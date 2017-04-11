The Jamie Dimon Show: JPMorgan Earnings Preview (Video)

Jamie Dimon is a very different CEO for a financial institution. As Andrew points out, he embodies the popularity of a major tech company leader. Ben tells an anecdote of visiting a Chase branch and experiencing an employee that was proud of their company head. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is a leader in banks and banks lead bull markets.

Ben believes that JPM will have a solid quarter. Dimon should come out during the earnings release and show optimism toward recent and future economic activity, which he has shown since the election. Financials are actually the third lowest sector in returns year to date, perhaps giving JPM a chance to really prop up the sector.

For the past several years, banks have withheld dividends and instead bought their own shares back because they want to have flexibility and stay in good standing with the Feds. If the Trump administration follows through with cutting regulation, then banks will be able to raise their dividends and increase optimism among investors. This will probably have to wait until later quarters. JPMorgan has been best among banks about giving macroeconomic outlook. Ben suggests that if you are pressed for time, then listen to their call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

