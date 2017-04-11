Jana Partners Just Bought Half A Headache With Its Whole Foods Stake

Congratulations to any owners of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) who stuck with the troubled trade over the course of the past year, give or take. WFM has dished out more losses than gains of late, reflecting the slow deterioration of its bottom line and slowing growth of its top line, but yesterday's news that activist investor group Jana Partners had acquired an 8.3% stake in the company was enough to send the stock higher to the tune of 10% that day. Investors are convinced Jana is going to bring about a much-needed shakeup to the table.

Before hopeful WFM shareholders get too excited though, it may be worth embracing what Jana can do, and what it can't accomplish. Any turnaround effort may be tougher to muster than most anyone realizes, after a look at the bigger picture.

Something's Got to Change

For the unfamiliar, Jana Partners is an investment management firm that seeks out undervalued companies, but not just undervalued companies. It targets organizations with specific catalysts that could spark much-needed change. Things have been hit and miss of late for the hedge fund -- more miss than hit -- but by and large Barry Rosenstein's leadership has produced respectable results for the fund's clients. His plan for Whole Foods isn't entirely clear yet, though the buzz is he wants to speed up the turnaround effort, and barring success on that front, perhaps even force a sale of the company.

There's little doubt the help is needed. Although still profitable, net income continues to shrink while the top line's historical growth has slowed to a crawl despite a myriad of initiatives. The introduction of the company's smaller 365 stores (and its own 365 brand) haven't helped. And, Barclays recently concluded that over the course of the past year and a half, Whole Foods has lost 14 million customers to other players including Kroger (NYSE:KR), and presumably Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which continues to wade into the grocery business... including organic foods.



Data and chart provided by Thomson Reuters

From that perspective, Jana's presence offers hope. Just don't set the bar too high.

What Jana Can't Do

Investors looking for a complete soup to nuts overhaul of Whole Foods may be headed for a disappointment. It's just not in the cards.

When Whole Foods Market was founded in 1980 and exploded in the 90's, it was, for all intents and purposes, the only game in town. Prices were still sky-high, but being a relatively small company, it didn't need to be big. It only needed to cater to the health-conscious consumers in its key markets that were willing and able to pay hefty prices for healthier foods. No other grocer was meaningfully addressing that market.

Nothing inspires your competition to step up their game, however, like your success. With the market and the need well-defined, mainstream grocers like the aforementioned Kroger turned up the heat on their organic offerings just a few years ago, and seen outstanding results. Last year, the organic goods sold as Kroger's Simple Truth brand alone generated $1 billion in sales... and that's not the only organics it sells. And that's just Kroger.

For perspective, Whole Foods Market only did about $15.7 billion worth of business last year.

Jana won't be able to win those customers back, if only because Kroger has the size and scale it needs to operate its organic business in a way that Whole Foods can't; it's other boxed foods, meats, and necessities just make it a too-convenient one-stop solution for those shoppers.

CFRA analyst Jim Corridore is in agreement with the premise, saying on Monday "We believe competition will remain intense as traditional and non-traditional grocers are increasing shelf space in WFM's core natural and organic category offerings."

The other headwind Jana won't be able to solve: Gross profits. Jana won't be able to solve that problem because, contrary to common belief, rising from-the-farm food costs aren't a problem.

The chart below tells the tale. While it is true that food and input costs were on the rise through 2014, those costs have peeled back considerably ever since.



Data and chart provided by Thomson Reuters

The only downside to falling food/producer prices is that it equips Whole Foods' competitors to wage a price war. Whole Foods can somewhat wage one right back, though again, without the same scale its bigger peers have, that counterstrike isn't quite as effective as the blows the bigger players are dealing to Whole Foods.

What Jana Can Do

All is not lost, though. While competition on any commodity front is ultimately boiled down to price, there's another lever Jana could pull that might help. That is, Rosenstein may want to ask the tough question of why selling and general/administrative expenses are on the rise at a much faster clip than revenue is. This may well solve the case of the incredible shrinking profits.



Data and chart provided by Thomson Reuters

Partially in its defense, Whole Foods has been relatively aggressive in an effort to defend its position as 'the' name the healthy grocery business. The smaller 365 stores still need to be well-staffed, and on a per-square-foot basis may not be capable of producing as much profit as a full-sized store has in the past. Better to keep less of something than not be able to keep anything of nothing though. In other words, if consumers are only interested in visiting a small-format store, than Whole Foods has to build small-format stores.

Trouble is, Whole Foods hasn't gotten enough bang for its buck. Same-store sales have been declining for two years now despite a string of initiatives that have been aimed at growing that figure.

In that light, Jana may be able to press for better, smarter, more effective uses of cash. It's not difficult to believe the company has been spending on the wrong things, and hasn't positioned itself properly for the modern marketplace (e.g. internet shopping, price-comparisons, advertising, convenience, etc.) It's often difficult for tenured insiders to see the proverbial forest for the trees.

The other -- and arguably biggest -- benefit Jana Partners could supply is a strong case for selling the entire company rather than attempt to undo the damage that's already been done.

The reality of the matter is (and as was noted above), Whole Foods Market just lacks the scale and reach bigger players can boast. Groceries have always been a commodity, and even organic groceries are turning into one. That's the paradigm shift that Whole Foods ignored, wrongly assuming it would forever be able to charge lofty prices with no competition. As UBS analysts recently explained it:

"We don't think the [Whole Foods] shares have properly reflected that the days of the company generating double-digit sales and EPS growth are likely over, at last for the foreseeable future... [the company] needs to move from a growth phase to an efficiency phase. Plus, the entrepreneurial culture that served it well in its growth mode now needs to be more process-oriented. That can be a tough transition."

Even if Jana can fix everything wrong on the inside, it's facing competition from all angles on the outside. The premise has become flawed, just by the passage of time.

To that end, a sale makes good sense. A suitor like Amazon, which already arguably has won the hearts and minds of the all-important millennial crowd that's also health-conscious, could readily leverage the Whole Foods footprint as the next step in its quest to become a lifestyle company that also just happens to sell groceries. Under the Amazon umbrella, profits just aren't all that important.

It remains to be seen if the other 91% of WFM shareholders see the same writing on the wall though.

Bottom Line

The point is, while Jana will undoubtedly stir the pot for the better, anything short of an outright sale may not matter all that much. The fund may be overestimating just how much it's going to take to completely turn the company around in its present state. Too many of the things holding it back are market and environment-based headwinds that can't be fixed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.