move a lot of that into the REIT. And as Mark mentioned earlier and as evidenced by the slides, there’s a tremendous amount of dark fiber in the contracted backlog and even more and the identified backlog. So, I think over time, we would see a lot of that moving into REIT.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Greg Williams from Cowen and Company.

Greg Williams

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. There seems to be a small pivot in your acquisition strategy. You guys typically engage in proprietary or lateral discussions. And from what we know, we’ve heard there’s an open book on Southern Light, we heard, as early as early February or late January, and probably resulted in a higher multiple paid. The question is, what was it about Southern Light that made you decide to go for a marketed deal? And is this a change in the type of engagements for acquisitions going forward?

Kenny Gunderman

Good morning. I definitely don’t think there is a pivot in our strategy. I think one of the benefits of our strategy of acquiring or pursuing proprietary opportunities is that occasionally you do have to step out of that norm and compete. And we have proven here that when we need to do that, we can. And I think some of the other opportunities that we’ve executed on recently, including Hunt, give us added comfort in executing on this deal, just given the fit and the synergy value. So that’s number one.

Number two, this is an opportunity that we’ve been pursuing for some time. And it’s one that is an obvious strategic fit, when you look at the map, it’s an obvious strategic fit, when you think about the capabilities that the business brings to the table, it’s an obvious fit when you think about the management team and the capabilities that they bring to the table. So, we’re very excited about the fit; we’re very excited about the opportunities that this bring for us. And I wouldn’t at all consider it a pivot. I think this is a strategic fit that we felt we wanted to win.

Greg Williams

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Kenny Gunderman for any closing comments.

Kenny Gunderman

Thank you and thank you all for joining us this morning. And we look forward to speaking to you again on our next call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

