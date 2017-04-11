Large Cap Biotech Review Coming Into Earnings Season, Part 1

My view is that fundamentally, this is an attractive sector that could be getting ready, one of these weeks or months, to outperform the market.

This two-part series begins with AbbVie, continues through BMS, and provides some general comments on this group of stocks.

Large-cap biotechs, or mid-cap for one stock in this group, generally are trading cheap to the market.

As we come into another earnings season, I would like to update both my current observations on the biotechs I follow, and what I'm focusing on in the earnings reports in addition to the ever-relevant sales and earnings. I'll take the biotechs I follow in alphabetical order.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This company is highly leveraged. Standard measures of market cap, i.e. share price X shares outstanding (usually measured using full dilution), understate its effective valuation. The term "enterprise value" may be used to describe that. Because of the very large net debt at ABBV, most of it taken on to acquire Imbruvica with the Pharmacyclics deal in 2015, I only use GAAP for its EPS numbers. However, most projections one will see in standard sources such as Yahoo! Finance (NASDAQ:YHOO) or E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) use non-GAAP metrics that exclude amortization charges, and thus they almost explicitly exclude all the debt. At a stock price of $64, the GAAP P/E is around 17.5X. Thus the dividend yield of around 4% does not reflect a bargain stock; rather, it reflects a utility-like payout ratio and minimal share buyback activity. I look at ABBV as a well-run old-line pharma company that is now largely a biotech company in orientation, and that is oriented much more to income investors rather than investors interested in capital appreciation.

Well, more than half the company's sales come from one product, Humira, a biologic for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and other illnesses. A TNF inhibitor, its direct competitors are Remicade and Enbrel.

Humira is the only one of these three drugs that is both a monoclonal antibody and injected by the patient under the skin.

Among the many Humira issues I expect the company to address in its press release and presentation and be questioned about during the conference call, my sense of the single most crucial one is whether its US use patents for individual diseases will hold up. My understanding is that the first of these expires in 2022.

The company also has a large number of manufacturing, formulation and other patents surrounding Humira. Offsetting that are a large number of biosimilar potential competitors.

My guess is that too much of the Q&A will be taken up by unanswerable Humira-related questions.

What I'm focusing on are more immediate issues, such as:

Imbruvica sales were below trend in Q4 2016; is slower growth than expected the new normal for this very expensive acquisition?

Does the company have a projection for early and longer term sales for elagolix, its late-stage drug for fibroids and endometriosis?

How is the Venclexta launch, given it's early and is not yet approved for its more major indications? Patient tolerability - is it as good as expected?

With the dividend yield already double that of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), is the company going to slow the pace of dividend increases to allow the balance sheet to heal?

ABBV rarely disappoints on the bottom line, but guidance is another matter. I like the stock for total return; if interest rates fall, as Jeff Gundlach (the new "bond king") expects for the months ahead, then I think the stock could surge, as it trades as a bond substitute much of the time.

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN)

I have personally joined the chorus of voices saying this stock is fundamentally attractive; and I'm down in a flat market for my troubles. Though it's very early days for me with this name.

In February, Barron's offered up an article saying that ALXN was "on the mend" (I'm hopeful of this as well). That followed what was at least early, a December Barron's article that began this way:

Alexion Stock May Be Worth $197 in Buyout Without pipeline credit, the merger-and-acquisition valuation for the company is about $160 a share

Well, I'm not sure how "hot" that research was; ALXN is down about 10 points since it ran.

Then, just one week ago, Barron's published commentary from Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) that's relevant to my thoughts. The projection for myasthenia gravis ("MG") is worth thinking about in and of itself:

Although the company is now viewed as a show-me story for investors, we think ALXN shares are pretty close to reflecting a worst-case scenario for the company long-term. Our Grey Sky scenario of $101 a share assumes 2025 revenue of $3.5 billion versus 2017 revenue of $3.6 billion (about 0% growth). We understand that investors generally are viewing Alexion as a show me story over the first half which is probably fair. However, this stock remains an out-of-favor top pick for the franchise as we think ALXN 1210 remains a significant value driver for the company. Biosimilars and competitors remain a risk for the franchise, but we also view these as a show me story as well though we do model 20% price cut and 15% share loss in our base case. In the near-term, we are focused on quarterly performance, potential MG approval in October (additional $700 million in peak sales), and timelines for ALXN 1210 (the next-generation version of Soliris).

There is no single obvious reason why ALXN is trading so badly.

I'm looking for three main things beyond the sales progress:

Vision for the company and command of its issues from the new CEO as well as the only-slightly less new CFO

Extent of pruning of the pipeline and rationalization of cost structure

Hints that ALXN could now be willing to be acquired.

The general point in one of the above articles, that ALXN is worth around $160 and close to $200 to an acquirer, strikes me as reasonable.

There are always potential competitors to a franchise, such as from Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) against Soliris and ALXN 1210, but until they reach the market, or have completed successful Phase 3 studies, my several decades of experience in and around the pharmaceutical industry is not to quake. Sometimes the competitor expands the market as much as it takes share.

I like the turnaround aspect of ALXN, with the genius CEO-founder now about to leave the board, on a variety of levels. But there are significant risks that involve both fundamental valuation concerns and stock volatility. I do not view ALXN as a "gimme" by any means; risk abounds.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

A technical comment first. AMGN "looks" to my amateur technician eyes as though it "wants" to trend higher, based on both a three- and five-year look at the chart (shown) and my look at various moving averages (not shown):

The more I looked at the chart, the more I imagined a rising trend, with higher lows and gradually higher highs. So separate from the fundamentals, my guess is that technically, the path of least resistance is to continue the uptrend shown on the left of this five-year chart, a move which ended at the end of 2014 and led to this two-plus year-long trading range.

In any case, AMGN has a secure dividend, which is widely expected to rise indefinitely.

In its earnings report and the Q&A, we are going to see how bullish the company will be on Repatha going forward. What has the company accomplished in discussions with insurers and PBMs following the release of more details of its large FOURIER cardiovascular outcomes study at the cardiology meeting? Can and will AMGN give a hint as to its US pricing strategy for Repatha?

I see this one product as having an outsized effect on AMGN's value for a number of years, given its potential to become a very large seller - or not. I think it's a breakthrough product with wide medical applicability, but I think that at $14,000 per year as a US list price, it's grossly overpriced, and I've been saying that since launch.

No one cares what the cost of production of this antibody is; that's the mistake that an industry used to getting its way on pricing may not understand well enough. So we shall just have to see if AMGN will concede on margins enough to drive rapid uptake of this drug.

While there may be a question on AMGN's biosimilar strategy in general, and its tactics about its biosimilar version of Humira in the US in particular, I'm not expecting to learn much from this topic if it is addressed.

What I do expect to learn something from is how Enbrel unit sales and pricing went in Q1, and what guidance AMGN may now be providing for Enbrel going forward. Enbrel, a direct competitor of Humira, has a US patent portfolio that now extends almost to 2030. I believe there is still a lawsuit challenging that patent from Sandoz, a Novartis (NYSE:NVS) division, that is active.

Enbrel has been losing unit market share to Humira, and oral agents are here and many more on the way to take share from all biologics. This is something I'll be watching closely. AMGN is probably the best of all pharma companies I follow in providing both price and volume trends for each product it markets; I congratulate the company for that shareholder-friendly information (which competitors already know).

Mostly AMGN just sort of rolls along these days, so expect for the general warning to expect the unexpected, I do not have my antennae up for anything drastic out of this company at this time. AMGN trades at a large discount to the P/E of SPY, with a higher dividend yield. Fundamentally it may be overvalued, but then so may well be SPY. So I think it's a reasonable stock to consider given the relative merits of AMGN versus the market as a whole, bond market yields, etc.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

With the successful flotation of its hematology subsidiary, now trading as Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV), BIIB is going to report a first quarter that partially incorporates the results of BIVV. So there will certainly be some adjusted numbers presented that in this case would be fully appropriate.

BIIB had a nice series of wins for Tecfidera in the patent arena, and I do not see a strong bear case for this name; but as discussed, I'd need to see a lot more than I expect to be persuaded to get bullish on BIIB either. That makes me pretty darn neutral on it.

With growing competition for Tecfidera, I remain fairly optimistic for its success. I view it as the easiest to use and safest of the oral agents, so one of the key points I'll be watching is whether unit growth is present, even to a small degree; and pricing flexibility in the US or lack of such. The ongoing launch of the IV biologic agent Ocrevus from Genentech, a Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary, at an allegedly competitive price versus Tecfidera may receive some discussion.

I'm also going to have my antennae listening closely to see whether BIIB is working on a once-daily version of Tecfidera. This was hinted at in 2015 by a senior executive as he had one foot out the door.

The broader topic I and the Street will be watching is the overall performance, both operational and on the conference call, of the new BIIB team. There has been a substantial change in management since 2015, both at the CEO level and at the VP level. I liked the cut of the new team's jib at the last conference call. While I'm not long BIIB anymore, as I look at it as a trading stock given its lack of dividend and uncertain prospects for its pipeline, I'd like to see it return to organic growth, and great management may be needed to achieve that.

Finally, the major pipeline asset of aducanumab for Alzheimer's has been buffeted by a series of negative pipeline efforts from competing products. The most recent Phase 3 failure was described by FierceBiotech in February this way (my bolded emphasis added):

Merck halts Alzheimer's phase 3 after interim data analysis Merck (NYSE:MRK) has halted a phase 2/3 Alzheimer's disease trial after an interim analysis found it was destined to fail. The failure of the BACE inhibitor to move the needle in the trial of 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's dented Merck's stock price after hours and dealt another blow to the amyloid hypothesis.

Aducanumab is based on that amyloid hypothesis.

That article was not finished reminding readers, who are all sophisticated to begin with, of the potential importance of this failure; it went on to separately say:

The data deal another blow to the amyloid hypothesis. Verubecestat, like other BACE inhibitors, was designed to improve outcomes in Alzheimer's patients by disrupting the production of the amyloid beta protein. The approach was seen as offering a lifeline to the amyloid hypothesis after drugs designed to clear away existing amyloid proteins failed in the clinic.

As if there were any doubt that the article was thinking of BIIB and other Alzheimer's-focused companies, it then continued on, saying:

Back in 2013, Merck VP of Neuroscience Darryle Schoepp framed the verubecestat phase 3 trials as putting the question of whether the amyloid approach is effective to bed once and for all. "Now we can get an answer on the amyloid hypothesis," Schoepp told Bloomberg. "We will have the data that will tell one way or the other [whether slashing amyloid levels will slow the disease itself]." Schoepp's bullishness about the definitive nature of the phase 3 program was supported by data showing verubecestat cut amyloid by up to 90%.

I hope this is clear to the non-technical reader of this article: aducanumab is in my view a high-risk pipeline compound. That's the other reason beyond the lack of dividend that I view BIIB as a trading stock. Why any company would want to acquire it at a big premium is beyond me right now.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Of all the Big Pharma stocks I follow, which privately is almost all of them, though I do not find it productive to write about them all, BMY made the most striking improvement. From what I viewed as a disaster zone going back to the 1998-9 period, which became apparent to the investing public shortly thereafter, BMY pursued a pipeline effort via internal drug discovery and acquisitions that made it a powerhouse. The two areas of biggest success were with Eliquis, to replace Coumadin as an oral anticoagulant, and of course, immuno-oncology, first with Yervoy and then Opdivo.

BMY recently settled a patent suit with MRK on favorable terms, receiving a large lump-sum payment and ongoing royalties.

Despite that, at $53, Mr. Market has mostly seen things my cautious way, the posture I've taken since beginning to write about BMY about a year ago when it was above $70 and rising. I'm neutral on BMY, do not own it, and do not have enough visibility on either Opdivo's future or the company's pipeline to be interested in buying this name.

I would think that the conference call is going to be almost all about the immuno-oncology part of BMY. There is a large program going on centered on Opdivo.

Nonetheless, I am looking to Tecentriq from Genentech, and other drugs in this PD-1/PD-L1 space, as the potential biggest winners in this space, which I believe is ripe for anti-inflationary pricing strategies from insurers all over the globe.

Concluding thoughts

The large-cap biotech space (NASDAQ:IBB) strangely sells at a discount to the market multiple. This includes high-quality companies such as ABBV, AMGN and BMY. As I complete this article around 11 AM Tuesday, the average TTM GAAP P/E of these three powerful, well-financed names is slightly below 18X. That's with SPY at 24.7X or so. In other words, a 25+% discount to the market, with leadership positions in what I view as a secular growth area.

With the markets roiling around on Tuesday on geopolitical issues, unfortunately my "lower for longer" view on interest rates is looking better - though for the "wrong" reason as of now (the "right" reason being technology-driven "good deflation"). Whatever the cause, investors ultimately have the choice to receive 3-4% dividend payouts (or thereabouts) or less than that from fixed income from either Treasuries, or somewhat higher than that (but not a lot higher) from high-grade corporate bonds.

I think that the five names discussed herein have a lot to offer investors who may range from conservative to aggressive, from income-oriented to appreciation-oriented, and that relative to SPY, they have substantial investment value. All that said, that's just my opinion, not investment advice.

In Part 2, I plan to review biotechs beginning with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), continuing down the list, and providing additional commentary on the group as a whole from both a technical and fundamental standpoint; and with some comments on Big Pharma versus specialty biotechs.

Thanks for reading. Good luck to all, and I look forward to any comments you would care to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, ALXN, ABBV, CELG, RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.