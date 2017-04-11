Bank Of America: Don't Sweat The Short Term

Balance their near term views with the soothing ideas of M&T Bank CEO Robert G Wilmers and think further out when approaching BAC.

A recent cautious article on SA about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) caught my interest. I'd urge you to read it (link below) It's always interesting to see SA writers set out views that diverge from one's own, and I thought I'd engage with this one here.

Leo Nelissen set out a view here that I hope I summarize fairly as follows:

"However, the real reason to be long Bank of America is to bet on reflation. This simply means that the US economy is being stimulated to return back to 'normal' growth levels after a period of slow growth. This is either done by increasing the money supply or by lowering taxes."

Nelissen cites the currently flattening yield curve as a symptom of some of the difficulties Trump has experienced in implementing his agenda, with the failure of the first health care bill leading to lower savings to fund stimulative measures such as infrastructure spending and tax cuts.

This might work as an explanation of the short term move in the yield curve. However, I would argue that the "reflation" dynamic is more to do with the US labor market and the relationship between unemployment and wage growth, and it's this that underpins the Fed rates outlook for the U.S.

It's natural to worry about yield curve moves with banks, since there's an obvious impact on the share prices. But it's good to think long term as well, and I'd argue better. As I read the M&T Bank 2016 annual report recently, I was struck my these words of Wisdom from Robert G Wilmers, CEO:

"Political change, both domestically and internationally, buffeted equity and bond markets, with implications for monetary policy. No bank can be insulated from such volatility. But neither can a prudent bank overreact to such gyrations. As we have throughout our history, we at M&T sought, this year past, to resist the temptation to respond to events in haste, and instead based our decisions on what we believed was best over the long term"

While Nelissen's is an interesting argument, I would urge investors to "do a Wilmers" here and not worry too much about short-term yield curve movements with BAC.

It was never likely that Trump would be able to lift the real growth rate of the US economy by very much and there were grounds for concern if he made the attempt to "create millions of jobs" with debt funded infrastructure expansion. Janet Yellen's shot across his bows told us why: the US economy has a decent amount of inflationary impetus anyway due to the position of the labor market. Money supply expansion through deficit infra would have raised the risk of the Fed moving faster with rate hikes and making a policy mistake. So to some extent it's a good thing that Trump's plans are - to say the least - moderating.

Ironically, Nelissen confirms the view that BAC is in fertile economic ground with his proviso that his argument should not be read as overall bearish on the US economy, correctly pointing to the leading ISM index achieving a multi-year high. This chart is from his article:

Barring any seriously deflationary macro news, rather than yield curve wobbles, the reason to stay long and add to BAC in the current down move is the starting valuation for 2017-18 on a fairly moderate cost/revenue outlook and the fact that it doesn't take much to deliver this.

We all know the beauty and, if it goes the wrong way, horror of operating leverage, which is high in banks and is one of the reasons the stocks can move quickly in either direction.

Here's a sensitivity analysis that is based on the probably path of costs in BAC as they move down to the target $53bn for 2018. What if we grow revenue in line with the sort of nominal GDP growth that we are all familiar with in the current US economy: 4% or perhaps a bit better, 5%. This should be eminently possible for BAC given the labor market and ISM indications we have right now.

As we see, BAC is on an attractive PE dynamic from 14x 2016 (trailing) to 11x with 4% revenue growth 2017-18 or 10.4x for 2018. I actually think the likely scenario is better than this, as I expect rate hikes to improve BAC's spreads. But leaving this aside, we currently have an attractive PE going forward allowing you to play for BAC delivering its cost targets (it's nearly there anyway) while revenue grows in line with nominal US GDP (assume 2% real and 2% core CPI).

Conclusion

As I demonstrated in my comparison of BAC to WFC in February, all of BAC's main operating divisions bar one remained very stable through the violent gyrations in market rates through 2015-2016. So while the yield curve can push stocks around, it doesn't impact earnings that much. When the short term causes of flattening abate, we are back in business. To be fair to Nelissen, he makes the point that he's waiting for that kind of turning point to buy. I wouldn't finesse the timing, but would be adding now.

If the stock pulls back further here, it's just getting cheaper. Rather than selling BAC here, I would look to add to your positions in Realty Income (NYSE:O) if you are worried about an unconducive rates and yield curve environment near term. This while also adding to your BAC.

