Quinpario Is A Ridiculously Cheap Stock

Quinpario’s growth prospects are at least equal to peers but it enjoys superior margins that will be even greater once the integration of its two target companies is completed.

Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:QPAC) represents one really cheap stock and arguably could rise over 50% in the next 12 months. As a SPAC, Quinpario gives investors the opportunity to own a company it is acquiring at 7.3 times 2017 cash flow, a 25-35% discount to peers who trade at 10-11 times. Despite the low multiple, the soon-to-be-acquired company's cash flow margins are superior to peers. Catalysts to recognize its intrinsic value are imminent over the next several months once the acquisition closes and synergies are realized. Expected analyst coverage from major Wall Street banks will highlight this underfollowed powerhouse in the BPO sector and generate alpha for shareholders.

Current company is a SPAC:

Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 is a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company). A SPAC is essentially a publicly traded holding company with no assets or liabilities other than cash. They are temporary shells because they have no operations, only the cash raised from when they first sell their stock in their IPO. They are designed for the purpose of seeking to acquire a private company with actual operations (the target) using the cash from the IPO. That is why some refer to SPACs as blank-check companies. It is similar to a private equity investment but it has the advantage of allowing the public (you and me) to participate with the liquidity benefits of trading on a public exchange.

Typically, they are sold to the public for $10 per unit consisting of 1 share plus a warrant (or a fraction of a warrant). The cash raised is held in a trust to be used as currency for the future acquisition. Generally speaking, these SPACs have 18-24 months to consummate an acquisition (searching, screening target-candidates, conducting due diligence, negotiating terms, fulfilling SEC filing requirements, and closing the transaction). If a current shareholder does not wish to become a shareholder of the target company, they can choose to receive their pro rata share of the cash in the trust, typically $10 assuming they owned the stock as of the proxy statement record date. In addition, if a SPAC fails to complete an acquisition within the deadline specified in the prospectus, the trust is automatically liquidated and the cash is distributed to all shareholders. Note warrants are worthless in the event of a failed acquisition and receive no proceeds from the trust. Recent successful SPACs that come to mind include Silver Run Acquisition (former ticker: SRAQ) which acquired Centennial Resource Development (current ticker: CDEV) and Gores Holdings (former ticker: GRSH) which acquired Hostess Brands (current ticker: TWNK).

Quinpario's deadline to complete an acquisition was January 19, 2017, but given it did not identify its target until just days before its deadline, shareholders granted the company an extension to July 24th, 2017. (At that time, shareholders had the opportunity to cash out at $10 per share; about a third of holders did just that). It provided details on its target on February 21, 2017, which turns out to really be two targets, in an effort to combine two private companies into one public company.

Acquisition Targets:

Quinpario is set to acquire and combine two companies: SourceHOV and Novitex. They are providers of "end-to-end cloud-enabled solutions to the document outsourcing industry." In a nutshell, the combination, to be called Exela Technologies, will create one of the largest BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) companies. Exela will be an instant leading business franchise with 23,500 employees and a stable recurring revenue base from over 3,500 blue chip customers in 55 countries with 60% in the fortune 100. It will serve the largest financial services organizations, insurance payers, healthcare providers, law firms, government agencies, and commercial enterprises. It is worth noting that current ownership (HandsOn Global Management and Apollo Global Management, LLC) is not selling out; it is retaining its stakes beyond the closing date, which is expected in June.

The combined company, Exela, will provide TPS ("Transaction Processing Solutions") and EIM ("Enterprise Information Management") solutions. This includes things like electronic bill payments, managing and processing accounts receivables and payables, data capture, digitization services, contract management, legal claims administration, product recalls, medical coding, loan origination and servicing, mobile banking and payments, mass-production printing, digital mailroom, back-office support, and so forth. A couple of examples in plain English may shed some light on this mumbo jumbo. For example, SourceHOV scans and stores thousands of files for a real estate firm (e.g., rental applications, tenant checks, repair status, bill payments, etc.) and allows for seamless access of such information "in the cloud". Novitex handles and consolidates "in the cloud" all mailroom activity, scanning, supplies and records management, etc. for a law firm with 150 offices spread across the US. The bottom line is they make businesses more efficient and productive handling documents in every industry imaginable. This is something in ever greater demand in this information-centric, data-driven, over-regulated world.

Opportunity:

First, there is the opportunity to expand margins. Management expects anywhere from $37 million to $70 million in annual savings from eliminating the overlapping structural costs of SourceHOV and Novitex within a year. Second, it sees significant opportunity to increase capacity utilization in its "mega centers" to improve its financial performance with existing assets. Third, it expects to cross-sell SourceHOV's services to Novitex customers and eliminate the need to deal with multiple vendors. Fourth, its newly minted public company status will help its brand recognition to drive incremental customer penetration. Being a public company will also facilitate its strategy of pursuing accretive "tuck-in" acquisitions. Fifth, the secular trend to outsource and digitize (go paperless) continues to be a tailwind for the entire industry. Lastly, and most important, at current prices, the combined company via Quinpario is cheap compared to publicly traded peers. This discount should close over the next several months.

Valuation:

Pro forma, Exela will have 144.3 million shares which are currently trading at roughly $10/share, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,443 million. It will also start off with about $1,360 million of debt, net of cash, on the balance sheet. As a result, the EV (enterprise value or market capitalization + debt - cash) is about $2.8 billion. For 2017, it expects to generate roughly $385 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) giving it an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3 times. Also, there will be 35 million public warrants outstanding that were issued as part of the SPAC unit IPO. Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the SPAC founders are forfeiting all of their 18 million private warrants. What is important is the warrants do not have an effect on the valuation multiple (at current prices) since any dilution would be offset by the cash proceeds from their exercise. (Two warrants can be exchanged for 1 share for $11.5 per share).

In comparison, Exela's competitors trade at EV/EBITDA multiples of 7.6 times to 12.7 times. According to management, the median peer multiple is 9.8 and the "core peer" multiple is 11. If Quinpario were to simply trade at the industry median multiple of 9.8, the stock would trade at $16 per share (including warrant dilution). At the "core peer" multiple, it would trade at about $19 per share! Some of the peers I came across are listed in the table below with their multiples:

Name Ticker EV/EBITDA Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 12.4 ExlService Holdings EXLS 11.3 Genpact Limited G 11.8 WNS Holdings Ltd. WNS 10.3 HMS Holdings Corporation HMSY 12.7 Quinpario (Exela Tech) QPAC 7.3

One could easily argue Quinpario deserves a multiple that is higher than the industry average. The combined company enjoys above industry average EBITDA margins of 25%. Further, from a shareholder perspective, perhaps nothing is more important than "free cash flow yield" (EBITDA less interest expense, taxes, and capital expenditures as a percentage of market capitalization). Its free cash flow yield is in excess of 12%, again superior to peers. All this while management asserts it will grow at a faster pace than the rest of the industry.

Catalyst:

This stock is on nobody's radar. The company is not undergoing the full fanfare of a formal IPO. Instead, it is reaching the public markets via a SPAC structure. Although Quinpario has been a publicly traded entity for two years, the acquisition target was identified only a few weeks ago. Current holders are the usual suspects of SPAC players who purchase the stock for its yield properties, the "yield to trust liquidation". They are "risk-arb" or "merger-arb" funds who have no desire to hold the stock beyond the acquisition close. They couldn't care less about the fundamental value of the target. It could be the cheapest stock in the world and they will still blindly cash out. They purchased the stock at a discount to the cash held in the trust and are happy to make 2% or 3% yields for effectively short-term paper; remember, these trusts typically get liquidated 18-24 months from their issue. However, once the acquisition closes and Quinpario transforms from a SPAC to a full-fledged BPO company, there will be a shift in the shareholder base. These SPAC players are out and get replaced by traditional, fundamental value investors. This transition of the shareholder base typically takes a few months, and it is during this transition, if not before, that the opportunity presents itself. The large swath of fundamental value funds will "discover" the name over time, and this will drive the stock higher and closer to its intrinsic value.

Given the billion dollar plus EV and diverse 3,500 blue-chip customer base, analyst coverage, which is currently absent, will begin after the acquisition closes. As one of the larger SPAC deals, Quinpario was sponsored by heavy hitter investment banks Deutsche Bank and Cantor Fitzgerald, which will no doubt initiate coverage with a "buy" or "overweight" rating. Thereafter, their promotion of the stock should serve to at least narrow the discount if not close it.

Risks:

There are always risks. Among them is the possibility that the acquisition is not consummated. This is possible but not probable based on historical SPAC experience. More importantly, should the acquisition fail, the SPAC structure entitles stockholders to their pro rata share of the cash held in trust, i.e., $10 per share. So with the stock trading around $10, there is no downside (for now)!

However, if and when the acquisition closes, other risks come into play. For instance, the integration of SourceHOV and Novitex may yield less synergy or take more time than expected. Offsetting this risk is the fact that they already have high margins which have yet to be recognized by the market. Additionally, Wall Street may choose not to "cover" the stock leaving Quinpario (soon to be called Exela) to languish as an underfollowed name. I'm not sure why it would do this as it would represent a lost opportunity for future investment banking business. Even so, a buy-side, activist investor would eventually come along to close the valuation discount. Another risk is investor sentiment on the entire BPO industry could sour leading to a contraction in multiples although the current multiples seem reasonable compared to other richly priced sectors. One could hedge this risk by selling short a competitor if desired.

Lastly, the overall stock market could always crash and send the value of all stocks down making a comparative analysis to peers less relevant. But if you consider the trend your friend, the market hasn't fallen in eight years! Most of the conditions for a bear market are simply not present. Stocks do appear "fully priced" but not rich enough to endanger this eight-year rally, at least not yet. Money still remains virtually free as the Fed (Federal Open Market Committee) is loathe to raise rates or shrink its balance sheet beyond a snail's pace assuming it has no political agenda. So I consider a large, sustained general market fall an unlikely event absent a "black swan". In any case, this risk could also be hedged if desired by selling short a competitor.

As for the warrants (ticker: QPACW), those are highly speculative right now. As mentioned above, warrant holders risk losing 100% of their investment if the acquisition fails. They do not take part in any trust liquidation. So caveat emptor on that front.

Summary:

If you are seeking alpha, Quinpario fits the bill. It is cheap and could increase more than 50% over the next several months. It trades at a significant discount to the multiple of peers yet has better margins and at least the equivalent growth prospects. For now, it remains undiscovered, but soon, value investors will take notice of this name within the BPO sector once the acquisition closes. Expected synergies from the merger will drive margin growth further, and the initiation of analyst coverage will serve as a catalyst to highlight this company and allow you to achieve alpha!

Disclosure: I am/we are long QPAC, QPACW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: Ventura Capital Partners, LLC, is a small multi-strategy hedge fund investing on behalf of a handful of individual investors (family and friends) and is long Quinpario stock and warrants.