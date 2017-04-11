Cautious Tesla Bull Turning Sour

I wrote an article on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in December that was cautiously bullish. Back then the stock was trading at $190 per share. Right now the shares are at over $310. After writing the article a reader sent me the following messages:

If i can resurrect from death, id be Jesus ... I'm joking but come on with shares are not expensive, you know there is a middle age white guy somewhere reading that article and is going to drop his 75k into Tesla.

Well my advice to this hypothetical middle aged white guy and his $75k is to sell and take your $47k profit! I will briefly explain why.

Valuation looks rich right now

I made the following argument on what the financials could look like in 2019 and 2020 in my last article:

Let's say Tesla sells 500,000 cars, 80% of which Model 3 and 20% Model S/X by 2019. I assume an ASP of $50,000 and gross margins of 30% (27% as of last quarter). This means gross profit of $7.5 billion. Current opex is $2.2 billion. And is growing slower than gross profit at 32% last quarter. I assume this will grow by 25% going forward. So that would mean those costs would be $4.3 billion by 2019. Operating profit would be $3.2 billion.

So basically this would imply revenue of about $24 billion and operating profit margins of about 13%. Now this assumes that they get battery costs (a major cost component of the Model 3) to around $100 per MWH. Which would be huge for the electric car industry in general. Also this bull scenario would imply 13% operating profit margins with a mass market car, which is unprecedented. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has 15% margins and they are the envy of automakers. Even Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has lower EBIT margins of a little over 10%, and their customers tend to not be very sensitive to price. And the whole selling point of the Model 3 is an affordable electric car. Companies that focus more on mass market cars like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) have operating profit margins in the range of 3%-5%.

As for the valuation, Tesla is currently losing money. But taking my above 2019 estimate, Tesla is trading at 17x 2019 EV/EBIT if everything happens according to plan. Which is a pretty big if. This is a pretty rich valuation considering that BMW is trading at about 14x 2016 EV/EBIT and Ferrari is trading at 25x 2016 EV/EBIT.

Tesla has not proven yet they can actually produce 500k cars and actually bring those battery costs down as much as they claim. But the market seems to price in a high probability that they can. The market also seems to think that they can maintain 13% operating margins on this, which I think is unlikely.

What will stop other car brands from reverse engineering this and coming with their own electric cars starting a price war bringing down margins? What will stop them from throwing a few billion dollars at their own Gigafactories? Does Tesla really have that much pricing power? Another advantage that incumbent car makers have is experience. Going by this article it seems the Model S still has a lot of bugs and problems due to Tesla's inexperience with manufacturing.

A lack of focus

Then there was this weird news message. Musk invested in a company linking brains with computers. How is this related to electric cars? Is Musk all of a sudden an expert on neuroscience as well now? Generally it is a red flag to me if the CEO of a company gets involved in too many things at once, especially if they look like vanity projects. The economist also has doubts and had this to say in the second latest issue:

Most neuroscientists would, it must be acknowledged, regard all this as heroically optimistic. In a review of the field, published in January in Nature Reviews Materials, Polina Anikeeva and her colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) wrote that, although Moore's Law and the miniaturisation of electronics have brought devices down to a size where their insertion into the brain can be considered, big challenges lie ahead. The brain's complexity, and researchers' present lack of understanding of how that organ's component cells work together to do what they do, makes designing interfaces between brain and machine hard. But, even were it simple in principle, the rigid, silicon-based tools of modern computing do not mesh easily with the squishy soft-tissue of biology. Implants often generate scars around themselves. And the surgery needed to put them in place carries risks of its own.

It honestly sounds like he is trying to distract investors here from something. Is this like the Hyperloop again? Which was another somewhat absurd sidetrack. And then there was of course the Boring company. Shouldn't he be busy enough trying to get the Gigafactory up and running?

To illustrate why these distractions are a problem, consider what Bill Gates and Warren Buffett said when asked how they were so successful:

When Bill Gates first met Warren Buffett, their host at dinner, Gates' mother, asked everyone around the table to identify what they believed was the single most important factor in their success through life. Gates and Buffett gave the same one-word answer: "Focus."

That sure seems to be lacking here with Musk.

Conclusion

What could change my mind here is if they actually execute and show a profit several years in a row. This would mean they have a proof of concept with their Gigafactories, and this would probably mean they could ramp up production over the next decade. I think the demand for Tesla is there, and a rising tide will lift all boats if battery costs really go into the $100/KWH range. So once they have their first Gigafactory up and running with 10%-plus profit margins, they will probably be able to quickly build a few more and then $300 per share could actually look cheap.

But in the meantime I would suggest any Tesla longs to take their profit and run. There will probably be a more appropriate time at some point to get back in.