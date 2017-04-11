Alaska Air Is Overvalued And About To Enter A Decline

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is an airline company that has recently expanded via a large acquisition. In my opinion, that acquisition was ill-timed and strategically poor. The company overpaid for the acquisition of Virgin America, which they completed with cash (leveraging their balance sheet) at a cyclical high. Combined with other macro factors that make it a poor time to invest in airlines, the company is a high conviction short.

Pre-Merger Operations

The company operates air service, with a strong focus on the West Coast, with a home base in Seattle. They run two airlines, under the Alaska and Horizon names, with Horizon operating regional aircraft under contract for Alaska. The company operates primarily as a legacy style airline, with first class seating, hub and spoke operations, a mileage-based frequent flier program, and airport lounges. That being said, their costs are quite a bit lower than their legacy competition, which has let them be rather consistently profitable. That being said, the company has just recently taken an action that will raise both their costs and their debt levels by purchasing Virgin America.

Acquisition Summary

The Virgin America deal was done at $57 per share, paid all in cash. This was close to double the undisturbed price of Virgin America shares, which was in the low $30s. That piece of information alone suggests that Alaska paid up for their expected synergies. The companies have network overlap, especially in California where they both operate. On the other hand, they have no fleet overlap at all, with Virgin America flying the Airbus A320 line, while Alaska flies Boeing 737s. That difference in airplane type means there will be very little synergy in the maintenance divisions, as stores of spare parts for both will need to be kept, and mechanics will need to either be separate groups or trained on both types of aircraft. Maintenance costs may actually rise if they fly both types of aircraft across the network, as they will need to keep parts and trained mechanics in more places. Given they have stated they plan to optimize the use of planes across the network, I would expect to see some of their maintenance bases have twice as many spare parts in inventory going forward.

It is also worth noting that Virgin America's earnings were declining prior to the close of the acquisition. The airline industry has a unique payscale, where employees at the beginning of their career make much less than those with seniority. While that is true to some degree in most jobs, a Virgin America first officer earns twice the rate of pay in year 4 as they do in year 1 of their employment. This gives young airlines an advantage, as all their employees are at the cheap end of the scale, but they lose it over time. Virgin America is starting to age out of their initial cheap years, with labor costs up 14% in their last three independent quarters compared to revenue up 8.5%.

What is the opposite of Synergy for $100?

In the investor presentation to sell the deal to shareholders, the company estimated $175 MM of revenue synergies, largely from cross-selling to corporate clients and from the combined network being more attractive. They also suggested $50 MM in cost synergies. In their recent investor day, they upped their estimates to $240 MM of revenue synergies and $60 MM of cost synergies. I will give them credit for achieving the higher number in my valuation.

However, the presentation was unsurprisingly quiet on the extra costs that will be added to the business as a result of the merger. The biggest item here will be increased labour costs at Virgin America. That airline has not been consistently profitable, generating huge net operating losses over their lifetime (when they're making money, you know it's a cycle top) and that has impacted the ability of their staff to negotiate wage gains. As Alaska has been profitable, their staff are higher paid. The company is targeting Q1 2018 for merging the airlines on to a single operating certificate, which will mean a single pay scale for all staff, at the former Alaska wages.

Source: Author Created with Data from Airlinepilotcentral.com

As you can see from the chart above, pilots earn more money per hour at Alaska than they do at Virgin America. Depending on where they are on the payscale, pilots will be getting between a 5% and 14% raise, with the average likely to be slightly over a 10% bump. Similar raises will generally be in store for the majority of Virgin America staff, and they will also be eligible to participate in the Alaska profit sharing plan. Neglecting the profit sharing plan, it seems reasonable to assume Virgin's labor costs will rise by 10%. That would have been a $24.5 MM cost increase in the first 9 months of 2016 (Virgin's final independent financials), which is a 23% reduction in their net income. I will annualize the cost inflation for a $33 MM cost increase going forward.

Of course, that isn't the end of the bad news for investors on the labor side. Captain Chris Notaro, the head of pilot union's Master Executive Council, had this to say, "I have every confidence that this pilot group will be resolute and united in pursuit of our goals and a contract that places our combined group on par with our industry peers." That sounds very reasonable (and I believe the Alaska staff are hardworking professionals who deserve their pay) but it is worth noting that their industry peers have pay structures much higher than Alaska. In fact, pilots at Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) make between 20% and 63% more than Alaska pilots (comparing the pay scales for the same equipment Alaska flies), with an average disparity of 33%. Given the record profits Alaska has been earning, I would expect to see the graphs showing the high returns on capital from their investor presentation in the union's slide deck when the contract becomes amendable a year from now in March 2018.

In the recent annual report, they guided to a 30-35% increase in wages and benefit costs in 2017, three-quarters driven by the Virgin America acquisition. If that number were to go up another 20% in 2018 driven by the pilots (and then the other groups) achieving closer to parity in wages, that would add $366 MM in costs. I will include half of the $366 MM in my base case, all of it in my aggressive case, and assume labor keeps the same contracts in my conservative case.

This increase in costs to labor brings me to my next point, a discussion of industry conditions and cyclicality.

Macro Conditions

The long-term issue with the airline industry has been the cyclicality. Whenever the industry is able to earn a reasonable return on capital (and they are probably over-earning right now) the gains are competed away by new capacity from existing airlines, new entrants attracted to the sector, and suppliers and employees agitating for a bigger piece of the pie. The sector is also susceptible to outside macro forces, with everything from 9/11 to SARs to the global financial crisis sending it for a loop. Meanwhile, the high sensitivity to oil prices means that if the economy gets too hot and oil prices rise they get hurt on the cost side.

The current macro situation is a bit of a goldilocks situation for airlines. The price of oil has been in a multi-year technology induced trough, keeping fuel costs down. The current labor contracts across the industry were mostly negotiated during or after the great recession, keeping costs low on that side as well. The capacity reductions during the great recession are also helping to keep pricing higher.

However, new labor contracts will be coming up for Alaska as mentioned, and low interest rates and high fares are enticing high orders of new airplanes across the industry. While I don't pretend to be an oil price forecasting guru, the price of oil was under $40 in Q1 of last year, and is over $50 now. The average WTI oil price in 2016 was $43.33 compared to a current futures curve for the remainder of the year of $51, slightly lower than the January and February averages. Thus, an 18% increase in the company's fuel bill can be expected.

To estimate the impact of that on their financials, I added together Alaska's $831 MM fuel bill with the (annualized from the first three quarters) $290 MM from Virgin American. An 18% increase over those values adds $202 MM to the company's cost structure in 2017.

The company has call options capping their upside exposure on a portion of their fuel bill in the low $60s, which will partially shield them from further increases in the price of oil. That being said, I don't have the ability to predict oil prices (although it seems like there is probably more potential for an upward move than a downward one), so I will only use the current strip price in my forecasts.

Sources of Savings

In a quest for intellectual honest (and to avoid losing money) I always attempt to find disconfirming information for an investment thesis. This is especially critical on a short thesis, due to the potential for uncapped losses. There are two advantages to the merger that I did not see included in management's estimate of synergies. The first is that Virgin America was paying a licensing fee for the use of the Virgin name. That will save the combined company $8 MM per year, if they can get out of it. For my aggressive case, I will assume Richard Branson wins the inevitable lawsuit and gets them to keep paying (or the commuted value of the payments), while for my other cases I will assume that they don't pay and that it isn't already included in their estimates.

The second is the tax benefits Alaska will get from using the NOLs. Virgin America has over $600 MM in net operating losses from their years of losing money, which the combined carrier will be able to use to offset taxes. Because the ownership of Virgin America has changed hands a few times now (its IPO, a restructuring, and now the sale to Alaska) they are limited to how much of the losses they can use in a year. However, this isn't a permanent benefit, and is a smaller savings than their $400 MM estimate for one-time merger costs. To be conservative, say the tax savings offset the one-time costs, although they will be smaller and occur over a longer period of time.

I will include the $8 MM licensing savings in my valuation in my base and conservative cases, and assume Richard Branson keeps getting paid at current rates in my aggressive case.

Debt

As part of the acquisition, the combined entity took on $2 billion in new debt. This money is very cheap, as the market for airline financing is buoyant right now, and interest rates are low. At their weighted average interest rate of 2.37% this will add $47 MM in annual interest payments. I will deduct these from all my valuation cases, and note that the increased debt reduces financial flexibility in the future.

Loss of Delta Partnership

The company is also ending their codeshare partnership with Delta Air Lines (DAL), as a result of the merger. The partnership has gotten smaller in recent years as Delta has added more and more of their own flights out of Seattle. That being said, even if the direct loss of revenue isn't dramatic, it does harm the company's competitive position going forward in two important ways. This loss will significantly offset the revenue synergies the company is planning on achieving.

The first is the damage to their Mileage Plan frequent flier program. Always the key arrow in the quiver for any airline looking to attract higher spending business fliers, attracting quality members is key for the company's ability to sell higher cost tickets (either in premium cabins or at the last minute). Because fliers will no longer be able to earn points on Delta flights, there will be some who switch loyalties to either Delta directly, or some other airline that better meets their needs. When they were announcing this change, they felt the need to make some of the other aspects of their program more attractive (award chart, primarily) in ways that will make it more expensive to run over time. That being said, you can still read about frequent fliers discussing whether to stay or not post-Delta here. The loss of the partnership isn't until May, so the damage probably isn't in the current results.

The existing revenue from the Delta codeshare is disclosed as 1% of Alaska's revenue in 2016. They will likely lose a material portion of this revenue, as Delta funnels their passengers to the same destinations in other ways. Although they will be able to then sell those seats to someone else (presumably at a lower price, or why did they keep the Delta partnership for so long), that will likely be offset by the loss of Delta usage for the frequent fliers. The loss of even some of their frequent fliers is likely to make a 1% revenue loss conservative. That is a $50 MM hit to the company's bottom line, as the costs of running their network are almost entirely fixed.

The second (and likely bigger) reason this is terrible news is that Delta is coming for Seattle. The network carrier is multiple times larger than Alaska, and has the resources to sustain a bruising competitive war should it want to. The old Northwest had the reputation for viciously defending their markets, and Delta appears to often do the same. Now, the larger airline has been building Seattle for years. Initially, they added mostly international flights, using Alaska Air for domestic feed traffic. That benefited both carriers, but now Delta has been adding domestic feed to markets that were formerly Alaska monopolies. That has the effect of pushing down prices on the local routes where Alaska was formerly earning large profits, while Delta can at least partially fill their planes with passengers transiting Seattle to their many international destinations. A map of Delta's routes from Seattle appears below.

Source: Delta Flightmaps Tool

It is worth noting that this extra competition is just coming on-line, with 7 new routes added in January alone, and three daily non-stops to Chicago announced this month.

The company has suggested they should get revenue synergies by becoming more relevant to business travelers in their core markets, but losing the Delta code share makes them less relevant in Seattle going forward, and new Delta flights make Delta more relevant for Seattle business travelers. It seems reasonable to expect that they will lose customers to Delta in Seattle during this transition, which I expect to offset the revenue synergies they will gain from combining the two networks in California.

These adds to Seattle are in markets that have been monopoly markets by Alaska air, which permits them to charge higher fares on those routes. They will lose this ability once Delta starts, so their average revenue per seat will decrease. A great example of that is the new Delta flight from Redmond, Oregon, to Seattle. It starts on June 12th. Prior to the start of the flight, prices are consistently $239. After the start of the Delta flight, prices are down to $187. The change is dramatic and obvious from a flight calendar.

Source: Google.com/Flights Accessed April 10th, 2017

Similar pricing phenomena can be observed on the remainder of the routes where Alaska is now subject to competition. I evaluated the new routes to Raleigh, Nashville, and Austin as well as Redmond, and on randomly selected days which were the same days of the week 1 month apart, they averaged 33.9% lower prices. These were the only new flights that haven't yet started.

Additionally, in the most recent 10-K, Alaska disclosed that they expect "competitive capacity overlap with all carriers to increase by more than 5%." Assuming this loss of monopoly routes affects 5% of legacy Alaska revenue, means it would affect $250 MM in revenue. Assuming they lose 33.9% of that revenue suggests an additional $84.8 MM loss. Note that this assumes Alaska captures the same number of passengers just at lower fares, which is what I will use for my base case. For my aggressive case, I will assume they also lose $84.8 MM from lower load factors on the affected flights.

As an example, it appears Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is also adding competitive pressures to the west coast markets. Recent schedule additions include a material amount of new flights from San Diego, as well as 3 daily flights from San Francisco to Portland, both of which are key markets for the new Alaska. That competitive pressure from another airline takes me to my next point.

Competitive Situation

The airline industry is one that is fiercely competitive. The combination of the high fixed costs, zero marginal costs for extra seats, and the fact that the major assets are entirely portable means that any route that starts earning above normal profits quickly attracts extra competition. There is also very little capacity restraint, as Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), and all of the various aircraft lessors are always willing to supply additional aircraft.

In my opinion, there are only three potential sources of competitive advantage that an airline can have. The first is a reason that customers would choose you over the competition even if the price wasn't the same. Generally speaking, frequent flier plans and schedule dominance are how an airline would achieve that. But we've just seen that Alaska has lost value in their frequent flier program by losing Delta earning and redemption options. Additionally, they are losing dominance that they previously had in Seattle to Delta, so while they will add new customers and routes with the acquisition, they are giving up high profit customers to do so. Also, Virgin America's customers were loyal to that airline for some of their high touch service and quirky perks, factors that may not continue when that brand is folded into Alaska.

The next way an airline can have a competitive advantage is through fixed assets that aren't replicable that shield it from competition. The biggest example of that is gate or route authorities in constrained markets. There are a number of desirable airports that have their capacity constrained either by geography or politics, and the right to operate in those airports can confer extraordinary profits. Alaska has acquired some of these assets in the Virgin deal, and I believe their estimate of using these assets more efficiently is in large part responsible for the bump in their revenue synergy estimate.

The final source of potential competitive advantage for an airline is lower costs. Some of the largest and most profitable airline enterprises have been built on the back of structurally lower costs (Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), for example). Alaska is voluntarily giving up a portion of this competitive advantage by taking on another fleet type and exposing themselves to higher labor costs. I would suggest this competitive advantage has historically been a big part of Alaska's success, as they have had legacy style product and RASM [Revenue per Average Seat Mile], without the legacy level cost structure.

Valuation of Combined Entity

In my opinion, an Alaska short is an asymmetric opportunity. I believe this is true because some of the qualitative factors that are working against them are negatively correlated with each other. For example, the macro environment has been very strong (low oil, high passenger demand). That is unlikely to continue, which on its own is a significant potential catalyst. On the other hand, if the macro conditions continue, earnings would likely continue to be strong, but the unions become even more likely to demand significant wage increases. Thus, the go forward situation becomes a bit of a no-win scenario for the company. Similarly, if the economy remains strong, while that would be good for passenger demand, interest rates on their new (much higher) debt load are likely to increase.

The table below shows my estimate of go forward earnings for the company. I believe this estimate to be relatively conservative, as it takes the 2016 (for Alaska) and TTM to Q3 2016 (for Virgin America) earnings as the baseline, which were excellent industry conditions.

I have valued the company using a 12X earnings multiple. Morningstar has the industry average at 11X, so I went a bit higher (in all of my cases) for conservatism. In each case, I added their full synergy estimate, and assumed they would save the licensing fee going forward in the base case and conservative case. In my aggressive case (best case for shorts) I assumed Richard Branson & Co would prevail and Alaska would continue paying the fee.

For labor, I assumed in my conservative case only that Virgin staff would get Alaska pay, under the base case I assumed 10% raises for everyone, and under the aggressive case 20% raises. Even 20% raises would still have the pilots paid materially less than other mainline carriers, so that doesn't seem out of line. I added the actual interest on the new debt in all cases, and my estimate of fuel increases is based on recent strip pricing compared to last year in all cases. For competitive effects, I took no deduction in the conservative case (effectively assuming all those new Delta flights from their hub won't hurt Alaska at all), while I assumed the loss of direct Delta codeshare revenue and scaled down the new competitive revenues by the fare difference for the base case. For the aggressive case, I also assumed losses from lower load factors on their newly competitive routes.

Source: Author's Analysis from SEC Filings and Company Estimates

The $63.05 price target in my base case is 29% downside from their most recent close at $89.04. However, where this investment really shines is the downside protection in the conservative case. With very conservative assumptions based on how things are today (not assuming a cyclical turn, new labor, or higher fuel prices) the valuation per share is only 5% more than the current share price, which is excellent protection for a short position.

Now, there might be some of you who are saying 12X earnings is too low. The company wants to compare themselves with industrial companies as opposed to other airlines. That's a nice aspiration, but probably not realistic. However, if you want to use a market multiple (say, 25X earnings) for a cyclical, you really should do so on full cycle earnings. Over the last 8 years Alaska averaged $468 MM in earnings. I picked 8 years to give them the benefit of the doubt on the cycle, as that excludes 2008, which was a terrible year for them and everyone else. To give them a bit more benefit of the doubt on the full cycle case, I also assumed no deduction for competitive effects. Using the rest of my base case assumptions, I get the following. I used 6-year average earnings for Virgin America, which is very generous, as they had huge tax losses prior to that, but their financials don't show them as they weren't public. Even their 6-year average earnings are so nominal that it doesn't really matter. As you can see, that provides an alternate price target of $65.27, which is still material downside even using the multiple from a pretty frothy market and earnings that exclude the bottom of the cycle.

Source: Author's Analysis from SEC Filings and Company Estimates

The company's shares are down $12 since hitting their all-time high in early March, and the recent investor day did not halt the downward momentum. With material downside to my price target and a market waking up to the potential risks to an investment in Alaska, this short is timely. It is also highly actionable, with Interactive Brokers showing $640 MM of available stock (7.2 MM shares) at a 0.66% cost of borrow.

There are a significant amount of things that could go worse than this valuation as well. It assumes they hit all their synergy targets, and that they win the licensing dispute with the Virgin brand owners. It also assumes oil prices at the current strip pricing, so further increases could also hurt them there.

Investor Excitement

Warren Buffett has historically been negative about investment in airlines. Quips like the one about a capitalist shooting down the Wright brothers to save investors' money have become ingrained in the collective investor psyche over time. So when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought stakes in the four biggest US airlines recently, it attracted investor attention. It feels to me as if the imprimatur of the greatest living investor has unleashed animal spirits in an industry that has been lacking investor excitement for quite some time. Combining that with the perfect storm above, and airlines (including Alaska) are generally at or close to 52-week highs, and in fact all-time highs. Of course, the traded history is short for many of them due to a trip through bankruptcy. But even though the goldilocks conditions are prevailing for the industry right now, Alaska's acquisition makes them uniquely dependent on those perfect industry conditions remaining the way they are or getting more favourable. The rest of the consolidation in the industry has generally occurred through bankruptcy, where acquired airlines were sold at fire sale prices.

Upside Risks

No short thesis is complete without an evaluation of the potential upside risks. One place the merger really could achieve synergies is on the use of Virgin Atlantic's gates. Virgin Atlantic has gates at a variety of capacity restricted airports. If there are routes where Alaska's network would provide a more profitable flight, it could be substituted, improving total profits. One example of this is at Dallas Love Field, where Virgin America has two gates. Adding a flight to Seattle from this capacity restricted airport would take advantage of Alaska's presence there. Virgin America also has rights in New York and Washington at slot restricted airports, and the combined company could substitute flights to Alaska dominated markets. That being said, both New York La Guardia and Reagan Washington National have perimeter restrictions that would reduce the utility of the airports to add flights to the West Coast where Alaska is strongest. Additionally, the company has estimated their revenue synergies, and I have given them credit for their higher (post integration) estimates in my analysis.

Catalysts

There are numerous potential catalysts to this short, it is in no way simply a valuation short. Helpfully, the multiple catalysts occurring over time will give the market multiple chances to re-look at the go forward valuation. When the company combines the two airlines and the Virgin employees get their raises, the next financials will show a labor cost increase. The regular parade of Delta press releases about Seattle certainly won't help, and the next few quarters with significant integration expenses will make the company screen poorly compared to their competitors over the next year or so. After that, you can expect to see higher fuel prices take their toll on earnings. Finally, the potential for labor unrest if profits stay high and wages lower than competitors provides the potential for a significant decline in the share price.

Conclusion

I very rarely short or write a short thesis. In fact, of my 100+ articles on Seeking Alpha, I have only written one short idea in the past. My article on Ivanhoe Energy correctly predicted their bankruptcy, resulting in an 85% gain in 4 months, while the stock went to zero thereafter. While I don't believe Alaska is at risk of bankruptcy, I do believe this is an asymmetric short opportunity. I also believe the upside risks are relatively limited, which is why my position is both a straight short as well as put options. The higher labor and fuel costs the company will have are material downsides that I don't believe the market is pricing, and the extra debt lowers their wiggle room if macro conditions for airlines were to deteriorate. Finally, investor perception of the airlines is at a multi-decade peak, which suggests that most of the marginal buyers are already in these stocks.

