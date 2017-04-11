Why Did Ceragon Networks File A Shelf Registration Statement?

In a surprise move that I was not expecting, Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced it has filed a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Once declared effective by the SEC, Ceragon may offer up to $150 million of ordinary shares, rights, warrants, debt securities, units, or any combination thereof.

The question is, does CRNT need the money?

The company only has about $17 million in debt. So it's not as if it needs the money to pay off creditors. Also, while its current liabilities are about $100 million, its current assets are almost twice as large and account for $210 million. So it has no working capital shortfall either.

The company wants to finance a large project

I doubt it. Remember, the company has repeatedly conveyed to the market that it should not expect much higher revenue during 2017. Yes, net profit will go up, but not revenue.

Can it be that the company is preparing itself in case it does get a large project out of the blue? It might, and I would probably do the same if I were management. It's better to be financially prepared for a large order than to secure the order, and then play catch up with the financing.

However if this is the case, then we are talking about a very large project. Remember, the company did $293 million in revenue for 2016. So assuming it exhausts the $150 million offering to fund new business, then this new business might be very big.

But again this would be odd, because the company has told us not to expect much in revenue increase.

The company is preparing to make an acquisition

Assuming CRNT buys a company that has similar metrics to its own, then such an acquisition might double its revenue.

CRNT currently has a market cap of about $250 million. Assuming it buys a private company for $150 million, chances are that its revenue will be about the same as CRNT. Why? For the most part private companies command (in most cases) a lower multiple than public companies.

An acquisition should help CRNT's stock. Economies of scale and synergies always help a company's EPS in the long term. Even if in the short term the company faces charges as a result of an acquisition, longer term shareholders should benefit.

The way I see it, shareholders win either way. If CRNT makes an acquisition, economies of scale and synergies should boost EPS, and if the company comes along a very large project, EPS also will increase as well.

Equity or debt?

Another question is, what will the company issue?. The press release did not specify common stock. It simply included ordinary shares along with rights, warrants, debt securities, units, or any combination thereof.

This means it might issue debt and not common shares. In this case, chances are that the company has indeed procured new business and is planning ahead to make sure it has the capital to undertake such a project.

However, the market took the news with a yawn

Usually a stock moves up or down on such news. In the case of CRNT, nothing happened. This is strange.

So when I investigated the matter a little further, I found out that the company has announced a shelf registration before; back in 2012 to be exact:

CERAGON NETWORKS® ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHELF REGISTRATION Paramus, New Jersey, August 15, 2012 - Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist, today announced that it has filed a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Under the shelf registration statement, once declared effective by the SEC, Ceragon may offer and sell from time to time in the future, in one or more public offerings, up to $150,000,000 of ordinary shares, warrants, debt securities or any combination thereof. The specifics of any future offering, along with the prices and terms of any such securities offered by Ceragon, will be determined at the time of any such offering and will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement filed at the time of any such offering

This probably explains why the market did not react to the announcement. The company has done this before. In other words just to be prepared, the company from time to time files a shelf registration statement as a matter of policy.

So for all those who are afraid CRNT will pull off some kind of stunt like Dry Ships (NASDAQ:DRYS), don't worry.

As a reminder, CRNT is on my buy list for 2017. For more information on the company please read my two recent articles on the company here and here.