Risk Arbitrage Today: Bidding War For Bread?

It has been a busy week for Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) and its stock. Last Wednesday, Luxembourg-based JAB, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea inked a deal to acquire Panera for $315 per share in cash. And then on Monday, the New York Post reported that Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital is seriously weighing a rival bid for Panera.

However, CNBC's David Faber reported this morning that there is no truth to the 3G rumor. 3G Capital recently closed their acquisition of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. JAB also owns Keurig Green Mountain and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Panera has 2,000 bakery cafes throughout the United States and has developed one of the best digital platforms within the restaurant industry.

PNRA data by YCharts

Could the retail food space be getting hot? In addition to Panera, Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) is in the news today. Activist investor Jana Partners has taken an 8.8% stake in the supermarket chain. Jana is now the 2nd largest shareholder in Whole Foods and wants the company to accelerate its turnaround and explore a possible sale.

Mars, Incorporated and VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) have received a second request from the FTC. Three months ago, the pet care companies struck a deal where Mars would buy VCA for $93 per share in cash. Closing is expected in the 3rd quarter.

The auction for OneBeacon (NYSE:OB) is winding down. Munich Re is a potential buyer. Final round bids were due at the end of last week.

Alliance Healthcare Services (NYSE:AIQ) is being bought. Tahoe Investment Group Co. formerly known as Fujian Thai Hot Investment Co. is paying $13.25 per share in cash for the healthcare company. In December, Tahoe had proposed a purchase price of $9.60 per share in cash for AIQ.

With a ticker like "SALE" it is fitting that a sale has happened. Online coupon site RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) has been sold to Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. for $11.60 in an all cash deal. The transaction will be effected through a tender offer and is expected to close in the 2nd quarter.

AT&T's (NYSE:T) mega deal to purchase Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) is on track to close in 2017 according to CTFN. This isn't really breaking news as the companies guided to a 2017 close last month when the EU had cleared the tie-up. The DOJ has been reviewing the deal. They would have to prove that the proposed deal would harm competition in order to block it.

Another deal has been scrapped due to regulatory issues. LeEco's $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio is off. A representative for China's LeEco cited "Chinese policy factor" for abandoning the proposal. Vizio is a US-based manufacturer of LCD/LED flat panel TVs.

The small bank mergers continue. Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and Community Bank of Bergen County, NJ (OTCPK:CMTB) have entered into a definitive agreement where Sussex Bancorp will buy Community Bank in an all-stock transaction. Each outstanding share of Community Bank will be exchanged for 0.97 shares of SBBX common stock.

The WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV)-Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) merger is on the verge of closing. Last Wednesday, The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order that allows the acquisition to be completed. The companies said at the time that they expected the merger to close within five business days. Wednesday is day 5, so it is likely the deal closes then. WWAV is being removed from the S&P midcap index before the bell on Wednesday, often an indication on deal closing timeline.

The FTC's waiting period under HSR related to the acquisition of Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has expired. In addition the deal has been cleared by German and Austrian officials. Closing is expected this month.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in most potential deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWAV, NMBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.