Ford's Dividend Is Doomed

Ford's dividend looks doomed because major headwinds in the automotive sector look likely to drive AOCF even further downward in the coming months.

Ford's AOCF coverage of its dividend has declined from 2015 to 2016, and further declines are likely.

Ford's cash flow from its core automotive segment is the best way to determine the company's ability to meet dividend obligations.

There is evidence of a slowdown in automobile demand around the globe, and Ford's monthly sales results are showing signs of trouble. We do not believe Ford's (NYSE:F) dividend can survive a sector-wide downturn.

Metric March 2017 March 2016 Retail 157,740 (1.5)% Fleet 78,510 (16.9)% Ford brand 226,696 (7.5)% F-Series pickups 81,330 10.1% Lincoln brand 9,554 (1.4)% Overall 236,250 (7.2)%

Ford is both a lender and an automaker. And the complexity of bank financials combined with automaker financials makes Ford's aggregated fee cash flow data misrepresent the cash flow of the core business.

In order to provide a better idea of the trends in Ford's dividend sustainability, we will use a company-provided metric called automotive operating cash flow (AOCF).

Unlike free cash flow (FCF), AOCF is the cash flow derived from Ford's automotive segment, and the metric does not include cash flows from the financing segment. Historically, AOCF has represented around half of Ford's FCF.

FCF vs. AOCF

Ford's FCF and its AOCF tell very different stories. While FCF has increased rapidly over the last three years, AOCF as actually declined from 2015 to 2016.

Ford's dividend coverage looks rock solid compared to FCF, but compared to AOCF, coverage is becoming problematic. The dividend represents around half of total cash flow from Ford's core business.

The problem is that total dividends paid continues to grow while AOCF continues to decline. Evidence suggests this decline will continue in 2017.

Future Outlook

With automotive sales deteriorating, Ford's AOCF coverage of its dividend will decline. And this will make the dividend less safe.

Ford has said that its profits will fall by 50% this quarter, in the face of declining worldwide sales. The company also faces challenges from Trump, geopolitics, and currency.

With the dollar still at historic highs, Ford would benefit greatly by being able to move production to Mexico. Trump is certain to oppose them, and this may lead to higher production costs putting further strain on Ford's cash flow.

In addition, the controversy over North American free trade may put additional strain on Ford's business.

Conclusion

Ford's automotive cash flow tells a different story than its free cash flow when it comes to dividend coverage. Automotive cash flow represents the cash flows from Ford's core business, and these cash flows declined from 2015 to 2016 and look likely to decline this year as well in light of the automaker's many headwinds.

Ford expects a large drop in quarterly profits that may be the beginning of a wider industry downturn. Ford's dividend does not look sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.