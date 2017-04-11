Trump's Policy Is Not A Risk For U.S. Municipal Bonds

Tax policy will not significantly affect municipal bond prices because the marginal tax rates of main holders of muni bonds will be slightly changed.

After Trump's victory, municipal bond prices significantly fell. Investors were concerned about new tax reform and infrastructure policy which could negatively affect municipal bond prices. However, the possible consequences of Trump's policy are not so painful for muni bonds as it seems. Trump wants to cut corporate and individual tax rates which could decrease the tax-equivalent yield of municipal bonds. But, the main owners of municipal bonds are middle-income households and their marginal tax rates are not expected to significantly change after the tax reform will be adopted. Trump's infrastructure plan could potentially increase the supply of muni bonds because infrastructure projects are mainly financed by issuing municipal bonds. However, the expected additional supply of muni bonds is small compared to the large U.S. municipal bond market.

According to MSRB, 51% of US municipal bonds are held by households, 30% are owned by funds and 19% are held by banks and other financial institutions. It indicates that households can significantly affect municipal bond prices because households are the main owners (direct and through the funds) of muni bonds.

Tax reform has two main aspects: lower tax rates and tax-exemption cap on the tax rate.

Trump proposes to cut marginal tax rates for people with different income and decrease tax brackets number to three (12%, 25% and 33%) from seven. If we compare current marginal tax rates to proposed marginal tax rates, we can see that wealthy households will have significantly lower marginal tax rates. But middle-income households will have slightly different tax rates.

Household income Current tax rate Proposed tax rate 0-$75 000 10-15% 12% $75 000-$153 000 25% 25% $153 000-$225 000 28% 25% $225 000-$417 000 33% 33% $417 000-$471 000 35% 33% More than $471 000 39.6% 33%

Source: Newsweek

According to Bergstresser research, the average marginal tax rate of households that owned municipal bonds was 18% in 2013 and 75% of households that owned municipal bonds had marginal tax rate less than 28% in 2013. It means that the main owners of municipal bonds are middle-income households. Therefore, proposed tax policy will not significantly affect their marginal tax rates and their muni tax-equivalent yield. All in all, the demand on muni bonds should not significantly decline if the government implements the tax reform.

Another issue related to tax reform is possible reducing munis' tax-exempt status. Even Obama wanted to limit the exemption to 28% and Trump went further and proposed a 10% cap in his campaign. I doubt that Congress will approve munis' tax-exempt cap because significant amount of infrastructure spending is financed by municipal bonds. So the cost of financing will increase.

Trump proposes enormous infrastructure investments - $1 trillion over 10 years. Municipal bonds are issued to finance a lot of infrastructure projects. According to Forbes, more than 75% of total infrastructure needs are financed in municipal bonds market. I calculated expected additional annual supply of muni bonds. As a result, expected annual additional supply of muni bonds will be less than 2% of US Municipal bond market value. I suppose it should not lead to dramatic changes in municipal bond prices.

Indicator Value Expected infrastructure spending over 10 years $1 000 bn Average annual infrastructure spending $100 bn Amount financed by issuing muni bonds (75% of total spending) $ 75 bn US Municipal bond market $3 835 bn Issued muni bonds amount as % of US Municipal bond market 1.9%

Source: own calculations and CNBC

Moreover, Invesco expects annual additional supply of muni bonds will be $25-50 bn. Perhaps, the infrastructure spending needs will be financed using different sources. Therefore, municipal bonds market will not be the main source. Trump's team will likely use different tools including public/private partnership so that it could not boost budget deficit.

To conclude, if you invest in US municipal bonds or you hold the bonds, you should not sell the bonds because there are no significant downside risks. Tax reform should not affect the main owners of municipal bonds. Infrastructure spending will not lead to a huge supply of municipal bonds. But, if Trump changes his tax policy, there can be some negative consequences for municipal bonds market.

