Video: 10 Charts, One President, What They Mean For Bank Earnings

Trump's tax reform will drive the financial sector's oulook during his administration.

After the weak jobs report, analysts are still underestimating the economy.

Recent economic data has been very positive for the labor force. (The following charts are sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's Wage Growth Tracker. The figures are in %).

Wage growth is currently above three percent on a year-over-year basis.

Services has seen an uptick in recent years, however has remained on a downward trend in the past several months. You will see later that manufacturing has had an opposite path.

The full-time figures unsurprisingly correlate strongly to the services chart.

Changes in female pay have been much more volatile than changes in their male counterparts.

Wage growth can be attributed to increased competition for skilled labor, as people that switch jobs have increased pay more than those that stay put.

The following chart shows that U.S. Economic data continues to surprise to the upside on balance. Despite a weak jobs report last Friday, the most recent print is +38, which shows that analysts are still underestimating the broad economic data. This could lead to better than expected financial results for economically sensitive companies like banks. (The following charts are sourced from Bloomberg).

Manufacturing employment has swung heavily to the upside since the beginning of the Trump administration as promises of looser regulation settle in.

The services industry employment total has seen mixed results since the election.

The upcoming months will be the first time that the American people see Trump's proposals for tax reform. Many are pessimistic about this notion as his administration did not push reformed healthcare through. We look forward to seeing how financial management as a whole guides through the upcoming turbulence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.