Vantiv: Continuing A Fine Romance

Vantiv's quarters - if you've seen one, you've seen most

"A Fine Romance" is one of the more well-known songs of the 1930s. The song was just one of a series of collaborations between Dorothy Fields and Jerome Kern that were a bit of encouragement in the midst of a grim decade. Its most famous rendition was sung by the duet of Ginger Roger and Fred Astaire. Now what does that have to do with an article regarding Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV)? Well more than one might think as it happens.

The lyrics of the song are all about a romance that isn't very steamy or terribly physical come to that. Its comedic and evocative all at the same time. Things go along… but they are not terribly exciting. Dare I compare investing in Vantiv to the lyrics of the song? When I wanted to do a story on Vantiv, somehow I felt that one of the better comparisons would be to those lyrics. When you invest in Vantiv, just to paraphrase the lyrics, you don't expect to much excitement and indeed less, than the "March of Dimes has." You expect to see quarter after quarter of unexceptional performance that leads to consistent returns - and perhaps that is exciting enough for most investors.

And yet while the company's operations certainly performed as its shareholders might have anticipated, the shares have been stuck in neutral so far in 2017 appreciating just 4%, far less than the IGV which is up by 14.5% over the same period. To be sure, some of the negative alpha is a function of the period chosen. Going back six months, the IGV index is up 10.5% and Vantiv shares have appreciated by 11%.

I originally wrote about Vantiv back in September, a bit more than seven months ago now and the shares have had a performance that has been, as the song goes, "calmer than the seals in the Artic Ocean." The shares are up 16% which isn't bad, but not much positive alpha either.

The company doesn't get a whole lot of attention on SA's web site - no one has chosen to write an article about the name since I did. But it is covered by 28 analysts who contribute their estimates to First Call. Opinion among the analysts is pretty evenly divided with 11 holds, 13 buys and 5 strong buys.

Cutting to the chase, I think Vantiv shares remain well tailored, with blue serge or some other fabric (another borrowing of the song's lyrics), for investors who are looking for double-digit growth at a reasonable price. The years in which the shares could show dramatic appreciation have probably past, barring some dramatic black swan transaction. The valuation certainly hasn't contracted in the past year, but neither has it been so substantially inflated as has been the case for so many other tech names. The company's forecast top-line growth is around 10% but EPS is forecast to appreciate by 17%. And the company has a history going back many years of beating forecast consistently. Recently (the past 90 days) estimates for both the current year and the next year have shown positive trends, escalating 4.5% for both periods relating both to better operational expectations and the positive impact of the recently consummated Moneris acquisition.

Can Vantiv be a disruptive force in the payments space?

There are some readers who probably have the same opinion as expressed in our theme song for this article which goes "You take romance, I'll take Jell-O." (One of the more invidious diversions of American cuisine in the 1930s was a horror called congealed salads in which Jell-O played a key role-the song, was mocking the tastelessness and banality of the trend.) No doubt, payment processing sounds dreary and to an extent it is. But the business segment that Vantiv calls its Merchant Services business has been seeing double-digit organic growth for some years now. It is clear it is disrupting something or someone and in a visible way. And of course, simply looking at Vantiv's operational performance versus that of its larger arch-rival, First Data (NYSE:FDC), suggest that Vantiv is significantly disrupting the larger company's business. FDC is showing top line growth that ranges between 1%-4% and much of its EPS growth is a function of changes in interest rate spreads

Vantiv has even gained market share in its traditional segments. Part of that is simply better sales execution against less agile rivals. And part of it continues to be the ability the company has had to cross-sell additional services such as tokenization, encryption, analytics etc. into its installed base. Vantiv seems to me to be a company with a strategy involving lots of focus on a few things and it continues to execute quite well compared to peers.

In 2014 Vantiv bought a company called Mercury Payments from Silver Lake, a well-known private equity firm. As these things go, it wasn't an enormous acquisition with a total consideration of $1.65 billion. It was a lucrative deal for Silver Lake which had paid $450 million in 2010 for 62% of the equity in the business. That's a bit more than a double in four years.

Mercury added about 17% to the new entity's total revenue at the time it was bought. More significantly, however, it brought Vantiv into some higher growth channels including integrated payments, e-commerce and Merchant Bank. According to the way Vantiv keeps score, it now has 40% of its business in high-growth channels compared to 15% prior to the Mercury acquisition. Merchant Bank is expected to become a major growth driver for Vantiv in what's expected to be a more benign regulatory environment. The company believes it will be able to replace existing vendors in the space and then develop programs to capture merchants who are customers of those banks. The new channels are high growth and are likely to continue to be that way but as can be seen from the link provided, not all of Vantiv's customers are thrilled with the new offerings.

Vantiv's business is processing credit card payments. This is a competitive market with numerous competitors. Nonetheless, the company has increased its market share by 600 basis points in five years from 13% to 19% and it has the leading margins in the industry. Merchant services represent a little bit more than 80% of total revenues. The other 20% or so of the company's revenues come from its Financial Institution Services. A significant component of this business remains with the company's one-time parent, Fifth-Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB). FITB still has about a 18% stake in Vantiv.

Financial Institution Services showed a flat comparison in Q4 basically because of the terms of a renegotiated contract renewal with FITB coupled with the lapping of the contribution from user transition to chip card reissuance. The FIS space is potentially a moderate growth area for Vantiv. It offers security, portfolio optimization and data analytics for its clients all of which are much faster growing segments than managing and processing payments.

Last year Merchant services showed net revenue growth of 16% and it grew by 14% in Q4. The growth was mainly a function of the increase in the number of transactions coupled with a marginal increase in the revenue per transaction. The growth in transactions was due to new client wins and a significant ramp-up of transactions from a large new client, the Postal Service.

The company has no secret formula that accounts for a growth rate substantially greater than the market. It is a function of the company's shift to higher growth verticals, particularly in the SMB space. Does Vantiv really have the best technology platform? That is the kind of thing which is hard to measure. It has built a platform that appears to be both resilient and secure and it has processing capacity such that it can provide new products to the market a bit faster than some of its competitors. Probably its principal specific attribute is that it has an open platform and has been able to offer its users access to specific apps that cannot be integrated using other platforms. That capability may not sound like much to some readers but the ability to integrate specialized solutions can be a big deal from potential customers.

The company does have omni-channel and international e-commerce solutions and perhaps most importantly it has technology that helps clients to avoid the "false decline" syndrome that is one of the biggest merchant pain points these days.

The company has been able to leverage its investment in security services to build a platform that seems to be superior than that offered by its smaller competitors who lack the resources to invest in product development at the scale of Vantiv.

I don't claim to have deep first-hand knowledge of the difference between payment systems, but the company's market share gains, even last year which were almost entirely organic, suggest that its message resonates with user.

Some Catalysts to Keep a Fine Romance Growing

Some investors are content to own shares in companies like Vantiv without the need to any specific catalysts. But most investors want to know why they should be owning a company now. In the tech world, there are usually three basic reasons that can move shares. The first of these is operational performance. I will return to a more in-depth review of the outlook later in the article. Vantiv is a company with a large stream of recurring revenues, mainly based on retail sales of existing clients. Sometimes, in periods when it on-boards a large new client, or when the technology changes such as the recent introduction of chip cards, there can be some swings that might be noticeable - but really just barely. For the most part, operational performance is going to be marked by steady growth and actual results modestly exceeding expectations quarter after quarter. The company CEO, when asked which of his children he loves the most, after issuing the standard demur, appears to feel that the e-commerce opportunity, which is growing for this company in the high teens and potentially rising from that level, is the business segment that has the greatest opportunity of exceeding the company's current expectations.

Sometimes there are specific events that can move shares. Major new product launches are always a possibility as are customer wins. I don't think it is likely that there are going to be any kinds of technology/product launches that this company will announce in 2017 that have the potential to move the needle. One of the company's most important growth initiatives is selling the integrated technology stack. It is a trend of some duration and because of declines in the cost of technology, the TAM has expanded and penetration rates have risen. It has been a trend that has helped maintain growth percentages substantially greater than market rates for some years and should continue to do so, but it is nothing fundamentally different or earth shattering from what has come before and is expected to continue into the future.

One of the more significant opportunities this company has, along with other companies in the payment space, is to consolidate smaller vendors. The acquisitions that have been made are almost immediately accretive and the synergies are substantial. The company acquired Moneris at the end of 2016 after winning an auction bidding against Warburg Pincus. The company paid $425 million for the company and it is expected to add about $75 million in revenue in 2017. Despite the rather steep EV/S cost of the acquisition, the transaction makes sense because of the significant cost accretion and the opportunity the company has to grow its footprint in faster growing payment segments. In particular, Moneris is expected to provide Vantiv with critical mass in the healthcare payments space. Based on company guidance, next year Moneris will contribute earnings of $30 million-plus or close to $.20/share out of a current First Call expectation for EPS in 2018 of $3.60.

I think it is reasonable to expect that Vantiv will continue to be able to find transactions such as Moneris, although suggesting that I know the specifics of any of them at the moment is obviously not the case. But in terms of looking at the company's valuation, I think investors might expect that there likely will be accretive transactions of various sizes and shapes in the coming years. And that will probably include 2017 specifically, based on management's conference call commentary.

I think investors looking at Vantiv, and catalysts that can be reasonably anticipated, should reasonably expect that the company will be able to beat quarterly expectations for all of the quarters of this year by some varying amount. The company has a set of expectations that call for market share gains across the board and for an increasing proportion of revenues coming from high-growth business segments. The market shares gains being achieved are at a cadence a bit faster than forecast and the pivot to higher growth revenue segments also appear to be accelerating. And I think that it is reasonable to expect that the company will find consolidation opportunities this year and on into the future that also will lead to better than anticipated operational performance.

Some thoughts on valuation and on improving margins

This being a Fin Tech vendor, it produces lots of numbers based on lots of ratios and statistics. I don't think it would be particularly helpful to readers here to recapitulate all of these as they do not provide much in the way of additional understanding of the company's key operating trends. The two key operating trends to consider for this company are the number of transactions it processes and the revenue per transaction. Those trends have been consistent for some time now and are really the reason why this company has been able to avoid operational pitfalls.

The revenue per transaction has grown about 5%/year for the past five years now. Most of that has to do with the company selling additional services to its installed base. In Q4, with the on-boarding of the Postal Service, revenue per transaction was flat but the number of transaction grew a little faster than normal. This current year, which will not benefit from incremental Capital One revenues as that transaction has anniversaried, will see lower levels of growth in the FIS segment.

Overall, transaction volume in the FIS segment is expected to decline in the mid-teens while revenue per transaction will increase by at least mid-single digits. Some of the trends that were forecast during the conference were visible in Q4 results. In that quarter, overall revenues for the FIS group declined by 6% while network fees declined by 18% leaving reported net revenues unchanged and producing segment profits consistent with those of the year ago period.

As mentioned, the company generally under-promises about those kinds of metrics. That was the case in Q4 and there is no reason to anticipate that FIS will not be able to show stability in the current quarter.

The company's expense discipline has been very strong over the years. General and administrative cost have remained flat and other operating expenses have increased at a barely noticeable cadence. Sales and marketing costs are growing at about half the rate of growth of revenues. As a result, most earnings metrics have seen consistent growth in the mid-teens range. Unlike FDC, the company has not loaded up on debt to achieve forecast growth and the debt to pro-forma EBITDA ratio has remained at prudent levels.

The company generates a significant amount of cash flow from operations (CFFO). Last year CFFO fell by about 12%. This was primarily a function of the increase in accounts receivable balances which rose with volume and from the changing revenue sources. Stock based comp is a not a major factor in CFFO. It represented just 5% of cash flow last year.

The company spent $81 million on stock repurchase last year and also purchased $160 million of what are called tax receivables that have arisen from the transaction in which Vantiv acquired Mercury in 2014.

Vantiv currently has 197 million fully diluted shares outstanding after adjusting for the required GAAP exclusion of shares that would be dilutive to reported earnings. Outstanding shares declined marginally year over year. At today's closing price of $62.60/share, that produces a market capitalization of $12.3 billion. The company has net debt of $3.1 billion. That yields an enterprise value of $15.4 billion.

As this is a financial company, it is customary to use net revenues that exclude the pass-through costs associated with payments to Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and all other third-party processing expenses. The company is forecasting net revenues this year of $2.1 billion, which brings EV/S to 7.3X. While this may seem to be extended, it is within historic ranges for this company.

The company is forecasting non-GAAP EPS of about $3.20/share. Based on historical practice, it seems likely that EPS estimates for the company are likely to be exceeded by a noticeable amount. Last year in its intial forecast, the company forecast that its EPS for 2016 would be $2.58 at the mid-point while the actual result was 6% greater. I think that level of over-attainment is reasonable to expect this year.

The P/E at the current forecast is 19.5X. The P/E is, I think, reflective of the company's very consistent track record of no surprises and consistent over-attainment coupled with consistent mid-teens EPS growth that seems likely to persist.

The company does not forecast cash flow. Based on current trends, it seems likely CFFO will show a significant improvement this year, but the rate of that improvement relates to changes in balance sheet items. Based on the forecasts the company does provide, CFFO should reasonably be expected to increase by $150-$200 million. Free cash flow might reasonably be expected to reach $725 million in 2017 and that would provide a free cash flow yield of just less than 5%.

Vantiv has a business model that makes it one of the better choices for investors looking for consistency and visibility coupled with organic growth greater than most other companies in the fin tech space. Just to take a 30,000 foot. view, the company is producing growth about two-thirds that of PayPal on the top line (and of course greater in terms of EPS) for a far lower P/E and a free cash flow yield that has only a minimal contribution from stock based comp.

I do not currently own Vantiv shares, primarily because I self-limit the number of names in which I invest at a given point in time. But for those investors looking for a consistent and visible growth company that has reasonable although not cheap valuation metrics, Vantiv makes lots of sense at these levels.