Occidental Petroleum - Tradable Stock

When the market is stuck in a boring range, it is time to look at some tradable stocks. One company, which caught my eye is Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY). Here is a brief description of the company from Credit Suisse:

Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The OxyChem segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The midstream and marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide (CO2) and power. The Company also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity. Additionally, the midstream and marketing segment invests in entities that conduct similar activities. Occidental's domestic upstream oil and gas operations are located in New Mexico and Texas. Its international operations are located in Bolivia, Colombia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The chart below is a definition of "a tradable stock." This is the chart of OXY over the last 8 years. You don't have to be a technical analysis expert to see an almost perfect range. As you can see, every time the stock dropped to the low 60s/high 50s, it represented buying opportunities. At the same time, any rally to the high 70s and 80s were consistently sold. Note that the stock is currently trading at 63.50 (low part of the multi-year range) with technical indicators like MACD and RSI approaching oversold levels.

OXY is part of a popular energy sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), which has been the worst-performing sector so far this year. That certainly contributed to Occidental's underperformance. However, XLE is beginning to stabilize, which is a bottoming process, in my opinion.

Following a series of divestitures, as of December 2016, OXY had a net debt-to-capital ratio of just 24%, well below the 34% peer average. In October, OXY noted that it had completely exited its former position in Bahrain, and took charges in the third quarter for the unwinding of its positions in Libya and Iraq as well.

While OXY still has overseas prospects, I view its growing U.S. unconventional oil presence as a primary catalyst going forward. Especially, OXY has been able to reduce its total cost per barrel and some of its U.S. acreage has been a major factor, in my view. At $63.50, OXY offers a dividend yield of nearly 5%, which is one of the highest among large US oil producers.

Note that target price consensus is 75. The lowest one is 62, which is pretty much where the stock is trading at the moment. The 75 level represents the latest high from September 2016, which is also located right in the middle of the 8-year trading range. Recent upgrades by Credit Suisse and Bank of America to Outperform is also a positive development for the future stock move. At this point, I agree with the consensus target of 75 per share. Risks to this opinion and target price include unexpected political or regulatory upheaval in key international regions, and a significant drop in crude oil or natural gas prices.

The above analysis indicates that the stock will continue trading in the noted range. The best approach to take advantage of this situation is through buying calls, which happen to be very inexpensive. November calls are trading at 23 IV (Implied Volatility).

Here is my trade: Buying NOVEMBER 2017 60 Strike Calls for around 6.00. Essentially, we have 7 months for the stock to move to 75-ish (our target), which means we are risking 6 to make 9 (75 - 60 = 15). I believe in this case, it is better to own calls vs. stock, simply because we don't have to worry about short-term declines, while giving us plenty of time.