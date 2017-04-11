Unknown Opportunities: Beasley Broadcast Group

Thesis

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) presents a unique opportunity for risk tolerant investors. The company seems to be undervalued give typical metrics. However, there me be risks of solvency lurking beneath the surface. Yes, you read that correctly, solvency risks. Anyway, I will lay out the case for and against Beasley and it is up to you to decide whether it is a good opportunity or too much risk for your appetite. In my opinion, Beasley is worth a very small position in my portfolio.

About The Company

I have discovered companies in a variety of strange ways. I have looked up the three letters on the license plate of cars in front of me to see if they were a ticker. Beasley is no exception. One of the radio stations that I listen to always has the little promo 'a Beasley Media Group station' before commercial breaks. So, I looked it up. What I found was this.

Beasley is a small cap company with a market cap of $353m. It trades in extremely low volume with average daily volume of 23,000 shares. The company has some serious insider ownership with a variety of trusts and Beasley family members owning almost 30% of the stock. Institutions own an additional 56.7%.

Beasley operates as a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates 63 stations in the United States in 15 large and mid sized markets. All of the executives, save one, have the last name Beasley. Average tenure for the execs is 21 years.

What I Like

Beasley is either a value too good to pass up or a value trap. Currently it trades at a P/E of 6 which is dramatically low. There is no forward P/E because there aren't any earnings estimates for the company. The company trades at 1.7x book value.

Beasley completed its acquisition of Greater Media group in 2016 adding a plethora of radio stations to its portfolio. The stock has posted a 90% growth in revenue and a 1,169% growth in earnings. Margins are thick too with a profit margin approaching 35%. I know, and for a company that trades at a volume of 20,000 shares. Share price has responded. The one year chart for Beasley is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Beasley Broadcast Group 1 Year Returns

The company's performance metrics are equally bizarre. Beasley has a return on equity of 28% above the media industry average. Return on assets and capital are both 3% and under the media average.

Unfortunately, the acquisition threw some debt onto Beasley's balance sheet. Currently the company has a debt/equity of 125%. Current ratio is very high at 3. This will be addressed further under risks. It is worth noting that the company pays a 1.5% dividend at a payout ratio of 9% which is pretty nice.

Risks

I know what you're probably thinking. I thought there was no money in radio? Well, it appears there is money in radio if you are a member of the Beasley family. The company turns a profit and has some nice margins, it just unfortunately has some debt in a rising rate climate.

I highly, very highly, recommend you read this article from Seeking Alpha contributor Peter Longauer. I would call it a must read if you decide you want to take a position in Beasley. The risks run deep with indebtedness potentially posing a solvency issue to the company. I don't think this will materialize for the sole reason that it seems to be a family business. Yes, I'm sure many a family business has turned insolvent. However, if the company needs cash I have faith in the family to be able to pull some together.

Low volume companies are prone to dramatic price movements and heavy volatility. Many also tend to act irrationally. This presents an opportunity to thrive or lose given your temperament. It is up to determine if your risk appetite is enough for Beasley.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, Beasley may very well be a value and growth opportunity. Value stemming from the extremely low multiple and growth from company synergy. I also believe that the company's debt poses a serious risk. If the company can combat its debt level it may be an outstanding performer going forward. I believe the company is virtually off the radar. I believe that you should read Peter's article if you decide to take a position. I believe that the case could be made for taking a very small, minute, position in Beasley as a pure speculative play. Invest wisely.

