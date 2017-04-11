Osisko Gold Royalties: Expected To Outperform

Over the next 3-4 years, the share price should grow at least by 100-150%, assuming that there are no major negative surprises and the current metals prices prevail.

If the company deploys at least 50% of its available capital, its annual production should be more than 100,000 toz of gold equivalent by 2021.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is a young gold stream and royalty company, but it has done very well so far. The company was created in 2014, after the old Osisko Mining and its Canadian Malartic gold mine was acquired by Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). Today, Osisko Gold Royalties holds a huge pile of cash (almost $500 million, as of the end of 2016), it has only negligible debt ($45.78 million, as of the end of 2016), it receives a share of production from several great mines, operated by mining majors such as Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), Agnico Eagle or Yamana Gold, its royalties portfolio includes also some of the hottest exploration projects, such as Barkerville Gold's (OTCPK:BGMZF) Cariboo, Integra Gold's (OTCQX:ICGQF) Lamaque, Osisko Mining's (OTC:OBNNF) Windfall, and its stock portfolio includes 14.8% of outstanding shares of Osisko Mining, 35.2% of Barkerville Mines, 13.3% of Falco Resources (OTC:FPRGF) and 4.3% of Arizona Mining (OTC:WLDVF). As a result, Osisko Royalties is well positioned to outperform its peers in the coming years.

The producing assets

Osisko Gold Royalties owns 4 royalties and 1 stream from currently producing assets. The total 2017 Osisko Gold Royalties attributable production should climb to approximately 40,000 toz gold and 200,000 toz silver, or almost 43,000 toz of gold equivalent, using the current metals prices of $1,250/toz gold and $18/toz silver.

Source: Osisko Gold Royalties

The most important is the 5% NSR from the Canadian Malartic mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold. In 2017, Osisko Gold Royalties should get approximately 30,000 toz gold from this asset. Moreover, in the coming years, it should grow to 32,000-32,500 toz gold. Canadian Malartic includes reserves of 7.1 million toz gold, which should be enough for more than 10 years of production.

Also Goldcorp's Éléonore mine is important for Osisko Gold Royalties. The company owns 2-3.5% NSR from this gold mine that contains reserves of 4.57 million toz gold and measured, indicated and inferred resources of more than 3 million toz gold. In 2017, Osisko Gold Royalties should receive approximately 6,900 toz of gold mined at Éléonore.

Another two royalties are quite small. The Island Gold mine contributes to the production of Osisko Gold Royalties only by less than 2,000 toz gold per year. And the production numbers of the Vezza mine owned by a private company named Nottaway Resources haven't been provided yet. Osisko owns not only a 5% NSR from the Vezza mine, but also a 40% NPI (net profit interest). Based on the recent corporate presentation, the Vezza mine will probably pour around 2,000-3,000 toz gold into Osisko's coffers in 2017.

The newest acquisition of Osisko Gold Royalties is the silver stream from Taseko's Gibraltar mine. The deal was announced only on March 3. Osisko should receive 100% of Taseko's attributable share on the silver production from Gibraltar, until 5.9 million toz silver are delivered. Thereafter, Osisko should be receiving 35% instead of 100%. Osisko Gold Royalties is expected to receive approximately 200,000 toz silver per year over the first 14 years and 350,000 toz silver over the next 9 years. To acquire this stream, Osisko made a one-time payment of $33 million and it will also pay $2.75 for every delivered toz of silver. At the current metals prices, Osisko should receive approximately 2,880 toz of gold equivalent from Taseko in 2017.

The development stage assets

Except of the 5 producing assets, Osisko Gold Royalties owns also royalties from many other, more or less advanced projects. The most advanced of them are presented by the table below.

Source: Osisko Gold Royalties

The Cariboo Gold Project operated by Barkerville Gold is a huge project covering 2,120 km2 of British Columbia. It consists of the Cow Mountain, Island Mountain and Barkerville mountain deposits, but it is quite probable that more deposits will be discovered in the future, as the area is highly prospective and the company drills the property very aggressively. More than 100,000 meters were drilled in 2016 and another 130,000 meters are planned for 2017. The company intends to start a small-scale production this year. It should focus on the Bonanza Ledge and BC veins at the Barkerville Mountain and the recently updated resources should be sufficient for 4 years of production. It is possible to expect production of approximately 40,000 toz gold per year, of which, approximately 600 toz should be attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties.

The Lamaque Project is owned by Integra Gold. The area is highly prospective. Integra has drilled almost 120,000 meters in 2016 and 80,000 meters should follow in 2017. Inferred and indicated resources of more than 3.2 million toz gold have been outlined on the property by now. It is sure, that this number will grow even bigger. According to the PEA, the mine should produce 123,000 toz gold on average, over the 12-year mine life. However, this PEA is already outdated, as it was based on the old, much smaller resource estimate. According to Integra's CEO, the production should start in late 2018. From an annual production of 123,000 toz gold, slightly more than 2,000 toz should be attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties.

The Osisko Mining owned Windfall Project is a growing high-grade gold deposit. It contains inferred and indicated resources of more than 1.6 million toz gold, with gold grades of approximately 8 g/t. It is sure that the resources will grow much bigger, given the results of the 150,000 meters of drilling conducted in 2016. Not to talk about the 250,000 meters that will be drilled in 2017. The PEA has projected an underground mining operation, with an average annual production of 106,000 toz gold. Approximately 1,600 toz gold should be attributable to Osisko Gold Mining, however the production shouldn't start before 2020.

The Falco Resources owned Horne 5 Project contains a polymetallic gold-silver-copper-zinc deposit containing measured and indicated resources of 7.07 million toz of gold equivalent and inferred resources of 1.71 million toz of gold equivalent. A 40,000 meters drill program should help to convert the resources into reserves and maybe even to grow the resources a little more. According to the PEA, the mine should produce 236,000 toz gold per year, over its 12-year mine life. The total life of mine NSR should equal $5.082 billion. It means, that approximately $4.24 million (3,400 toz of gold equivalent) per year should be attributable to Osisko Gold Royalties. Similarly to Windfall, production isn't expected before 2020.

The Hermosa Project owned by Arizona Mining is located in Arizona. The project contains two known deposits, Hermosa Central and Hermosa Taylor. The polymetallic deposits contain zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold and manganese. The company focuses mainly on the Taylor deposit that contains measured and indicated resources of 15 billion lb of zinc equivalent and inferred resources of nearly 9 billion lb of zinc equivalent. According to the PEA, the Taylor mine should produce 287 million lb zinc, 286 million lb lead and 5.5 million toz silver. At the current metals prices, Osisko Gold Royalties should receive almost $5.3 million (4,240 toz of gold equivalent) per year. The production should start in 2020.

The White Pine-Copperwood royalty covers the Highland Copper's White Pine North deposit. It also provides Osisko Gold Royalties an option to acquire 100% of silver NSR from White Pine North and Copperwood projects, for only $26 million. This deal is a no-brainer, as the Copperwood deposit alone contains at least 4.3 million toz silver. A feasibility study for Copperwood should be completed in 2018 and the production should start in 2021.

The Pandora, Upper Beaver, Odyssey and Hammond Reef projects are operated by Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold. Although these projects have some defined resources or even reserves, they probably won't get into production anytime soon. The only exception is the Pandora project. Pandora is located close to Agnico Eagle's Lapa mine in Quebec, that is going to cease production this year. Pandora is expected to feed the Lapa mill over the coming years. Agnico is drilling the property right now and more details about its future should be known later this year. Upper Beaver is another Quebec project. It contains reserves of 1.4 million toz gold and 44 million lb copper and resources of 1.82 million toz gold and 50 million lb copper. Also the Odyssey project is located in Quebec. It contains inferred resources of 1.428 million toz gold. The Ontario located Hammond Reef project contains measured and indicated resources of more than 4.5 million toz gold.

The financials

Except of the abovementioned assets, Osisko Gold Royalties holds also investments in Osisko Mining, Barkerville Gold, Falco Resources and Arizona Mining. These investments are a part of Osisko's accelerator/incubator model, when the company provides not only financing but also its expertise. The current market value of the stock portfolio is $204.92 million. Osisko Gold Royalties owns significant stakes in some of the companies that were mentioned in the previous chapter of this article. It can turn out to be a good strategy, as the value of the equity stakes may increase significantly, if the potential of the projects is fulfilled.

Source: Osisko Gold Royalties & Seeking Alpha

Osisko Gold Royalties holds also an impressive cash pile. As of the end of 2016, it held cash and cash equivalents worth $499.249 million. The debt was only $45.78 million, which is negligible, given Osisko's cash position. The company has also a revolving credit facility of $150 million to its disposal. The facility can be increased by $50 million. It can be used to finance acquisitions of royalties and precious metals streams.

Moreover, Osisko Gold Royalties is profitable. In 2016, Osisko recorded net earnings of $41.854 million, which is 46% more than in 2015. The EPS grew from $0.33 in 2015 to $0.4 in 2016. The company should produce 43,300 - 46,100 toz of gold equivalent in 2017, which is approximately 13-20% more compared to 2016.

From the financial point of view, the Osisko Gold Royalties is in an excellent condition. It has huge cash reserves, negligible debt, available credit facility worth $200 million, moreover the production keeps on growing and there's no doubt that the company will remain profitable in the foreseeable future.

The Upside Potential

Osisko Gold Royalties is in a great condition right now, but the future should be even better. Osisko's current development stage assets should be able to boost the production by 6% by 2019 and by nearly 40% by 2021. If Osisko Gold Royalties uses its option to acquire 100% of silver production from Highland Copper's Copperwood project, the growth should be even stronger.

But the more than 40% growth takes into account only the royalties that Osisko Gold Royalties already owns. The company has almost $700 million ready to be deployed. There's no doubt that several acquisitions will take place over the coming years. The hottest candidates are obviously projects that are already included in Osisko's accelerator/incubator model. Namely Barkerville Mountain, Lamaque, Windfall, Hermosa and Horn 5. The development of these properties is in the best interest of Osisko. Buying a gold or silver stream would help the companies to construct the mines and it would also increase Osisko's share from the metals produced. The management of Osisko Gold Royalties already knows these projects, which should help it to make the right decision, regarding the conditions of the eventual contracts.

And there are also many other companies with interesting precious metals projects that are going to need to complete their project financing soon. For example Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) needs to finance the remaining $40 million portion of its Dublin Gulch mine CAPEX. The project is located in Yukon and it is expected to produce 190,000 toz gold per year. Lundin Gold (OTC:FTMNF) is developing its Fruta del Norte project in Colombia. The mine should produce 340,000 toz gold and 400,000 toz silver per year. The CAPEX is estimated at $669 million. Lundin Gold expects its financing package to be completed in Q4 2017. New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) will probably try to finance its Blackwater mine in the coming years. It should be able to produce 463,000 toz gold and 1.531 million toz silver per year. The problem is that New Gold has a huge debt load and construction of the Blackwater mine should cost $1.86 billion. New Gold probably will have to sell a big gold or silver stream in order to complete the financing package. Dalradian Resources (OTCPK:DRLDF) is developing the Curraghinalt mine in Northern Ireland. It should reach the production capacity of 130,000 toz gold per year and the CAPEX is estimated at $192 million. Or for example Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCPK:SGSVF) should be financing its $415 million Back River mine, with a projected annual production capacity of 198,000 toz gold.

Simply said, there are going to be many opportunities for Osisko Gold Royalties to deploy its resources in the near future. It is highly probable, that by 2021, Osisko's production will grow by much more than 40%.

The current market value of the company is $1.19 billion. Given that the 2016 earnings equaled $41.854 million, the P/E ratio stands at 28.43, which is a relatively high value, however, P/E ratios of other streaming companies are even higher. On the other hand, The enterprise value of Osisko Gold Royalties is much smaller compared to the market value. The stock investments are worth $205 million and the company holds approximately $470 million of cash and cash equivalents (assuming that the Gibraltar silver stream acquisition was financed from cash on hand). The debt is less than $50 million, which means that the enterprise value is approximately $565 million. It isn't that much for a highly profitable company with growing production and a very high upside potential.

The Gibraltar silver stream was acquired for $33 million. It boosts Osisko's gold equivalent production by approximately 2,880 toz. If the company manages to deploy at least $350 million (50% of the disposable sum of roughly $700 million) at similar terms, it should increase its annual gold equivalent production by more than 30,000 toz. Adding it to the probable production growth generated by the currently owned interests in development stage projects, Osisko Gold Royalties may reach the production level of 100,000 toz of gold equivalent by 2021. It should be enough to generate earnings of more than $100 million, assuming that the current metals prices prevail. The earnings should be much higher if the precious metals prices increase over the next 4 years, which is highly probable. A royalty and streaming company generating annual earnings of $100 million, with low debt, with several hundred millions $ in bank and with stock investments worth another several millions $ should be worth $2-3 billion easily.

Conclusion

Osisko Gold Royalties is a young royalty and streaming company that hides a lot of potential. It owns royalties from several major producing mines, as well as royalties from several very prospective development stage projects. It also holds stock investments worth more than $200 million, cash & cash equivalents worth almost $500 million and a revolving credit facility worth $200 million. With such a huge cash pile, Osisko Gold Royalties is poised to expand its production notably in the coming years. Together with the probable production growth generated by the already owned royalties from the development stage projects, Osisko Gold Royalties attributable production should cross the 100,000 toz of gold equivalent level by 2021 quite easily. If everything goes well and there are no major negative surprises, the share price should increase at least by 100-150%, even if the current metals prices prevail.

